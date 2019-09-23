Why You Should Avoid Alcoa

I believe that Alcoa's (AA) future is dim. The demand for aluminum seems weak, primarily due to trade war concerns and a decline in smelting operations. Another headwind is the declining interest rates and the impact on the pension obligation liability in the balance sheet. Lastly, I am concerned about the declining operating income margin. I think that it is best to avoid a long position in AA.

AA's future seems challenging

On a positive note, the conflict between AA and the United Steelworkers ends as a new four-year labor deal is ratified covering approximately 1,700 active employees at five U.S. locations. The company expects additional operating expenses of roughly $10 million only in 3Q 2019. Along with the same note, the company reached two competitive 6-year labor contracts, the first at Baie Comeau and the second at Becancour.

Roy Harvey, president, and CEO, mentioned in the 2Q 2019 earnings call that he expects Bauxite to remain in surplus this year. China is importing and stockpiling bauxite due to shrinking supply. Also, Roy expects a slight surplus in the alumina market driven by the restart of the Alunorte refinery in Brazil and lower alumina demand. Lastly, the outlook for aluminum looks bearish, as the company projects a global deficit. Roy cites trade tensions, macroeconomic headwinds, and a slowdown in global manufacturing as primary drivers. Overall, the forecast for the commodities does not look to be in AA's favor.

Another concern that I have with AA is the accrued pension benefits liability. Currently, the account sits at $1.39 billion in 2Q 2019. At the same time, the cash and cash equivalents account was $834 million. With declining interest rates, the cash and cash equivalents have meager returns. Meanwhile, the accrued pension benefits liability may increase significantly since the discount rate is decreasing.

AA's operational performance

It essential to look at the future. However, we should also look at AA's history. AA's operational performance has not been stellar. My go-to analysis is the DuPont ROE summary. The study gives you a holistic view of the company's tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and summary in the following tables. The amounts are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

In brief, the ROE is highly volatile, and it is trending lower. Now, I want to delve into the ROE drivers to understand what is causing the volatility.

First, the tax burden ratio is all over the place. The primary driver is the net income attributable to non-controlling interest. In the future, it would be nice to see a tax burden ratio near 1.0, which means that the company is paying a small amount of taxes compared to EBT.

The interest burden is also highly volatile. The main drivers are the volatile operating income margin and restructuring charges.

Next, I am highly concerned at the operating income margin, as it has declined steeply from 19.6% in 2Q 2018 to 10.4% in 2Q 2019. I am also worried that AA's costs of goods sold as a function of revenue have increased significantly. In 2Q 2019, COGS as a percentage of revenue were 80.5% compared to 76.1% a year ago. Similarly, SG&A and R&D also increased from 2.0% to 2.8% over the same periods. Going forward, we have to keep an eye on management with hopes to see a decrease in operating expenses.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

Next, the asset turnover is not concerning, as it sits near the six-quarter average of 0.19.

Lastly, the equity multiplier has been stable, slightly above 3.0. While it is not overly concerning, declining operating margins coupled with leverage, is a recipe for disaster.

In brief, the ROE is highly volatile, and it is declining due to contracting operating income margins.

Delving further into AA's debt

I want to understand AA's debt better to determine if it is sustainable. My preferred metrics to assess debt sustainability are the interest coverage ratio and the D/E ratio. The former tells me if the company produces enough operating income to pay its creditors each quarter. The later tells me about the leverage from the long-term debt perspective.

In brief, I am not concerned about the debt's level. From the interest coverage ratio perspective, the company generates more than enough operating income to meet its dues with the creditors. Nonetheless, the ratio has been deteriorating, mostly driven by a declining operating income.

From the D/E perspective, the company looks solid. The coefficient has jumped from 0.27 in 1Q 2018 to 0.39 in 2Q 2019 driven by increasing long-term debt and decreasing equity. To put it in perspective, I start to get worried when the D/E is higher than 3.0.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

My takeaway

I have several concerns with AA. On the positive side, the company has come to terms with the union in the United States. On a more bearish note, the outlook for aluminum looks bearish. Also, the declining interest rates will harm the defined benefit obligation liability. Lastly, I am concerned about the contracting operating income margin primarily due to increasing COGS, SG&A, and R&D. It is best to avoid AA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.