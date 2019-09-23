Microsoft's Buybacks Are Accelerating The Growth In Its Dividend Per Share

If the dividends per share keep rising at this pace, propelled by buybacks, it could be worth 11-26% more in three to five years.

The buybacks provide other benefits which help the stock over time, including reducing the supply of stock, building existing shareholders' stakes in the company and sterilizing dilution from employees' stock and option grants.

The net buybacks and dividends spending, which use 84% of total FCF, now provide a total yield to shareholders of at least 3.50%.

Over the past 15 years, the dividend per share growth has risen much faster than the dividend costs as a result of the share buybacks.

Microsoft's Renewed $ 40 Billion Share Buyback Program Spurs Its Dividend Growth

On Sept. 11, Microsoft (MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend to $0.51 per share from $0.46, a 10.9% increase. At the same time, MSFT stated it had renewed its $40 billion share repurchase program. This article will show how the buybacks act to increase its dividend per share growth rates. This is very beneficial for the stock price as it helps increase the dividend yield as buybacks occur.

This is the third time MSFT has conducted a $40 billion buyback program. It previously announced these $40 billion programs in 2013 and 2016. For the year ending June, MSFT spent over $19 billion on buybacks. It has been increasing its annual spending on repurchases over the last 10 years. This can be seen in the chart below:

Source: Hake compilation of MSFT data

Microsoft has plenty of free cash flow to afford this increasingly higher annual buyback activity. In addition, the net buybacks and dividends take up only 84% of its total FCF. These points can be seen in the charts below:

Source: Hake

The Effect on Dividends Growth

Microsoft's dividend outlay and dividends per share ("DPS") have been growing faster in the past several years. This can be seen in the table below:

Source: Hake

It is interesting to note that the dividend per share growth over the past 10 to 15 years has outpaced the growth in dividend outlay cost:

Source: Hake

On a cumulative basis, the dividend per share growth rate has outpaced the growth in dividends significantly:

Source: Hake

This is a direct result of the lower share count as a result of net buybacks. In other words, the dividends dollars spent, even as they are increased each year, cover an increasingly smaller amount of shares. Hence, the DPS growth rate is faster over time.

Source: Hake

Buybacks Provide Other Benefits As Well

Buybacks help MSFT stock keep climbing. Microsoft is constantly in the market buying shares. Microsoft bought back 150 million shares in the year to June. This represents about 2% of its total prior shares outstanding. So, over time with less supply and with constant demand, the price rises.

The buyback activity also keeps Microsoft stock from drastically falling out of bed. It is not uncommon for large corporations like MSFT to take advantage of market breaks. They become buyers of last resort in a sense. They buy more when their stock is cheap. This provides a sense of security to investors.

Shares repurchased allow earnings per share calculations to rise since the denominator falls. This helps the stock have a lower price-to-earnings ratio. It can lead to a higher stock valuation if the market reprices the stock to its former P/E ratio.

Share repurchases also sterilize the increase in shares from stock options and restricted stock issued to employees and consultants. In fact, some large companies like Microsoft have separate buyback programs just to "fund," so to speak, these share grants.

Finally, buybacks increase the remaining shareholders' stake in the company. This is important for large shareholders and also when the company spins off assets to its shareholders.

Valuation

Microsoft looks reasonably priced at these today's prices but is likely to trend upward over the next several years as the dividends per share increases.

Source: Hake estimates, using Yahoo! Finance and Seeking Alpha data

For example, over the next five years, if MSFT keeps reducing its share count, you could forecast a constant 10% growth in the DPS. This would result in the possible DPS rates below:

Source: Hake estimates

Based on an average dividend yield between last year, today, and a dividend yield 10% lower (assuming rates continue to fall) or 10% higher, MSFT stock would be worth the following:

Source: Hake estimates

The projected values are calculated by taking the dividend per share in, for example, 3 years and dividing it by the average 1.43% projected dividend yield (i.e. $2.72 / 1.43% = $190.59). Obviously, if the market falls significantly or interest rates rise, the average dividend yield will be higher in this calculation and that would lower the projected values.

Note MSFT's DPS grew 11% with this latest announcement, which is below the 10% annual growth assumed in this model. These increases in the DPS are based on the continuing buyback activity which spurs the growth in the dividend per share. So, if DPS grows faster than this past years' 11% rate, then the stock valuation will be even higher.

Summary and Conclusion

Microsoft's increasing growth in dividend per share has been fueled by the growth in its buybacks. The latest increase in the DPS by 11% and the renewal of the $40 billion share buyback program represent about a 3.5% total yield for shareholders. I have shown that if the growth in its annual buyback spending and dividend per share increases continue, the stock could climb between 11% and 26% over the next 3 to 5 years. Look for good things to happen with Microsoft stock as a result of its buybacks.

