HBT Financial Starts IPO Process

HBT is growing smartly through organic and acquisitive methods and the IPO may be one worth watching closely.

HBT Financial has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final amount may vary.

HBT Financial (HBT) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm, previously known as Heartland Bancorp, operates a network of banking branches under the Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank subsidiaries.

HBT appears to be a well-managed community bank that is growing smartly. I’ll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO.

Company

Bloomington, Illinois-based HBT was formally incorporated in 1982 and operates a network of 61 full-service and three limited-service banking branches under the Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank brands. Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Fred Drake.

As of the end of June 2019, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, loans held for investment of $2.2 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion and stockholders' equity of $340 million.

The firm’s provides businesses, commercial and retail banking and services to businesses, individuals, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois, as shown by the map below:

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Growth Plans

HBT’s primary market focus has been on the Chicago MSA, which accounts for 33% of its total deposits and 45% of its loan book.

Due to bank merger deals in the region, HBT has been able to attract experienced lenders which has resulted in an ‘annual originated loan growth of more than 16% in the Chicago MSA since 2016.’

Management expects to see a continuation of the current pattern of market disruption through M&A deals as adding to its growth opportunity in the Chicago market.

Additionally, the bank has a track record of acquiring banks as part of the ongoing consolidation trend throughout the U.S., as the chart of recent acquisitions shows below:

The firm’s marketing and customer relations expenses as a percentage of total interest income have been dropping as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Marketing & Customer Relations Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 2.77% 2018 3.05% 2017 3.52%

Financial Performance

HBT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total interest income

Increased net interest income after provision for loan losses

Growing net interest margin

Fluctuating net charge-offs to average loans

Stable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 73,499,000 9.0% 2018 $ 137,432,000 7.7% 2017 $ 127,593,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 65,801,000 4.1% 2018 $ 123,745,000 5.0% 2017 $ 117,859,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 4.48% 2018 4.25% 2017 4.01% Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Period Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 0.05% 2018 0.23% 2017 0.15% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 38,948,000 2018 $ 79,994,000 2017 $ 72,082,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $17.2 million in cash and $37.6 million in subordinated debentures. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $77.8 million.

IPO Details

HBT intends to raise $100.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may vary.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to fund a Distribution to our existing stockholders immediately after the closing of this offering in [an as-yet undetermined amount], which represents a significant portion of our S Corp earnings that have been taxed to our existing stockholders, but not distributed to them.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods and J.P. Morgan.

Commentary

HBT is seeking public investment capital as the firm plans to continue its expansion efforts via organic growth and likely also via selective acquisitions.

The firm’s financials show a bank that appears to be well-managed, with increasing net interest margin and reasonably low net charge-offs to average loans.

Marketing and customer relations expenses as a percentage of total interest income have fluctuated but are trending downward as the firm grows its revenue base.

The market opportunity for financial services in a consolidating market in the upper Midwest is enticing, especially for well-managed banks with solid local reputations, although the ultra-low interest rate environment pushed down margins for banks.

HBT looks to be a solid performer in the community banking sector and one that will thrive as the Midwest grows.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

