Nike, Micron Earnings Could Help Give Market Direction This Week

For now, the muddled trade picture doesn’t seem to be giving investors much of a catalyst to move stocks in a big way one direction or the other.

While it’s probably a good sign that the market is flirting with record highs, there doesn’t seem to be a catalyst out there to push stocks meaningfully higher. Without a push higher – which might only happen if we see a resolution to the trade issue – we’ll have to see if the market has enough momentum to keep the S&P 500 at these levels around 3000 before pulling back. Until a trade deal is struck, it looks like the index might be stuck between roughly 2800 and 3000.

Nike Earnings: Discretionary Spending and Tariff Concerns

Among the economic reports this week, investors are scheduled to get a reading on consumer confidence during the day Tuesday. From the data we’ve been seeing, the U.S. consumer has been helping the economy continue to power along. GDP isn’t going gangbusters, but it’s still pretty solid, and the consumer has a lot to do with that.

Then, after the close Tuesday, we’ll see another reading of sorts on consumer confidence in the form of quarterly results from Nike (NKE). But while the consumer confidence figures are for the United States, Nike can be viewed as a bellwether for consumer discretionary spending domestically and abroad.

China is a key area of sales for the company, which also manufactures apparel and footwear in the Asian nation. So it’s natural to wonder how the trade war, which is having an effect on the Chinese economy and could make apparel and footwear made there more expensive for U.S. buyers, might affect the company. Recall that the Trump Administration postponed a 10% duty on certain footwear and apparel items until Dec. 15, with Trump saying he didn’t want the tariffs to interfere with the main U.S. holiday shopping season.

During its last quarterly release NKE continued to downplay the risk of tariffs and said it hadn’t seen any impact to date from the trade battle. The company saw sales in China rise a solid 22% while North American sales growth was 8%.

Of course, we won’t know what the company’s exact numbers are until it releases results after the bell on Tuesday. It could be interesting to see whether management is any more concerned about tariffs impacting sales in the U.S. or the trade war harming consumer spending in China. Data earlier this month showed that retail sales in China rose 7.5% in August from a year earlier. That was below expectations and was a slower growth rate than the 7.6% rise in July.

Other Earnings, Data On Tap

In addition to NKE, investors also could get some additional insight into the tariff situation from chipmaker Micron’s (MU) quarterly results and accompanying commentary later in the week.

In other corporate earnings this week, we’re scheduled to get results from homebuilder KB Home (KBH). Investors also are scheduled to see data this week on new home sales. Recent housing market data showed that existing home sales beat expectations, helped by lower mortgage rates. Homebuilder stocks have been doing well recently, and we’ll have to see if that continues.

In addition to the consumer confidence and housing market data, this week’s slate of economic reports also includes data on consumer sentiment, personal spending, and durable goods orders, as well as the government’s third estimate of gross domestic product.

Those figures, along with the earnings reports, should help provide a nice snapshot of where the U.S. economy is at. And with the Fed meeting out of the way, board members are free again to hit the talk circuit, perhaps helping to round out a picture of the economy and provide some guidance on monetary policy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.