Americold Realty Trust: Outlook Is Favorable For This 2.2%-Yielding Stock

The company is well-positioned to take advantage of the rapid growth in the temperature-controlled market in the next decade.

Investment Thesis

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) delivered a good Q2 2019 with strong top and bottom lines growth in its same-store results. The company has a network of temperature-controlled locations with #2 market share in the U.S. and globally. Therefore, it is well-positioned to take advantage of the rapid e-commerce growth in the temperature-controlled market. The company also has a rich development pipeline. Americold currently pays a 2.2%-yielding dividend with a healthy payout ratio. However, its shares are not cheap right now. Therefore, we think a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Americold delivered a strong Q2 2019 with same-store revenue growth of 3.4%. Similarly, its same-store net operating income increased by 6.2% year over year. Its same-store NOI margin increased by 107 basis points to 33%. In the past quarter, Americold also acquired privately-held Cloverleaf Cold Storage for $1.25 billion and Lanier Cold Storage for $82.6 million. The acquisition represents an average NOI yield of 7%. Synergies are expected, but in the near term, the company still need to integrate these new acquired sites with its software system.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

A global leader in temperature-controlled warehousing

Americold is a global market leader with integrated network of strategically-located, high-quality, mission-critical temperature-controlled warehouses that are mostly located in the U.S. (975.7 million cubic feet). The company also operates temperature-controlled warehouses in Canada (14.3 million cubic feet), Australia (47.6 million cubic feet), New Zealand (22.8 million cubic feet), and Argentina (9.7 million cubic feet).

Source: Fall 2019 Investor Presentation

The company is currently the #2 player in the temperature-controlled warehouse market both in the United States and globally. As can be seen from the two tables below, Americold has a 26.4% market share in the U.S. and 4.8% market share globally. Having a high market share is advantageous because it enables the company to realize economies of scale and reduce operating expenses. In addition, having a large network of locations allows it to compete for customers. This is because transportation costs are typically the most expensive part of the supply chain. Therefore, having a network of locations allows its customers to utilize space that is closest to their end users.

Source: Fall 2019 Investor Presentation

Temperature-controlled supply chain is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years

Being part of the temperature-controlled supply chain is advantageous because this industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years thanks to the rising trend of e-commerce. Consumers are increasingly buying temperature-controlled products such as meat, seafoods, and other grocery items.

Source: Fall 2019 Investor Presentation

This market is expected to grow rapidly in the next decade. According to a report by Grandview Research, cold storage market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 9.9% from 2017 to 2025 (see chart below). Therefore, we expect Americold's large network of warehouse locations will be in strong demand in the next few years.

Source: Grandview Research

A rich development pipeline of current and future projects

Americold currently has 5 development projects in progress. Once completed, these projects will add 42.3 million cubic feet of space to its portfolio of 1070.2 million cubic feet of storage space. Therefore, these projects will increase its portfolio by nearly 4%. As can be seen from the table below, these projects are expected to reach completion starting in Q4 2019. Management estimates these projects to generate return on invested capital that ranges between 10% and 15%. We expect these buildings to be a good growth driver to its revenue starting in 2020.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Besides Americold's projects under construction, there are also 3 development projects in Australia that are on the planning stage. The company expects to eventually complete these projects between 2022 and 2024. Americold also has over 85 acres of land that can be developed. Therefore, the company should be in a good position to continue to grow its portfolio in the next decade through developments.

Source: Fall 2019 Investor Presentation

An investment grade balance sheet

Americold has an investment-grade balance sheet with credit rating of BBB Stable (Fitch, and Morningstar). The company has a total debt outstanding of about $1.9 billion, of which, 75% was unsecured debts. There are no material debts maturing before 2022. It also has a healthy debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.1x. It has total liquidity of about $1.5 billion. Americold's strong balance sheet should allow the company to pursue accretive acquisitions and development projects.

Source: Fall 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

We expect Americold to generate adjusted funds from operations of $1.20 per share in 2019. Therefore, it is currently trading at a price to 2019 AFFO ratio of 29.4x. Other industrial REITs are trading at an average P/AFFO ratio of about 28.8x. Therefore, its shares are not cheap right now.

A growing 2.2%-yielding dividend

Americold currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.2%. The REIT has increased its dividend twice in the past year. The company's dividend is safe with a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% in Q2 2019 (based on its AFFO).

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Rising wages and shortage of labors

While Americold has a rich development pipeline, the current employment environment in the U.S. may make it difficult to find enough workers to meet its construction schedules. Therefore, construction delay is possible. In addition, the company may be forced to raise its wages in order to keep its employees from switching jobs. This may hurt its operating margin.

Investor Takeaway

We like Americold and its strong growth outlook. However, its shares are not cheap. The risk and reward profile is not very attractive right now. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.