Metro Pacific Investments Corp.: The Whole Is Greater Than The Sum Of Its Parts

Sale of hospital stake will unlock its value - provides the cash flow for massive capex needs and pay down debt which alleviates fears of capital raising and increasing debt burden.

Earnings to recover during the next 3 years due to new assets coming online, lower interest expenses, and tariff increases in its water and tollway segments.

At least 40% upside as the stock is trading significantly below its SOTP value.

Owns major businesses in the Philippines that should benefit from increasing infrastructure investment and population growth.

Company Background

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (OTC:MPCFF) is the Philippine investment arm of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Company Ltd. (OTCPK:FPAFF) which holds interests in major Philippine companies engaged in power distribution and generation, water distribution, toll roads, hospitals, and infrastructure.

OPERATING DIVISIONS:

Manila Electric Company or Meralco (OTCPK:MAEOY) is the largest distribution company in the Philippines with a franchise area spanning 36 cities, 75 municipalities, 9,685 sqm, including Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, and Bulacan, and parts of the provinces of Pampanga, Batangas, Laguna, and Quezon. A publicly listed firm with a market cap of Php320 billion, revenues of Php304 billion and core profits of Php22 billion in 2018.

Global Business Power Corporation (GBPC) is the largest power generation company in the Visayas-Mindanao region with 11 operational power plants and a total of 854 MW of aggregate capacity. The company contributed revenues of Php26.8 billion and net profit of Php2.5 billion in 2018.

Maynilad Water Servives, Inc. (Maynilad) is the Philippines' largest water and wastewater provider (in terms of client base) and its concession covers 540 square km spanning 17 cities and municipalities that comprise the West Zone of the Metropolitan Manila area. It's also an agent and contractor of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), the government agency in charge of water privatization in Metro Manila, Philippines. Maynilad posted revenues of Php22 billion and net profit of Php7.7 billion in 2018.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) is one of the Philippines' largest tollway operator. It maintains 212 km of expressway across three major Philippine toll road systems. It plans to add 84 km of expressway during the next five years at a cost of approximately Php104 billion. It also has interests in major toll operators in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. MPTC contributed revenues of Php15.5 billion and net profit of Php4.5 billion in 2018.

Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings, Inc. (MPHHI) is the Philippines' largest hospital operator with a total of 14 hospitals nationwide - eight in Metro Manila and six hospitals around the country. It also has other medical investments which include a network of primary care clinics and cancer centers. MPHHI had revenues of Php25.7 billion and net income of Php2.4 billion in 2018.

Light Rail Manila Consortium (LRMC) owns a 32-year concession to operate and maintain LRT 1 (20.7 km) - the first metro line (20 stations) of the Manila Light Rail Transit System or more commonly known as LRT. LRT is a metropolitan rail system serving the Metro Manila area in the Philippines. Construction has already begun on the 11.7 km Cavite Extension, which will add eight new stations. LRMC posted revenues of Php3.3 billion and net profit of Php716 million in 2018.

Operating Profit Breakdown

Most of the company's profits mainly come from its power (Meralco and Beacon holdings - 53% of operating income), tollway (MPTC, 21% of operating income), and water segment (Maynilad, 20% of operating income). It also has a smaller, fast-growing hospital business (MPHHI, 3% of operating profits), and a light rail and logistics segment (1% of operating profits) that's just starting to ramp up.

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation operating income (FY18)

What's Depressing The Stock Price?

Despite owning businesses that deliver consistent cash flows and are basically natural monopolies and beneficiaries of the Philippines' robust economy, the company's stock has underperformed and has been trading at a huge discount to its net asset value (NAV) over the past 1.5-2 years.

Metro Pacific's stock has ranged between Php6.0-7.0 since 2016 before declining 30-40% from about P6.50-P6.75 in early 2018 to as low as Php4.0-4.30 over the last year, before recovering above the Php5.0 level recently. The stock has basically gone nowhere for more than a year trading between Php4.0-5.0.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. 2-yr (weekly) chart

One reason for the underperformance was market-driven. The PSEi or the Philippine Stock Index, since reaching an all-time high of more than 9,000 in February 2018, corrected due to fund flows exiting emerging markets (EMs) and returning to the US in early 2018 due to the US' strong economic growth and the Fed hike rates, which increased US bond yields and strengthened the US dollar.

Also, a number of concerns began to pile up as the year went along: the PSEI's expensive valuation, rising rates, the sharp rise in inflation due to a new tax law (TRAIN) and the rise in oil prices, disappointing earnings, global growth worries, and the start of the US-China trade war.

However, the PSEi recovered towards the end of 2018 year after bottoming out in November. But still, Metro Pacific's stock remained in consolidation underperforming its 'blue-chip' peers.

This underperformance can be attributed to the following reasons:

Regulatory issues Concerns of a capital call Lower earnings growth High debt

Regulatory issues

The company owns companies that are highly regulated. It has long-standing arbitration cases versus the Philippine government dating back to 2012 concerning tariff increases for its water, rail, and toll road business.

Also, concerns about the company's inability to raise tariffs for its businesses, which investors fear could lead to lower future earnings, have weighed on the company.

In fact, the company still has outstanding tariff claims of around Php10.3 billion as of 1H18.

Capex concerns and fears of a capital call

Due to the nature of its businesses, Metro Pacific has huge capital requirements. In addition, the company has been expanding aggressively over the last few years. In fact, the company has planned Php100 billion in capital expenditures for 2019. As of the first half of the year, the company has spent around Php32 billion in capex.

Source: Author based on company annual reports

Moreover, while the company generates robust cash flows, it has been insufficient to cover its huge capex needs. Therefore, in order to meet its funding requirements, the company has been issuing new shares and taking on debt over the years which has led to shareholder dilution and higher interest costs.

Since 2005, the company's outstanding shares have increased by a CAGR of 38%.

For the next five years, the company needs more than Php100 Bil for its infrastructure and tollway projects. This amount even excludes the infrastructure and tollway projects that it's bidding on and capex for its existing business portfolio (i.e., power, water) and these segments' expansion plans.

NLEX-SCTEX

Investors constantly fear that the company will have to turn to the capital markets or take on debt again to fund these projects.

High debt burden

Meanwhile, the company's net debt has ballooned 13 times from Php5 Bil in 2011 to Php65 Bil in 1H19. Also, the higher debt has led to lower earnings as interest expenses have increased.

FY11 BALANCE SHEET

1H19 BALANCE SHEET

With funding needs significantly exceeding internally generated cash, and with the company's projects taking a while to contribute to earnings, investors fear the company would take on new debt during the next couple of years and financing expenses to continue to increase.

Investment Thesis

1) Concerns that have depressed the stock price have receded, while a key catalyst happening soon should finally unlock the stock's underlying value.

Hospital IPO or asset sale should alleviate funding concerns

The company's share price has remained depressed for nearly two years due to the issues discussed earlier.

However, recent developments have improved the sentiment on the stock and the possible asset sale or IPO of its hospital business could finally unlock Metro Pacific's underlying value as it alleviates fears of a capital call and increasing debt.

The company has already filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is targeting an IPO by December. I believe, the stock price should rerate once its IPO is finalized.

The impending IPO or the sale of a stake in its hospital business should inject sufficient cash flows that the company can use to reduce debt and fund its future capex needs.

Based on recent reports, companies bidding for a stake in its hospital business have valued it around US$2 billion (Php104 billion). With Metro Pacific planning on selling a 20%-40% stake, this could raise around $400 million to $800 million or from Php21.8 billion to Php41.6 billion.

However, if the company chooses to go with an IPO, Metro Pacific could potentially raise gross proceeds between Php69 billion to Php77 billion. The company said it intends to offer up to 417.09 million common shares, consisting of up to 35.82 million new common shares as part of the primary offer, priced at a maximum of Php182 each. And the remaining 381.27 million existing common shares with an over-allotment option of 40.771 million shares will be sold by Metro Pacific.

From 85.62% ownership before the IPO, Metro Pacific's stake will decrease to 16.57% post-IPO.

If the company is able to proceed with either plan, the proceeds should be sufficient to augment its capex needs for its existing portfolio and for expansion, excluding project wins and acquisitions, during the next 3-5 years.

Positive developments on tariff increases

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. won its second arbitration case against the Philippine government last June 2018 with the Court of Appeals affirming an arbitral tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce decision to upheld Maynilad's alternative rebasing adjustment, which state-run Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) refused to implement.

Last September 2018, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. obtained a 16.2% tariff increase for Metro Manila's west zone. The company offered to impose the increase on a staggered basis over a four year period.

MTPC also was able to secure the first tranche of its toll rate hike this year for North Luzon Expressway Corporation (NLEX) and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), from the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB). This was a great development for the company given that this was the first rate increase for SCTEX since Metro Pacific obtained the concession in 2015 and for NLEX since 2012, which could potentially pave way for future tariff adjustments. In addition, the company is awaiting the approval for the toll hike application for its other toll roads.

2) Significant discount to SOTP value.

My target price of Php7.10 is based on a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation of Metro Pacific's business segments after applying a holding company discount of 20%. Using last year's net profits and forecasting (conservatively) this year's growth, I used the median sector multiple to come up with a rough value of its business segments.

Also, I assumed that the company goes through the hospital IPO in late November wherein the company will sell a majority of its stake in its hospital business which would decrease its interest from 85.62% to 16.57%, post-IPO

As you can see, Metro Pacific looks significantly undervalued as it's trading around 43% discount to its NAV (Php280 Bil or Php8.9/share) compared to its current market value (Php159 Bil or Php5.06/share).

In addition, this valuation does not even include the company's pipeline of projects which could add at least Php0.50/share or 6.0% to its NAV.

3) Positive earnings growth trajectory

New assets to contribute to earnings soon

Growth is expected to pick up between 2019-2022 as a number of the company's projects will come online and should add to the company's cash flows.

Healthy volume growth should sustain earnings

Also, volume growth has been solid for the company's portfolio of businesses and I expect this strong growth to continue driven by the Philippines' robust economy (projected to grow between 6.5% to-6.8% during the next five years by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which should sustain earnings growth even without increases in tariffs.

Conclusion

Metro Pacific shares offer a great opportunity given that the company owns major utilities and businesses in the Philippines that are profitable and have been growing consistently and that should benefit from the country's increasing investment in infrastructure and growing population.

More importantly, its share price remains depressed mainly due to poor sentiment in the broader market and as a number of issues have weighed on the company for a number of years.

However, these issues have started to fade due to new positive developments. Also, while market sentiment remains poor, there's an upcoming catalyst that should unlock the stock's underlying value.

At its current price, Metro Pacific is trading at a significant value below its SOTP.

Still, the company's share price is cheap for a reason. However, these reasons - regulatory risks and concerns of a capital call and increasing debt - have started to slowly fade due to new positive developments (tariff approvals, possible hospital asset sale or IPO).

Nonetheless, I think it will still take a while before Metro Pacific's share price will converge towards its fair value given that external uncertainties - macro risks - remain which have led to fund flows moving out of the Philippines and EMs.

However, once the global macro picture stabilizes and/or as the IPO or asset sale of its hospital is finalized, I believe investors will start to pile in given the huge asymmetric risk-reward opportunity the stock offers.

