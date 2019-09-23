10 Reasons Not To Invest In The We Company

Most importantly, I do not have confidence in The We Company's leadership, especially not in CEO Adam Neumann for various reasons.

It looks like The We Company (WE) is going to proceed with its planned IPO despite the concerns of their largest investors, which as I previously explained are not without reason from that investors' - SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF;OTCPK:SFTBY) and its Vision Fund- point of view.

Now with the company's stocks about to be available to the public market, investors might think about entering a position. They would be able to buy at half the price or less than private investors did in the last round of funding. Still, I do not believe that The We Company offers too much upside potential. Instead, I see several risk factors which should be taken into consideration. In the following I will present ten reasons not to invest in the stock.

Please be aware that those reasons are intertwined with one another and overlap. Also, the order of the following list is not definitive. I did merely chose to write them down in this form in order to make this article easier to read and offer some structure.

Reason One: The Business Model

Firstly, it should be pointed out that WeWork is despite its own proclamation not a tech-company. Instead its business model is based on rental arbitrage. This is neither changed by WeWork generating sales via its website (after all, which company does not in this day and age) nor by its tenants being predominantly tech companies.

Reason Two: The Customer Base

This also leads to the next problem with the business: WeWork's customers chose its offerings in order to be flexible. A substantial portion of them are start-ups and freelancers. During an economic downturn, most likely those would be the first tenants unable or unwilling to pay for these spaces any longer.

WeWork rightfully underlines corporate America's growing importance as customers. However, in a downturn or recession, flexible office spaces would be among the easiest targets for cost cutting. And I do not think that the company's large corporate clients would hesitate to terminate the leases if cost reductions will be necessary.

Reason Three: The Fundamentals

Now that we established that we are looking at a real estate business based on the concept of rental arbitrage, one should take a look at the fundamentals. There are not that many companies in this field in the first place (this alone should make you think one might assume). Nonetheless, there is one listed company which has a similar business model (except of course it does not attempt to self-style as a "tech-company"): IWG plc (OTC:IWGFF).

IWG generated revenue of £2.5 billion (about $3.1 billion at exchange rates as of September 11th) and an EBIT of almost £390 million ($488 million) in 2018. This is much more profit than WeWork generates at more or less comparable revenue (although WeWork will most likely outgrow IWG soon in that regard). At a market capitalization of about $4.5 billion IWG is valued much lower. This illustrates that WeWork's valuation is even at a reduced level still somewhat out of touch with what its fundamentals justify given the business model.

Reason Four: Lack of Focus

Besides its WeWork core business, The We Company also operates some other services such as WeLive (basically the residential version of WeWork), Meetup or coding school Flatiron School. Those businesses are presumably not profitable either (at least there is no indication that one of them would be in the available filings). It is however WeGrow, a private school based on Montessori principles, that I see the most critical of The We Company's non-core businesses (more on that below).

While it might not be absolutely unimaginable that some of this businesses might indirectly benefit WeWork's core business in one way or another, I believe them to be a potential distraction first and foremost. And of course, for a cash burning company such as The We Company it surely is not the textbook solution to expand into even more largely unrelated and unprofitable businesses.

Reason Five: Corporate Structure

The above mentioned operations aside, the core business is based on a rather simple principle. The more criticism evokes the - at least in my view - unnecessarily complicated corporate structure.

Shareholders somewhat unsurprisingly own a stake in The We Company. It in turn has full ownership of an entity by the name of The We Company MC LLC Now it begins to become more complicated. The former is the general of the The We Company Management Holdings LP (referred to as "The We Company Partnership" in the company's S1 filing). In addition to intermediate subsidiaries of The We Company MC LLC, limited partners include senior executives, including the founders. Interestingly, those individuals will hold Class C of The We Company shares which while not having any economic rights are entitled to tenfold voting rights. Simply put: the company's leadership will not only have additional economic interest in The We Company's business at the expense of the remaining shareholders but also outsized voting powers due to this structure.

Corporate Structure of the We Company; source: form S1, page 16

The partnership in turn owns WeWork Companies LLC which wholly owns the operations in the Americas and EMEA+Australia regions as well as joint venture stakes in China, Japan, India and the Pacific (ex Australia) region. The company receives a management fee of 8 percent (12 percent in the case of WeWork Services India Pte. Ltd.) of revenues.

WeWork Companies LLC furthermore owns 80 percent (the remainder being owned by private equity firm Rhone Group) of ARK Investment Group Master GP LP which is the general partner of the ARK fund, a vehicle to acquire properties and lease them to WeWork. Limited partners in this entity include Canadian institutional investor CDPQ's subsidiary Ivanhoé Cambridge.

Structure of the ARK vehicle; source: form S1, page 165

So all in all, The We Company operates a rather simple business model through a fairly complicated structure.

And it does not stop there in terms of corporate structure. As it has become the norm almost for tech companies and those who think of themselves as such, the founders secure their control of the company through a multi class system of stocks. The stocks which investors like you and me could acquire are Class A stocks which are entitled to one vote. Besides the aforementioned Class C stocks which do not have any economic rights there are - as you probably already guessed - also class B shares which have the same economic rights as the Class A shares but are entitled to ten votes.

Notably, the voting rights for the B and C shares has already been halved according to an amendment to the S1 file released on Friday September 13th. Initially those shares would have had twice as much voting rights. According to the original S1 (see page 189 of the filing) the twentyfold voting powers of high voting shares (that is of all such shares not merely the ones held by Neumann) would have halved, if Adam Neumann failed to contribute an aggregate of $1 billion to charitable causes within ten years from the closing of the offering. In the event of his death or permanent incapacity, the voting rights of B and C shares will decrease to one per share. This nonetheless would still give limited partners in The We Company Partnership additional voting power.

Reason Six: Foreseeable Need For additional Capital

Given the pace at which The We Company is burning through cash and that it seems not to slow down it is also questionable wether the proceedings from the IPO will be enough to keep it afloat, especially taking into consideration that the financial perspective would get even worse in the event of an economic downturn. While the company will apparently have at least a 6 billion dollar credit line from various banks post IPO, credits will have to be repaid at some point. And if not with profits, the moment will inevitably come at which new capital will have to be raised. As investors know, in that case their stocks lose value in the process.

Reasons Seven To 10: Adam Neumann

Finally, I will now come to arguably the aspect of The We Company I am most critical of: (co-)founder and CEO Adam Neumann. There are actually a whole bunch of issues I have related to his behavior as the company's leader, which is why I count them as several reasons (admittedly "ten reasons why" sounds much better than "seven reasons why", too).

Adam Neumann; source: WeWork

There have been considerable conflicts of interest to begin with. For example Neumann privately acquired stakes in properties which were leased by WeWork afterwards. He also repeatedly was granted personal loans by the company (to his credit he has to this point never failed to repay with interest). It certainly looks too good either that he just recently sold shares for about $700 million which is at least rather unusual for a CEO prior to an IPO.

Furthermore, Neumann evoked harsh criticism for his attempts to sell trademark rights to the "We" brand which he privately owned to another company to The We Company for $5.9 million. While ultimately the transaction was rewound with The We Company retaining said right of use, I believe the willingness to even consider such behavior to be inappropriate in the first place. That he does not receive a salary from the company can not count as an excuse. On the contrary, I would be the last person to criticize an executive receiving appropriate compensation for his or her work.

There are also some noteworthy dealings with immediate relatives of Neumann's. An immediate family members hosted eight events related to award ceremonies held by WeWork in 2018. Another immediate family member has been employed as the company’s head of wellness offering since 2017. In both cases the annual compensation does not exceed $200,000. That is not to say that there may not have been a potential conflict of interest yet the financial impact is of limited size.

Far more important is, I believe, the role of Rebekah Neumann, Adam Neumann's wife. Remember WeGrow, the private elementary school I mentioned above? It was founded by Mrs. Neumann who also serves as its CEO. I am not a teacher or educationalist of any sorts. Hence I am in no position to judge wether WeGrow is a good school or not. But what I am confident to tell you is that I do not see how WeWork's core business benefits from owning (and paying for the operations of) this school.

Rebekah Neumann; source: WeGrow

Rebekah Neumann also serves as Chief Brand And Impact Officer of The We Company (without receiving a salary). According to her official profile Mrs. Neumann has a degree from Cornell University with a major in business so she should be qualified to serve in this capacity. I doubt that her other credentials - including "certification as a Jivamukti yoga teacher" - benefit the company at large. Also, I am not sure wether "studying under (...) Mother Nature herself" is a recognized degree. But it will not hurt either.

What remains is the questionable appearance of not only senior executives using corporate funds to pursue ventures that rather befit their private passions but also an inappropriately influential role of the CEO's wife within the company. Notably, Mrs. Neumann herself is on the record stating that she and her husband do not attempt to separate their work and their personal life.

"We don't have a line at all between work and life. It's not even a blurred line. There is no line." - Rebekah Neumann

Rebekah Neumann would even have played a key role in appointing a successor for Adam in the event of the letters death or permanent incapacity to serve as CEO. This at least will no longer be the case according to the amendment to the S1 file. Instead a successor will be appointed by the board and no members of Adam Neumann's family, including his wife, will serve as directors.

WeGrow is not the only investment the WeCompany made that is largely unrelated to its core business.The company also invested $32 million in Laird Superfood, a natural foods company founded by surfer Laird Hamilton of whom Adam Neumann is an admirer. Another $13.8 million went into San Sebastian, Spain based Wavegarden SL, a manufacturer of wave generators used for indoor surfing and other watersports. And guess who loves surfing.

There would be nothing wrong with investing in businesses that he is personally passionate about. If he did it with his private money. It is however highly questionable behavior, to say the least, to use corporate funds to invest in your personal hobbies let alone your spouse's pet project.

To be clear, I do not accuse Adam Neumann of having done any of the above mentioned with malevolent intent. I buy into the narrative of him believing that it is in the company's best interest if his wife (whom I assume he trusts and admires a great deal) holds a key position. He surely is convinced that investments in businesses that he is passionate about will ultimately benefit WeWork. But regardless of his intentions, I doubt that these practices are good practices. From an investors point of view it does not matter wether money was wasted with good intentions or out of greediness. I therefore do not think that Adam Neumann is the right leader for the company at this point. Since I do not see the perspective of him stepping down and handing the helm (at least temporarily) to someone better fit for the job, he therefore remains an important factor in this list.

Conclusion

All in all, there are many reasons not to invest in The We Company. Some of those reasons could be addressed quickly provided the willingness to do so. For example it would be possible to divest or close down those businesses unrelated to the core business. Also Adam Neumann would most likely be able learn from his mistakes and adjust his future behavior - after all he already took first steps in the right direction, albeit only after pressure from outside. It would also be possible to yield the lead temporarily or permanently to someone else.

But even if all this happens - which I believe to be very unlikely to be honest - there would still be the risky business model and customer base. Even if one day after the IPO Adam and Rebekah Neumann stepped down from their respective roles and the company put its sole focus on WeWork, it would remain unprofitable and exposed to the risk of running into severe financial trouble once an economic downturn occurs.

For all those reasons, I thus advice investors to be most cautious regarding any investment in The We Company. I would not recommend to buy the stock once it goes public.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.