Mallinckrodt May See One More Trading Bounce Before Bankruptcy

Mallinckrodt (MNK) is facing even stronger headwinds after the release of the author's Q22019 research report on its business prospects. Since then, key investment risks surrounding government mandated caps on drug price increases; ANDAs of generic Acthar, and opioid litigation settlements have all materialized. Combined with the loss of exclusivity on all of its key products with a spin-off that is too little too late, MNK has little left to handle its 5 billion debt stack with 34% of its obligation maturing by the end of FY2022. However, the upcoming clinical data release for Stratgraft may serve as a short term catalyst for a significant short squeeze, before MNK ultimately heads to bankruptcy by FY2022. Hence, MNK's rating will be revised to that of a sell from a strong sell.

Acthar Pricing and Medicare Reform (-)

MNK has been widely scrutinized in the press as the brainchild of healthcare price-gouging for jacking the price of its HP Acthar Gel by 64,000% in the past decade. Since America is the only Western country without government controls on prescription Rx costs, there was little that can be done until this point to put an end to the duress and agony caused by families who cannot afford this drug for their babies. However, this is all about to change as the 2020 U.S. presidential elections has seen unanimous support from both Republicans and Democrats with regards to putting an end to such practice. Should the U.S. government require MNK to rescind its pricing on HP Acthar to $25,000 per vial, or $40 per vial from back in 2007, this will trigger a definitive path to immediate bankruptcy for MNK.

Moreover, Acthar is currently not covered by Medicare and hence relies on special relationships between physicians and MNK for the primary source of its revenues. Should its price decline as a result of government mandates, physicians would lose their incentive to prescribe Acthar and instead switch en-mass to cheaper corticosteroids. The author estimates Acthar's revenues would accelerate significantly to the downside from here onward, falling by at least -10% to -20% Y/Y, before the adjustments of generic Acthar taking market share.

Generic Acthar Competition (-)

Starting in FY2020, MNK will finally see generic competition to its once blockbuster H.P. Acthar gel. Both ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) and Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT) have PDUFAs between Oct. 2019 and Q12020 respectively. These launches by the end of next year will likely invalidate the entirety of Acthar's revenues outside of its infantile spasms label, wiping out 20% of its ~$980 million FY2019 run-rate sales. There just isn't any reason why physicians wouldn't prescribe a corticosteroid treatment involving Cortrophin or Cosyntrophin, for perhaps as little at 10% of the cost of Acthar with the same efficacy. Nevertheless, it is important to note these generics are not exact replicas but variants of the ACTH peptide chain, and hence cannot compete with Acthar's infantile spasms market at the moment (as this would require 8-9 figures invested in clinical trials to prove efficacy and safety).

Stratagraft Data Readout (+/-)

StrataGraft is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of severe burns after excision and is produced using artificial human keratinocyte progenitor cell lines. Its skin tissue consists of a stratified epidermal layer with a fibroblast laden collagen dermal component, is less fragile than cultured epithelial Autograft, and can be sutured, stapled or secured with an adhesive and remains intact on the wound bed, providing the critical barrier function during wound healing. Despite a very small sample size (n=15), the current clinical data on Stratgraft has been nothing short of spectacular. Its primary endpoint, the clinical judgment of visual and tactile assessments two weeks after Autografting of wounds that had been temporarily covered with StrataGraft skin tissue, saw up to 98% improvement.

In another data release, treatment with a single application of StrataGraft tissue resulted in wound closure by three months in 27 of 29 study participants. Furthermore, none of these 27 patients required the harvest of donor skin Aautograft) by 28 days after application. Autograft is currently the standard of care for deep thermal burns, but suffers from a critical problem as it requires surgical harvesting of healthy skin and transplanting the skin graft to the injured. Stratagraft, on the other hand, is artificial and can be directly transported without the need of a donor. While this biologic is not that different from Autograft in terms of efficacy, its safety profile is superb with the most common adverse event being just that of itching.

After a string of R&D failures (such as Stannsoporfin and VTS-270), Stratagraft may step in as one of the only innovative products developed by MNK in the past decade. The author is therefore expecting a Phase 3 trial success by the end of Q3/Q42019, and upholds management's guidance of $500 million in peak sales for this product. Nonetheless, it is important to note this biologic would not help MNK avoid ultimate bankruptcy (and will likely be divested), but merely act as a trading bounce for a much depressed share price.

Cost of Opioid Litigation (-)

Based on recent precedents, MNK may be liable for up to $3.436 billion in opioid settlements for its responsibility in commanding over 35% of the opiate API market. Recent settlements between the State of Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shows manufacturers may have breached their duty of care with regards to producing APIs, and can indeed be liable for damages. For years, companies such as MNK did nothing to raise questions about the bulk, erroneous volume of order from markerters/distributors, and making supposed "abuse-deterrent" formulations which turned out to be anything but abuse deterrent. The data is striking, there has been 64,000 cases of abuse per 1,000,000 tablets of abuse-deterrent opioids prescribed, versus 45,000 case of abuser per 1,000,000 tablets for non-abuse deterrent formulations of extended-release opioids. Hence, there exists a significant probability opiates' FDA labels understated the risks of abuse, putting the entire supply chain in serious risk of legal expenses in the 10 to 11 figure range. With over $5 billion in debt, MNK can ill afford adding yet another 3 billion of legal expenses on top of its credit line, and will mostly likely face bankruptcy before 2022.

Catastrophic LOEs and Failed Spinoffs (-)

To make matters worse, MNK is projected to see 40% of its revenues wiped out by the end of FY2021 due to catastrophic LOEs on its key products and significant headwinds in its HP Acthar Gel. Over 60% of FCFF margins are also likely to be wipe-out, pushing MNK's implied net debt to EBITDA ratio to over 8x by the end of FY2021. Nonetheless, some cash flow relief in the form of Stratagraft and stronger than expected INOMAX contracts are likely to still result in $560 million in FCFF two years from now. Needless to say, this is just not enough to save the company from over $1.7 billion in debt maturing in FY2022. Considering the over-leveraged nature of the company, refinancing will be next to impossible to keep MNK afloat.

Summary

Acthar may see up to -25% to -33% revenue erosion per year over the next 3 years due to U.S. healthcare reform and the launch of 2 generics within months apart. Catastrophic loss of exclusivity on all 4 of its key products will likely reduce MNK's revenues by over $900 million during the same period. The recent spin-off of Biovectra only reduces the company's debt stack by little over 4% at the cost of $40 million in revenues lost each year. An implied opioid litigation settlement of $3.44 billion only add fires to the flames. The negative perception of punitive damages, in addition to over-leverage, will likely invalidate refinancing of its key debt obligations as a life-saver. While Stratagraft is estimated to bring $500 million in peak sales, it is simply not enough to raise MNK from the ashes and will likely be liquidated during the event of a bankruptcy. In the short term, however, with 55% of its float shorted and trading several times below its free cash flow, investors may see a trading bounce at Stratagraft's Q3/Q42019 clinical data (if successful) release due to a rock-bottom in sentiment. Ultimately, this may be the last trading bounce before MNK is headed towards bankruptcy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MNK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan on going short MNK again if and after the Stratgraft trading bounce is over.