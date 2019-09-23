Karat Packaging IPO: We Are Positive About Sales In 2020

The company is currently investing a lot of money to build new capacity as it expects more demand for its products. If the management is wrong the market may push the company to trade at 4x-5x EBITDA if not lower.

Business

Founded in 2000, Karat designs and manufactures disposable products for restaurants, regional supermarkets, and the food service industry.

Among the different products provided, Karat Packaging sells lids, cutlery, tableware, and food packaging. These products are shown under various brands, which investors can see in the image below:

Market participants may not be knowing Karat, but they will most likely recognize company’s clients. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), Corner Bakery Cafe, In-N-Out Burger and Applebee’s Grill + Bar chose to work with Karat Packaging.

We will show later that the company has a significant amount of accounts payable. With this in mind, investors will be interested in the number of clients whom Karat serves. In this regard, it is ideal that no client accounts for more than 10% of the company’s revenue. Investors will appreciate that the customer portfolio is well diversified.

The most interesting on this name are the new facilities in Rockwall, Texas, which the company expects to open in early 2020. In our view, savvy individuals will expect the company to increase its sales in 2020. Read the lines below for more on the matter:

“We currently operate an approximately 300,000 square foot manufacturing facility, distribution and fulfillment center in Chino, California. Due to capacity constraints and continuously growing demand, in the first quarter of 2019, we opened a second, approximately 500,000 square foot manufacturing facility, distribution and fulfillment center located in Rockwall, Texas. We believe once our Rockwall, Texas facility is fully operational by early 2020.” Source: Prospectus

Karat Packaging also expects to open a new distribution and fulfillment center in New Jersey in 2020:

“We also expect to open an approximately 190,000 square foot distribution and fulfillment center located in Branchburg, New Jersey in 2020.” Source: Prospectus

An increase in capacity is one of the most positive announcements that manufactures can send to the market. It means that the company is quite optimistic about its future performance. The market will appreciate that the management is confident.

Income Statement

With 5% revenue growth y/y in 2018 and 30% revenue growth in the H1 2019, we believe that forward revenue growth of 20% is conservative. With this figure, we get forward revenue of $210 million. The gross profit margin in 2018 and 2019 was equal to 24% and 29% respectively. We decided to use a gross profit margin of 27%, which makes a gross profit of $56.7 million. In H1 2019, the net profit margin was 2.3%. Thus, we expect to see a net income of $4.8 million. Before the IPO, the share count equals 15.1 million, which means that EPS equals $0.3. For the investors willing to perform their forecast, see below the 2017 and 2018 income statement:

In the year ended December 31, 2018, the company’s adjusted EBITDA was $6.9 million, 24% less than that in 2017. In 2018 and 2017, the Adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.9% and 6.4% respectively. With the same EBITDA margin, we get a forward EBITDA of $8.19-$13 million. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, Karat Packaging’s balance sheet shows only $4.3 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio of 1.22x. Value investors may not appreciate the lack of cash. Given the company’s net income value, the company will most likely need additional liquidity in the form of debt or equity. Read the lines below on the matter:

“We primarily rely on outside sources of equity and debt capital to fund our current operations and growth initiatives. As we expand our business, we will need significant cash resources to fund operations to purchase inventory, increase our product development, expand our manufacturer and supplier relationships, pay personnel, pay for the increased costs associated with operating as a public company, expand internationally, and to further invest in our sales and marketing efforts.” Source: Prospectus

On top of it, Karat Packaging reports a significant amount of property and equipment, 32% of the total amount of assets. Also, accounts receivable and inventory comprise of 36% of total assets. Karat Packaging will need a significant amount of cash to operate. The list of assets is shown in the image below:

Use Of Proceeds: Marketing And Working Capital

As mentioned below, the company needs additional capital to finance its working capital. The proceeds will be used for working capital and to pay marketing expenses among other costs. We don’t appreciate that Karat Packaging does not explain when it may require additional cash. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

“We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including expanding our manufacturing capacity, growing our sales and marketing presence in the U.S. East Coast, Midwest and Southeast regions and research and development for new product offerings.” Source: Prospectus

Valuation

The companies shown in the image below operate in the packaging industry. Note that they trade at 6x-10x EBITDA and report Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%-16%. The company’s EBITDA margin is below than that of peers. With this in mind, we don’t expect the company to trade at 6x EBITDA. If we use forward EBITDA of $13 million and 5x EBITDA, the company gets an enterprise value of $65 million.

With that, growth investors may be willing to use the company’s EV/Sales ratio. Peers trade at 1x-1.6x with revenue growth below than that of Karat Packaging. Also, Karat expects to open new facilities in 2020, which may enhance the amount of revenue. Karat Packaging, with revenue of $210 million and 1x-1.6x sales, would get an enterprise value of $200-$300 million. We believe that fair value would be somewhere between $200 million and $350 million. If the IPO has a lot of demand, the total enterprise value would easily hit $200 or $350 million. We would buy shares at an enterprise value of $200 million.

Risks

Investors need to understand that the company may get affected by detrimental economic conditions in the United States. The company’s net sales may decrease a lot in the future if the level of customer spending declines.

Also, the company is currently investing a lot of money to build new capacity as it expects more demand for its products. If the management is wrong, it may have to pay a lot of operating expenses, which may decrease the company’s profitability. In that case scenario, the market may push the company to trade at 4x-5x EBITDA if not lower.

Conclusion

Karat Packaging reported very decent revenue growth in 2019. Besides, the fact that it will open new facilities in 2020 may enhance revenue growth. With this information in mind, Karat Packaging may trade at more EV/Sales ratio than peers as they are not growing at the same rate. Competitors sell at 1x-1.6x sales, which would mean an enterprise value of $200-$300 million for Karat. A total valuation of $200 million to $350 million would be reasonable. In our opinion, the buying opportunity may commence at an enterprise value of $200 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.