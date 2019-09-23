Immobel: A Vastly Growing REIT That Trades At A P/E Of Less Than 10

This, while the company is trading at a trailing P/E of around 10.

EPS went x5 in 2018, while full-year numbers have already been surpassed by the half-year numbers of 2019.

After merging in 2016 and investing heavily during 2017, Immmobel is up for a very lucrative period.

On the 25th of June 2019, Immobel, the largest listed Belgian property developer, stated that chairman Marnix Galle would become its new CEO from the 30th of June 2019 on. While this came as a surprise, investors should applaud this decision. In fact, they did. Today, not even two months later, the stock is up more than 15%. And yet, the company is heavily undervalued.

Short History

Immobel is the oldest listed company on the Belgian Stock Exchange. And yet, it will only be allowed on the 23rd of September of 2019 on the Bel-Mid Index, being promoted from the Bel-Small. The increased interest in the stock is mostly thanks to the aforementioned Marnix Galle.

His company, Galle, merged with Immobel in 2016. Before the merger, in 2015, Immobel had total revenue of €103M. In 2018, revenue was €371M. While Immobel struggled in 2015 to make a net profit, it would generate more than €120 million euros worth of net profit in the three years after the merger.

One could say that Marnix Galle integrated the bigger Immobel in Galle and rejuvenated it by doing so. Now, the company is growing as cabbage and is likely to continue to do so for quite some time.

The business

Activities

Management has been diversifying away from offices since the merger and now has diversified expertise. It develops properties in various sectors such as residential, offices, retail, urban mixed-use developments, as well as housing estates and even hospitality.

image source: Annual report 2018

Location

The group is currently focussed on expansion, as it has tipped its toe in the Spanish market in 2018 and has just recently expanded further into France by acquiring the full control of real estate developer Nafilyan. This acquisition adds 72,0000 square meters of property under development to the books, as well as €200M worth of revenue.

Today, the portfolio is worth €880M, exceeding 820,000 square meters. The portfolio is divided over 6 countries (Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, France, Spain, and Germany), but this is just since 2019.

In Germany, IMMOBEL acquired its first project, EDEN, in Frankfurt’s city center. The project already holds a permit and construction is expected to start in the second half of 2019. Commercialization has been launched very successfully.

In Spain, IMMOBEL’s leisure project (65,000 m²) at the Marbella seaside made significant progress with the conclusion of an agreement with the “Four Seasons” Hotel group and the general permitting procedure having reached the final stages.

Information source: Half Year report 2019

Furthermore, as Immobel has sold in 2018 its largest project in Poland, Poland now accounts for only a small stake in the overall portfolio. This, while historically Poland has been a big contributor for Immobel (see image below).

Image source: Annual report 2018

Hence, it should be clear that Immobel is diversifying away from its traditionally most important markets (Belgium, Luxembourg, and Poland).

Results & Financials

Operating & Net result

Since the merger in 2016, the results of Immobel have been great in 2016 and 2018. However, 2017 was a very weak year.

Image source: Annual report 2018

2017

This, however, is kind of a misconception. In 2016, management had the following to say about 2017: "You cannot sell the same property twice. The fact that we are already ahead of our five-year business plan will result in 2017 being a year with less profit, where more can be sown than harvested."

Quote from Annual Report 2016

Indeed, the company invested heavily in 2017, resulting in such a low net result. At the end of 2017, management reflected as follows: "... the current business plan is on schedule and the reorganization of IMMOBEL will enable it to become a successful pan-European player. "

Quote from Annual report 2017

The (near) future

Belgium clearly is the most important market for Immobel and this is likely to continue as there are several projects on its way in the country. Combine this with a plethora of land banks, which can be used for further developments, and you have work for years.

Image source: Annual report 2018

Image source: Belgian pipeline, Half Year report 2019

Some of the projects in the list, like Ernest, have already been completely developed and are now being sold. To come back to Project Ernest, this is the current state of the sale:

Phase 1: Residence for students and the elderly - 100 % sold and delivered in full. Residential spaces: 99 % sold and delivered in full. Phase 2: apartments for sale (more than 80 % sold), retail, kindergartens and liberal professions on sale. Construction site ongoing. Hotel part - 100 % sold. Parking “Keyenveld” - 53 % sold.

Furthermore, as stated earlier, Immobel has acquired Nafilyan and has expanded into Spain and Germany, in line with management's ambition of becoming a pan-European player.

2019...

So far, 2019 has been a grand cru year for Immobel. Revenue in the first half of 2019 increased by 44.1% to EUR 140.8 million while its EBITDA and net profit (Group share) amounted to EUR 67.2 million and EUR 56.4 million respectively. This results in a net profit of EUR 6.43/share compared to EUR 1.71/share during the same period last year. This means that in the first six months alone it achieves a result equal to the annual result for the record year 2018!

... and further

The development portfolio at the end of June 2019 included more than 1,000,000 m2 (including Nafilyan & Partners) with an expected sales value of EUR 4.4 billion.

The company does not report how much of those 4.4 billion euros have already been collected, but it looks like there is definitely still more than 25% to be earned, thus more than 1 billion euros. For comparison: operating income in record-year 2018 was less than 330 million euros. I have contacted investor relations for precise information and will report their answer in the comments.

Furthermore, management stated the following in the annual report 2018: "2019, 2020 AND 2021 are expected to deliver STRONG RESULTS based on its existing pipeline and European expansion strategy".

What I do not like

The possibility of a new '2017'. As the company has performed this well in the first half of 2019, my one fear is that they have created another situation where "they can not sell the same building twice". This, however, is no more than a luxury problem which I believe is not very likely to occur given the current strong pipeline.

Right up to the acquisition, the company was bearing 340 million euros of net debt, which resulted in a gearing ratio of 50%. After the acquisition, net debt has increased to 447 million euros, or a gearing ratio of 54%. An increase in debt is thus unlikely, and investments will have to be financed with either internally generated funds or an increase in outstanding shares, which could slow down further growth.

However, I believe this decrease in growth will be more than offset by the additional sales of Nafilyan. Plus, internally generated funds are and will be pretty high, as stated earlier.

My opinion & Conclusion

In 2018, EPS were five times as big as those in 2017. In 2019, the full-year EPS of 2018 has already been surpassed by the half-year numbers of 2019. This while the company is trading at a P/E of around 10 (numbers of 2018!).

Having planted the seeds in 2017, Immobel now has 3 more years of large profits ahead, and possibly more if management keeps on investing. Which I believe it will, given its strong track record (of Marnix Galle).

It is very rare that investors can pick up a business as strong as Immobel at prices as low as these. This could be explained by the fact that Immobel is a small-cap and that it listed until today on the Bel-small, a pool of stocks of which many institutional investors refrain from investing. Now that the stock has been added to the bel-mid, and more growth is on its way, investors could be up for a very nice revaluation of their "property", while receiving an expected dividend yield of close to 4%, which has been increasing by 10% or more for the last three years.

