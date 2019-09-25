Cannabis Industry Is Truly An Emerging Market With Noa Kahner

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Today, I am happy to be joined by Noa Kahner, founder of Kahner Global, which produces investment conferences, including The Cannabis Private Investment Summit Series. Noa is also an advisor to Province Brands and will be presenting and moderating a workshop titled Cannabis Investing 101 at the upcoming CWCBExpo in Los Angeles on Sept 26 where Seeking Alpha is also the media sponsor so if you're interested in the cannabis space and will be in the area come by and have a listen!
Topics include:
- 3:55 - Noa did conferences for institutional investor community for 8 years before starting high level cannabis conferences for investor community in 2015. At the time, there was little activity for investment conferences in cannabis community and none focused specifically on family offices. Was difficult finding sponsors since companies didn't get the lure. Now the conferences are double the size.
- 7:10 - The evolution of the cannabis industry and the evolution of investors' reaction to it. Still an emerging industry, but now it really is emerging. In 2015, people were still questioning the legitimacy of investing in cannabis. Now there are so many funds dedicated to the space. A few years ago a $50 million fund was big, last year it was $100 million - it means investors are interested in the cannabis space. Sentiment has gone from curiosity to not wanting to miss out getting in early.
- 9:30 - Institutional investors are already in the space in Canada so when it's federally legal in the US, endowments, pension funds, foundations will also get into the space. Investment banks are already invested the industry. Opportunities to invest are still wide open in the cannabis industry.
- 11:05 - How to know where to invest in the space? A couple years ago Noa thought extraction was such a great idea - but that doesn't mean every extraction company will be profitable, but it's still a good bet. Owning a dispensary can make a lot of money for a period of time, but once there are a deluge of dispensaries and additional regulations, they might not be successful long-term. But if a company really knows what they're doing - and has funding - they can make an even bigger impact than they might in a more established space. Thinking strategically is the most important thing.
- 16:15 - Regulations are a good thing. Once the regulations have been figured out, CBD market will likely surpass the THC market as it will be more readily available and there's more widespread interest in the health and wellness sector than for psychoactive THC.
- 19:00 - Why Noa is partnering with CWCBE - it was the first expo Noa went to when she started in the cannabis space in New York in 2015. It was such an important step in seeing how big and robust an industry it was going to be. Always good to get an opportunity to spread the word and get more investment capital into the space.