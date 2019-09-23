James Hardie: On The Right Track But Shares Are Expensive

The company is progressing well with its strategy, but I'd suggest waiting for stock to dip before initiating a buy.

A lot needs to be done in Europe to bring it to margin levels similar to North America and Asia-Pacific.

The company has reinvigorated marketing and operations with a greater push to increase demand and aggressive adoption of "Lean" principles to reduce cost.

James Hardie management is confident in the company’s long-term strategy to achieve leadership positions across the three geographies where it operates.

James Hardie (JHX) is a leading construction material manufacturing and marketing company with operations across Asia Pacific ("APAC"), North America ("NA"), and Europe. The company’s key focus is fiber cement (building material used for exterior wall cladding and as a tiling base), with a product portfolio catered to housing interior and exterior materials. With a large patent portfolio to its name, the company has a good innovation/R&D culture and has kept ahead of its competitors, especially in fiber-cement technology.

The company has historically enjoyed good operating margins in NA and APAC. Through the acquisition of Fermacell, company has obtained a strong foothold in Europe as well, although margins are lower (in the low single digits range) in Europe, which has been a drag on overall company margins. Though company management has a plan to improve the European operations, the results remain to be seen.

As the company’s core housing market is highly sensitive to broader economic conditions, its revenue stream is inherently cyclical - a key risk given we seem to have reached the later innings in this market cycle. At 33x PE, shares do not seem like a value buy right now, considering the high relative valuation. I would like to see how the next few quarters pan out, especially for Europe, before considering a directional view on shares.

Strategy Overview

James Hardie recently hosted a two-pronged strategy session for investors - one in Europe and another in the US, on 12-13 Sep and 16 Sep respectively. Company management highlighted its growth and profitability strategy, emphasizing the systemic shift in demand generation and improved focus on operational excellence. The takeaways were generally positive with some concerns around APAC market contraction and the hard to predict asbestos liabilities. In sum, the company aims to grow Europe to a EUR 1 billion business (20% EBIT margins), and both APAC and NA margins targeted at 20-25%.

Source: Page 7 of Europe Investor Tour Presentation

James Hardie has traditionally been an APAC and US-focused company with relatively new interests in Europe through the Fermacell acquisition. Following the acquisition, the company's European revenue stream has expanded tenfold to EUR 300 million across over twelve countries.

Source: Page 5 of Europe Investor Tour Presentation

Nonetheless, NA remains the largest contributor to revenue and margins, followed by APAC and Europe. In FY19, NA produced $1.7 billion in revenue at a 23.1% EBIT margin, APAC generated $447 million at a 22.3% EBIT margin, and Europe trailed with $368 million in revenue at a 2.7% EBIT margin.

Source: Page 4 of North America Investor Tour Presentation

Implementing New Marketing and Product Strategies

Despite already reaching maturity in the US market, the company has identified growth drivers in the form of new marketing and product strategies. For instance, the company is moving from a traditional “pull” demand model through builders and installers, to a broader “push-pull” demand creation model through distributors and dealers.

Source: Page 11 of North America Investor Tour Presentation

This is accompanied by an increased number of dedicated hunters to develop the market further, at the expense of interior reps.

Source: Page 36 of North America Investor Tour Presentation

For the first time, the company has formally started focusing on full exterior solutions in place of just the sliding.

Source: Page 39 of North America Investor Tour Presentation

The company is pushing more products on the ground and utilizing market intelligence to rightly price them. It is also providing training to installers for better availability of trained personnel in the target geographies. Through this, the company hopes to penetrate further into the high margin luxury and semi-luxury markets and capture long-tail customers.

Source: Page 38 of North America Investor Tour Presentation

Enhancing Operational Capabilities

Additionally, the company is focused on enhancing its supply chain capabilities to be able to deliver all SKUs by integrating both its existing manufacturing facilities and newly built ones. This comes along with combining its sales and marketing organizations under one commercial organization with one leader.

Management has also put in place a strong "Lean" process improvement culture across the company’s manufacturing facilities. For FY20-22, the company expects to save close to $140M from various process improvement initiatives. Just in North America, the company will save $100M, with $15-20M coming in FY2020 only.

Source: Page 12 of North America Investor Tour Presentation

The company has developed its own culture around Lean, and other best practices under the "Hardie Manufacturing Operating System" (HMOS). Under HMOS, the company will integrate its operating facilities and share best practices. The improved process efficiencies have already led to an increase in the net available hours across the company’s NA facilities. With this, employee engagement is improving which is leading to a fall in attrition, and hence a reduction in hiring and training costs as well.

Source: Page 66 of North America Investor Tour Presentation

The company is also successfully leveraging different channels (e.g., trade shows) and digital (MyHardie, MyBuilder) to capture share amidst changing customer preferences. The company has historically delivered strong growth and margins in APAC, and I fully expect it to continue doing so as the company's digital strategy should allow it to gain consumer insights and better adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Source: Page 57 of North America Investor Tour Presentation

An Audacious Target for Europe

Europe is a fairly new addition to the company’s market portfolio. However, it already has sizable revenue contribution, albeit at very low margins. The company’s ten-year strategy is not only to increase revenue to EUR 1 billion, but also for EBIT to reach an audacious 20%.

Source: Page 8 of Europe Investor Tour Presentation

It will take some time to build that performance engine. However, I believe the company will be able to export its Lean DNA from NA to the Europe operation easily, especially with the new HMOS network now in place. Better plant utilization and fixed cost leverage will also be key to achieving the targeted margins. Furthermore, fiber cement is already growing in Europe and the company should be able to successfully ride the wave, leveraging its product innovation culture and tap consumer preferences.

Trading at a Premium

It is difficult to find exactly similar listed peers to James Hardie, but I believe a comparison with the following set of construction material companies is fair.

Source: Gurufocus, prices as at Sep 20 close

By comparison, James Hardie by far, the highest priced company on the list at 33x PE, trailing only Vulcan Materials (35x PE). Thus, on a PE multiple basis, shares do seem overvalued compared to global peers as the market may have priced in the European growth story, leaving little room for error for investors at these levels.

Overall, I believe management has a clear plan for growth and profitability. The NA and APAC businesses are already doing well and are well-positioned to continue doing well. The company’s expansion into exteriors and the new push-pull marketing strategy is also starting to yield positive results in NA. It also has a clear margin improvement plan for Europe, the geography which has proven to be a drag on company-wide margins.

A potential US housing market downturn and asbestos liability claims are key risks to shares. Additionally, the company trades at a premium relative to peers, hence, I think it would be best to remain neutral on shares for now and await more data on how the company is tracking on growth and margin improvements relative to its targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.