Earnings Of United Security Bancshares Set To Decline

Effect of Fed rate cut is likely to be visible immediately on cost of funds, but belatedly on yields.

We anticipate earnings to decline in 2020 because of our expectation of shrinkage in loan portfolio, which in turn is attributable to our bleak outlook on the agricultural sector.

We expect earnings of United Security Bancshares (UBFO), a small bank holding company, to decline next year due to economic problems in its operational region. However, we expect the bank's dividends to be maintained because of the comfortable level of its payout ratio. Discussion on our earnings estimates and valuation analysis is given below.

Loan Growth to Continue to Suffer Due to Agricultural Sector

UBFO operates in California's Central Valley and therefore its loan book is driven by the agricultural sector, as noted in management's discussion and analysis of the financial statements. Our outlook on the sector is bleak because retaliatory tariffs by China on USA's agricultural products have created uncertainty within the sector. Further, droughts remain a persistent threat in the region. UBFO's loan portfolio has already been on the downtrend since last year, and we believe that the agricultural sector will further exacerbate the situation in the coming quarters. Agriculture directly makes up just 10% of UBFO's loan book, but the bank can be indirectly affected by the sector through other loans too.

We expect the overall expected economic slowdown in the US economy to also negatively affect UBFO's loan growth in the coming quarters. The table below shows our net loan growth rate assumption for the company along with other key balance sheet items.

Note in the table above that allowance for credit losses are expected to remain stable. The company has managed credit well in the past, and notes to the financial statement do not hint at any upcoming problems. Consequently, we have assumed that credit quality will stay good leading to low provisions charge on the income statement. A risk to our thesis is the trade war that threatens growth in UBFO's operating region. Greater than anticipated economic slowdown can result in greater than expected credit losses. We currently expect GDP growth of 1.9-2.0% for the United States in 2020.

NIM to start declining from 2020

UBFO's yields on earning assets grew substantially in the first half of 2019, and we expect the level to be maintained in the remainder of the year. We expect a lagged effect of Fed's rate cut on UBFO's yields on earning assets. While a majority, i.e. 56.7%, of UBFO's loans were floating rate as at the end of June 2019, 11.6% of them had characteristics of fixed loans due to implementation of rate floors (Source: 10-Q). This means that a majority of UBFO's loans act like fixed rate loans, hence we expect the effect of 50bps cut in Federal Funds rate this year to be lagged. We expect the effect to become visible on yields in 2020.

The asset mix is also likely to bring yields under pressure. As UBFO's net loans have not kept up pace with deposits, the company has had to park funds in the Federal Reserve Bank, FRB, where it earns much lower interest than it does on loans. In 2018, UBFO's average yield on deposits with FRB was only 1.96% as opposed to average yield of 5.57% on loans.

Contrary to yields, we expect Fed's rate cut to have an almost immediate effect on cost of funds in 2019. The table below shows our margin estimates.

Earnings to Decline in 2020

Due chiefly to an anticipated decline in net loans, we expect UBFO's earnings to dip in 2020. Hike in non-interest expense as a natural consequence of inflation will also contribute to a decline in earnings. On the other hand, continuation of upwards trend of non-interest income is expected to offer some support to the bottom line in 2020. The table below summarizes our earnings estimates.

Dividends Likely to be Maintained

Despite the anticipated decline in earnings, we expect the company to maintain its dividend payout at the current level in 2020. Our assumption is based on the comfortable level of payout ratio, which we expect to reach 50% in 2020 with cumulative dividends of $0.44 ($0.11 each quarter). Our dividend expectation implies a forward dividend yield of 4.11%.

Valuation Analysis Suggests Downside

We are using the historical Price to Book Method to value UBFO. The company has historically traded at an average price to book ratio of 1.21x, as can be seen in the table below.

Multiplying P/B ratio of 1.21 with our forecast book value per share of $7.4, gives us a December 2020 target price of $8.9. This target price implies a 16.5% downside from UBFO's September 20, 2019 closing price. The table below shows sensitivity of our target price to different levels of price to book ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting Bearish Stance

Due to the 16.5% potential downside we are adopting a bearish stance on UBFO. When combined with expected dividend yield of 4.11%, the downside leads to total expected return of negative 12.4% till December 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.