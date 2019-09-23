Sell Iron Mountain: Junk-Rated Balance Sheet Is Starting To Rust

The company's dividend prevents it from meaningfully paying down debt, and its balance sheet is deteriorating.

Iron Mountain is junk, but don't take my word for it- look at the company's credit ratings.

Investment Thesis

With the S&P bid up to extreme levels and interest rates scratching against record lows, it's a challenge to find large-cap US stocks that provide substantial yield. But today, Iron Mountain (IRM) yields over 7.5% and is touted by bulls as a blue-chip company with a safe dividend in the data storage and management business.

The company may be a household name, but it doesn't necessarily mean the stock is attractive. To me, Iron Mountain is a sell.

The high yield compared to other S&P 500 components is a bright red flag. Higher-yielding S&P 500 components like IRM are generally high-yielding for a reason. Excessive leverage has stretched the balance sheet, and the company's credit is rated deep junk status: Moody's rates it Ba3 and S&P rates it BB-.

Although the revenues of the legacy document storage are sticky due to high switching costs, the developed markets business is in secular decline. In response, Iron Mountain has attempted to make a pivot to data centers and international markets. An already leveraged player like IRM will have difficulty taking profitable market share in the data center space. Global markets come with substantial currency and political risks.

At this point in the credit cycle, there is no need to invest in an over-leveraged business with substantial secular headwinds. I suggest investors stick with investment-grade credit and secular growth stories- IRM is neither.

A Look at the Balance Sheet

Iron Mountain is classified as a REIT for income tax purposes and finances its operations with debt. Quite a bit of debt:

With over $8.5 Billion in debt and around $1.45 Billion of projected adjusted EBITDA, leverage runs at just under six turns of EBITDA.

Iron Mountain also uses operating leases for leverage, which puts additional stress on the balance sheet- it has about $1.65 billion of scheduled contractual payments under operating leases. Contractually obligated lease payments are almost always senior to equity in a bankruptcy or restructuring.

Six turns of EBITDA is a lot of leverage, even in the real estate business. Investment-grade real estate companies generally sport leverage ratios closer to five times EBITDA. Those companies also use more property-level recourse debt with lower interest rates and less-default risk to the corporation.

Why doesn't IRM use more property-level debt? Much of the company's value is in its operations, especially those of its acquired businesses. Gross book value of fixed assets is nearly $8 Billion, while the carrying value of intangible assets is around $6 billion.

Unlike most pure-play real estate companies, Iron Mountain has significant intangible assets. No bank will write a mortgage on a customer relationship or goodwill. Instead of using mortgage debt for capital, Iron Mountain takes on unsecured debt which generally comes at a higher borrowing cost and more risk to equity holders:

As demonstrated above, Iron Mountain doesn't have too much imminent default risk until 2023 due to its well-laddered maturity schedule. The 2021 maturity could potentially prove tough to handle if the credit market's appetite for junk debt fades.

Why not finance the maturity with cash? In short, because there is no meaningful cash generation. Dividends regularly outpace IRM's free cash flow.

Free cash flow is not the perfect measure of dividend safety, but it can measure a company's ability to return cash to shareholders and delever. Due to the net outflow of cash, IRM's leverage ratios are weak across the board, and are deteriorating as time goes on:

Leverage runs high and could quickly balloon to unsustainable levels if EBITDA contracts. But even if EBITDA remains constant, Iron Mountain could have trouble accessing credit markets in the future.

We are late in the credit cycle- it would not surprise me to see spreads between investment-grade and junk debt to widen moving forward. A credit or liquidity crisis of any kind could make Iron Mountain's debt problem harder to kick down the road.

In summary, debt is a considerable risk to Iron Mountain's future as a going concern. Iron Mountain has over $2 billion in debt maturing in 2023 and needs an answer to those maturities. To make matters worse, Iron Mountain diverts more than all of its free cash flow toward in stock dividends. Any bull thesis needs to rely on Iron Mountain's ability to refinance its obligations at favorable interest rates. If credit metrics deteriorate further, that option may be off the table.

Legacy Business In Decline

At one time, document storage was a rapidly growing business. Regulated businesses such as healthcare and insurance are required to store physical copies of documents, and companies like Iron Mountain are happy to oblige. But in today's world of digital everything, Iron Mountain sees a drop-off in demand its records management business. Particularly worrisome to the company is the declining developed market volumes, which make up the lion's share of operating income.

The future of the legacy business is a question mark at this point, but there is no denying digitization of documents is a massive headwind. Industries may evolve slowly, but they eventually change, and new practices replace outdated ones. Thirty years down the road, I'm willing to bet that the document storage industry will be a shadow of its former self. Still, the pace of the decline is somewhat slow for now. Iron Mountain's revenues are quite sticky because it's often cheaper for companies to leave their documents in storage than to convert them to a digital format.

Some bulls argue that Iron Mountain's business is immune to outside factors due to the stickiness of its records management revenues. The truth is, a portion of Iron Mountain's revenues come from its document recycling business. There is sensitivity to commodity prices in this business, as the recycled paper is a commodity. Moody's cites unfavorable recycled paper prices as a negative factor in Iron Mountain's credit rating.

Foreign Expansion and Data Center Investments Don't Hold Up To Scrutiny

Some bulls recognize the likelihood that the domestic records management business will continue its decline. A pillar of these bulls' thesis is that Iron Mountain's pivot to the data center space will change the company's fortunes. But other more focused players like Equinix (REIT)">EQIX) and CyrusOne (CONE) have more borrowing capacity and a much lower cost of equity capital. Cheap capital is critical for aggressive expansion in real estate, and IRM is fighting with one hand tied behind its back. Given its competitors with investment-grade credit and higher FFO multiples on their equity, I am not as bullish on Iron Mountain's prospects in the space.

Another bullish argument is the expansion into international markets as a positive. I am agnostic toward this. Diversification and exposure to developing markets can be a plus, but currency and political risks often more than offset the benefit.

A US dollar bull market like the one we are in can be a headwind to any international business segment.

In addition to currency risk, countries can quickly see unfavorable regime change. Iron Mountain has operations throughout Latin America. Its number four ex-US market by square footage is in Argentina, which has quickly become one of the most unstable markets on earth. Next is Mexico, which is not exactly a beacon of stability either.

I am bullish about the secular growth story of Latin America, but I am cautious of companies who make too many bets there due to political instability. For example, Ford (NYSE:F) had to take an $800 million pre-tax write-down on its Venezuelan operations in 2015. Plenty of other companies had similar bruises. Iron Mountain's Argentine investments are likely causing headaches already given the wild swings in the peso and political uncertainty.

With likely declines in the legacy business ahead, management is relying on growth to come from international markets or data center. Those avenues are risky and competitive, respectively. I see Iron Mountain's moves as desperate rather than calculated.

Conclusion

Iron Mountain may be able to stave off declines in volumes with new ventures and international expansion. But with the company's cost of equity and debt capital prohibitively high, this isn't a turnaround story I'm buying. Management has been unable to right the ship despite a slew of acquisitions.

Iron Mountain has all but exhausted its access to cheap capital, and the company isn't financially flexible. The massive dividend prevents affordable reinvestment into the business and deleveraging. The lack of material free cash flow after paying the common stock dividend is worrisome, primarily due to IRM's need to deleverage.

I suggest investors stick with secular growth stories and investment-grade credit. An investor might be giving up a few percentage points of dividend yield and some potential upside, but his principal will be much safer.

