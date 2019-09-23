Expect A Small Cap Breakout This Fall

As the major U.S. indices have rallied toward their July highs, investors have fallen back into an old familiar habit. A trader’s mentality of fading the rallies and then preparing for an “inevitable” market decline has set in as participants expect more bad things ahead for stocks this fall.

But unlike the previous rally failure in August, the current market environment is now in a much better technical position and the odds are high that we’ll see a breakout to new highs in the coming months. In this report, we’ll examine in particular the evidence which supports the small cap stock Russell 2000 index, along with the large cap S&P 500, breaking out from a multi-month trading range in the fourth quarter.

The September rally in the stock market hit the proverbial wall last week, prompting forecasts that the bears will once again step in to take control of the market after the bulls’ failure to push the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to a new high. Many technical analysts drew attention to the higher low in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), below, which they suggested amounts to a bottom in volatility. According to this line of thinking, another bout of selling pressure for equities lies immediately ahead.

Source: BigCharts

The bears can’t be blamed for embracing this belief, for the strategy of fading the rallies of previous months whenever the VIX looks like it’s bottoming has indeed proven to be profitable, at least on a very short-term basis. And while another pullback may be in store for the major averages in the coming days, the market’s current internal profile is much stronger than it was at the previous top back in July. For instance, at the time of the July market peak there were a slew of stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges. Most of the new lows were in the energy sector, along with many pharmaceutical and biotech names making new lows. Consumer discretionary stocks were also among the laggards heading into the August broad market decline.

By contrast, at this time the new lows haven shrunk considerably on both the NYSE and the NASDAQ. On the Big Board in particular the new 52-week lows have been significantly less than 40 on almost every day this month. That’s the classic sign of a normal, healthy market condition. In no way does this suggest that there is any liquidation taking place below the market’s immediate surface (as was the case this summer). Based on this observation, I conclude that whatever pullback may occur in the days ahead will be both brief and shallow compared to the August mini-panic.

What’s more, there is also evidence to suggest that traders will treat any pullback in the major indices as an immediate buying opportunity. This can be deduced by noting that the NYSE cumulative 52-week highs and lows indicator is in a far stronger condition now than it was prior to the August decline. This indicator shows that the demand for equities is very strong right now, so it’s unlikely that a market pullback would encourage a major sell-off like the one we saw last month.

Source: BarChart

It would indeed be a mistake to assume that the bears will take control of the market from here, especially in view of the fear of commitment that many investors have when it comes to stocks. This can be seen in the persistence of neutral sentiment, as seen in the weekly AAII investor sentiment poll shown below. The tendency for investors to remain neutral toward equities is a consequence of the extended trading ranges which are visible in several major indices right now. A brief discussion of this phenomenon is in order.

Source: AAII

Whenever progress slows in the equity market and the major indices get stuck in a sideways trend for an extended period and then rally to the top of the trading range, it’s normal for participants to feel a measure of anxiety. To understand this phenomenon, it’s important to understand the psychology that a range-bound market always engenders. Typically, investor psychology goes through four stages during the formation of a trading range. They are as follows:

At first, investors expect stock prices will quickly break out of the newly formed range and continue higher. If this fails to materialize, sentiment turns sour as the major indices fall to the lower boundary of the range. As stock prices remain stuck in neutral and bounce from the top to the bottom of the range, investors’ interest in equities gradually wanes and many cease participating altogether. This is what forms the basis of a bullish accumulation pattern since “smart money” professional investors eagerly snap up the disgorged supply from disgruntled retail investors. Finally, as the range is nearing its final resolution, the remaining retail investors are thoroughly frustrated by the lack of directional movement with many of them capitulating just before stocks blast off and exit the range.

The frustration that has built up during the period of the market’s lateral trend is released in various ways. “Trading range trepidation” is a mental state which grips the minds of investors when the major indices have spent several weeks-to-months bouncing around within the confines of a large price range without making any discernible progress. As the upper boundary of the trading range is reached, investors become apprehensive. They’ve long been conditioned to seeing stocks rally to their former price highs, only to fall back and fail to pierce through the upper trading range boundary. Skepticism has been thoroughly established by this point, and scarcely anyone believes the averages will break free from the confines of the trading range.

When this skeptical mindset becomes widespread, it paves the way for stocks to puncture through the upper band of the range and go on to make higher highs. Short interest becomes so heavy when the masses of investors become conditioned to seeing a huge decline every time the upper boundary is reached. This in turn paves the way for the eventual upside breakout.

For small cap investors in particular, this scenario appears to be in the process of setting up. It has indeed been a long and grueling year of no progress for small cap stocks, and this has fueled a tremendous amount of skepticism among participants. The lack of forward progress in the small cap stocks can be seen in the Russell 2000 Index (RUT), which has rallied to the top of its 8-month trading range without breaking out of it three times since May. After the latest test of the 1,590 level, the RUT pulled back to end the latest week and small cap investors are no doubt feeling frustrated by the latest rally failure.

Source: BigCharts

To throw in the towel on the small caps would be a mistake, however, as last week’s pull back was a natural reaction which followed a two-week vertical rally. During this extended rally, the RUT gained some 8% which is impressive by any standard. Thus, a minor pullback would be both normal and perfectly acceptable in the immediate wake of the recent rally.

Once the market has cooled off its overheated condition, however, there are good reasons for expecting the Russell, along with the large-cap indices like the SPX, to finally push out of the multi-month trading range and achieve new highs. Among those reasons is the superior internal condition of the financial sector stocks now compared to the last time the market hit a trading range top. This is an important consideration given how sensitive the bank and broker/dealer stocks are to the interest rate and global trade outlooks, which are the prime areas of investors’ attention right now.

Below is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) in the number of actively traded U.S. bank stocks making new highs and lows. This is a vast improvement compared to the July-August period, when many individual bank stocks were making new 52-week lows. The vast improvement in the internal condition of the financial sector reflected in this chart tells me that the overall path of least resistance for the bank stocks is up. And what bodes well for the highly sensitive banks is good news for the broad market.

Source: NYSE

Another reason for expecting that the bulls will push the indices out of their trading ranges this fall is the big improvement in the energy sector. Heading into the August market decline, the oil and gas stocks were arguably the main area of weakness on the NYSE. As mentioned previously, energy stocks were the loss leaders on the new 52-week lows list for many consecutive weeks this summer. Since the start of September, however, energy stocks have all but disappeared from the new lows list. The sector has seen major improvement this month as the leading oil and gas stocks have rallied between 10% and 14% from their August lows.

The continued strengthening within the sector is a big reason for expecting the bulls to maintain control over the broad market during the latest pullback. It’s unlikely the bulls will surrender their control over the short-term trend now that the energy outlook is stronger. What’s more, trade relations between the U.S. and China are improving. The positive backdrop in the tariff dispute between the two countries should mean that the market will be less vulnerable to news-related shocks in the coming weeks.

To summarize, a combination of the much-improved energy and financial sectors, along with a notable increase in skepticism among small cap stock investors, are among the reasons for expecting a breakout from the lateral trading range in the major indices during the fourth quarter of 2019. Improved internal momentum in the bank stocks and a drastic decline in the number of NYSE- and NASDAQ-listed stocks making new 52-week lows are also reasons for believing that the bulls have this market well in hand. Investors are therefore still justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture toward equities.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I’m using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.