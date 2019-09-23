Why Eagle Point Credit Should Cut Distributions, And Probably Won't

A sudden loss in ECC's portfolio in 2Q is just a prelude to more pain that is likely to come soon.

If ECC fails to cut, long-term losses could be much worse as its NAV continues to decline due to lower interest rates hurting the CLO market, especially ECC's equity-CLO portfolio.

ECC's 15.3% dividend is unsustainable. If the payouts aren't cut, NAV will continue to fall. If they cut, ECC's premium will fall. Either way, 20% losses are inevitable.

Yield-hungry investors have praised Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) to the skies for years. Despite the high fees (which can exceed over 10% of net assets), ECC’s large yield and history of no dividend cuts has been a justification for paying those high fees.

But, as with other unsustainably high yielding stocks and funds, the music will stop eventually—and the longer management postpones the pain, the more acute the pain will be when it arrives.

I do not believe ECC will cut distributions anytime soon, which is a reason for extra concern. Signs from the company’s NII and total portfolio performance indicate structural challenges that, in addition to growing signs that the CLO market is at risk, are reasons why ECC should consider cutting distributions and, if they do not, a greater risk of massive declines for investors is on the horizon.

NII and Portfolio Performance Declines

Let’s first take a look at ECC’s fundamental performance, which took a sharp dip in 2Q19:

Source: ECC, CEF Insider

ECC’s NII is showing a 7.7% decline, resulting in lower dividend coverage both on a NII and total return basis.

That is bad news in and of itself, and it has made ECC’s dividend coverage ratio (which has never been good) become particularly bad:

Source: ECC, CEF Insider

Until ECC cuts fees or begins performing better, expect this dividend coverage ratio to worsen, resulting in a NAV depletion that is a vicious cycle and will make it harder and harder for ECC to cover payments.

This is already happening. While July’s NAV per share of $13.07 was 9.1% worse than ECC’s NAV per share at the start of Q2, the 8.2% NAV decline in August is more alarming:

Source: ECC

This is in line with ECC’s past performance. Since inception, ECC’s NAV has fallen by 34.3%.

ECC apologists handwave this away by noting that its total NAV return is much better. While this is true, NAV erosion in recent months has resulted in ECC massively underperforming a simple index fund, despite CLOs’ (and ECC’s) correlation with common stock performance:

Investors should ask themselves why they are paying high fees for this fund if its returns are lower and it isn’t truly diversifying outside of common stocks.

However, many may not even be aware of the problem, since ECC’s total price return has masked its NAV underperformance:

This is a warning sign. It has caused ECC’s premium to spike to unusually high levels, although a recent sell-off has already corrected somewhat (but not entirely) for this mismatch:

If ECC continues to underperform, and if its NAV and dividend coverage continue to lower, we could see it reach a death spiral that lowers NAV, payouts, and premium, resulting in capital losses from two sources in addition to lower income.

This may in part be why Eagle Point has recently tested the waters with a new IPO, Eagle Point Income Company (EIC), which may be a new source of fee income if/when investors sour on ECC.

The CLO Market

Fees are just part of ECC’s problem. The other is CLOs.

Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) are effectively pools of loans from various businesses. CLOs are created by packing together a number of loans that are issued by banks, BDCs, and other firms who then sell those CLOs to investors such as ECC. The benefits of CLOs is that they pack together higher risk debts with higher yields and lower risk ones with lower yields together, which can ideally provide a higher yield with lower exposure to a single high-risk creditor.

CLOs are then sold to investors who can take either a credit or equity stake in the CLO, with the credit investors getting a set rate plus three-month LIBOR payments. Equity holders get whatever is remaining. Both benefit from the CLO’s variety of assets that are wrapped inside the CLO.

There are other ways of getting this diversification, however. A BDC or a high-yield bond CEF will provide a similar exposure to a variety of loans of different yields, with a similarly high payout on the portfolio.

To make itself attractive to retail investors, ECC has provided an unusually high yield (15.3% currently), whereas high yield CEFs and BDCs will yield more in the region of 8% to 10%.

This is proving to be a mirage, since ECC’s NAV return is not in excess of the lower yielding alternatives, which is making ECC less sustainable than alternatives. Consider ECC’s NAV performance versus the Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI):

Unless you believe CLO exposure is substantially better than exposure to high yield bonds and MBS’s, there is little reason to buy ECC over PCI and accept the greater volatility and lower overall returns.

This brings us to the realized losses in the second quarter of this year, which are likely to continue into 3Q. CLOs, which have had a strong run since early 2016, have seen issuances fall by 9% in the first 8 months of 2019. The reason is simple: with lower interest rates, the benefit of floating-rate loans is declining, which is pressuring demand and causing prices on CLOs to fall.

Additionally, higher spreads on CLOs have resulted in more interest payments going to credit CLO holders than equity holders. Since ECC is an equity holder, that means the income they get is being pressured (hence that decline), while the value of its equity CLOs is weakening substantially as the income they provide falls further.

That only partly explains the massive realized loss in 2Q. ECC could have elected to not sell those equity CLOs and kept unrealized losses. But ECC is forced to sell CLOs to cover its massive distribution payments. Without selling CLOs, it lacks the cash to sustain the 15% dividends that are now nearly double what ECC is earning from its portfolio.

To make matters worse: the Fed’s move to cut interest rates will cause LIBOR to fall further, which will likely increase spreads and lower CLO investors’ payouts, especially on the equity side. ECC’s portfolio will lower in value further while it is required to keep selling assets to maintain payouts.

Of course, investors looking at the juicy 15% yields aren’t thinking about this. They should. The risks of overnight 20% or higher losses on ECC are growing day by day. If management doesn't do the responsible thing, and maintains these unsustainable payouts, there’s a risk of an even higher loss occurring slowly over the long term as the NAV and premium spiral out of control. With ECC’s track record of letting its NAV erode while raking in big fees, I have little faith that they will do the responsible thing and cut payouts now .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.