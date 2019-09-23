Occidental Petroleum Is Ideal If You Expect Higher Oil Prices

The price of oil jumped 15% last Monday due to the disruption of oil production in Saudi Arabia. As the production of Saudi Arabia is expected to normalize until the end of the month, the rally of the oil price may stall. Nevertheless, it is paramount for investors to know which stocks benefit the most from higher oil prices in order to make the right investing decisions. In this article, I will analyze why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is ideal for those who expect higher oil prices in the future.

Business overview

Occidental is an oil and gas producer with operations in the U.S., the Middle East, and Latin America. While it also has a midstream and a chemical segment, its upstream segment is by far the most important. The company is thus much less diversified than the well-known integrated oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), and hence, it is much more leveraged to the price of oil than its peers.

This sensitivity to the oil price became clear in the downturn of the energy sector that lasted from 2014 to 2017. During that downturn, Exxon Mobil and Total (TOT) saw their earnings plunge but remained profitable, while Chevron and BP (BP) incurred losses in one year. The effect of the downturn was much more severe in the case of Occidental, which failed to post an aggregate profit in the 3-year period 2015-2017. On the other hand, as leverage is a two-edged sword, Occidental will benefit more than its peers if the rally of the oil price continues.

The company has doubled its production in the Permian Basin in the last three years and expects to double it again over the next five years, from 300,000 to 600,000 barrels per day. Moreover, management expects 9-11% growth in its total production this year and 5% annual production growth from next year. These growth prospects are certainly attractive.

In early August, Occidental completed the acquisition of Anadarko. Chevron attempted to acquire Anadarko for $33 billion, but Occidental prevailed in the bidding war, with an offer of $38 billion. As the value of the transaction is almost equal to the current market cap of Occidental ($40 billion), it is evident that this is a major acquisition which will take time to Occidental to assimilate.

Occidental pursued this acquisition for the attractive assets of Anadarko in the Permian Basin, where the former already has a dominant position. Occidental has 26 of the top 100 wells in the Delaware Basin and the highest 6-month cumulative oil production in the area. Thanks to its takeover of Anadarko, Occidental will become the largest producer in the Permian Basin and the fourth-largest producer in Gulf of Mexico.

Thanks to the deal, Occidental will double its total production, from 0.7 to 1.3 million barrels per day. Moreover, the company expects to achieve $3.5 billion in annual synergies from the deal. Management expects to achieve $2.5 billion of synergies until the end of next year and reach the full potential of $3.5 billion in 2021.

Debt

Despite the merits of the takeover of Anadarko, the market has punished the stock of Occidental severely, as it has sent the stock to its 12-year lows. The market is afraid that the acquisition has stretched the balance sheet of Occidental to the extreme, and thus, it has greatly increased the risk that accompanies the stock. The market sentiment worsened even more when Occidental announced that it borrowed $10 billion from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) by issuing preferred shares with an 8% annual dividend. In other words, the company will be paying $800 million per year to Berkshire. This is an excessive amount, particularly given that the annual interest expense of Occidental before the deal was $389 million. Overall, management expects the annual interest expense to approximately quintuple, from $389 million to about $2.0 billion.

Nevertheless, as the combined operating income of Occidental and Anadarko is $7.9 billion, Occidental is not likely to have any problem servicing its debt, as long as the price of oil does not collapse below $45 for an extended period. Occidental expects the acquisition to double its free cash flows after dividend payments by 2022. This means that the oil producer is not likely to have any problem paying its dividends and its interest expense as soon as it achieves the full potential of the anticipated synergies from the deal.

Overall, the increased debt load seems manageable for Occidental, thanks to the promising prospects of the takeover and the rock-solid balance sheet of the company before the acquisition. However, it is important for investors to realize that the deal has greatly enhanced the leverage of the company to the price of oil. The higher the oil price the faster Occidental will reduce its debt load and, hence, the faster it will grow its earnings per share via lower interest expense.

Dividend

Occidental has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years at an 11% average annual rate. This is an enviable dividend growth record, particularly given the dramatic cyclicality of the energy sector. On the one hand, dividend growth has been marginal in each of the last four years. Due to the increased debt load, investors should expect marginal dividend hikes for at least another few years.

On the other hand, thanks to its depressed stock price, Occidental is currently offering an almost all-time high dividend yield of 6.9%.

As the free cash flows ($2.9 billion) exceed the annual dividend payments ($2.4 billion) by a wide margin, and this gap is likely to improve in the upcoming years, the dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future. Therefore, investors can purchase the stock at an almost all-time high yield of 6.9%, and rest assured that the dividend will remain safe for many more years.

Final thoughts

Occidental was highly leveraged to the oil price even before its recent acquisition, as it was much less integrated than the well-known oil majors, with an almost pure upstream profile. After its takeover of Anadarko, Occidental has become extremely leveraged to the oil price, as a higher oil price will help the company reduce its debt load faster and thus enhance its earnings via lower interest expense. Moreover, if the price of oil rises, the market will reward the stock with a higher price-to-earnings ratio, as the perceived risk of the stock will decrease, thanks to the deleveraging progress.

Overall, Occidental is the ideal stock for those who have great confidence in higher future oil prices. In such a scenario, the stock will reward its shareholders to the extreme, thanks to increased profits from its upstream portfolio, reduced interest expense, and a higher price-to-earnings ratio. In addition, while its shareholders will be waiting for the price of oil to rise, they will be receiving a generous 6.9% dividend, which can be considered safe and should be sufficient for the investors to wait patiently for their thesis to materialize.

Nevertheless, it is important to emphasize that leverage is a two-edged sword. As a result, the stock will be highly vulnerable if the price of oil collapses. While I do not expect another downturn in the energy sector for at least a few years, investors should be aware of this risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.