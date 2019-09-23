Acadia's Future Continues To Brighten

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) reported positive data on September 23 showing improved depression symptom in patients with Parkinson's Disease. The data is the company's second positive development in September. The first round of news came on September 9 following positive data for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

The company completed a secondary offering on September 17, with the deal pricing at $40 per share. The stock has risen by almost 80% since September 6, and all signs point to higher prices on the way.

Harmony

The company first reported positive data from its Phase 3 Harmony study on September 9. The independent data monitoring committee recommended the trial be cut short after reaching a prespecified criterion requiring a one-sided p-value of less than 0.0033. The full data set will be released at upcoming medical meetings. There are currently no approved treatments for Dementia-related psychosis. The company estimates 1.2 million people are living in the US with this condition. Acadia plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application for this indication in 2020.

Parkinson's Patients With Depression

The phase 2 data from September 23 is impressive too and potentially increases pimavanserin footprint within Parkinson's Disease. The company estimates that nearly 50% of patients with the disease have depression. It's estimated that almost 1 million people living in the US will have Parkinson by the year 2020. Currently, Nuplazid is approved for Parkinson's disease psychosis.

The data showed that of the 47 patients that participate in phase 2 study, 60% of them saw a greater than 50% improvement in their HAMD-17 score. The data also showed that a stunning 44% of those patients saw remission from symptoms. Finally, the trial saw improvements in symptoms as early as the second week.

The positive data over the month can potentially increase the label of the drug Nuplazid (pimavanserin) from the current approval for Parkinson disease psychosis.

Peak Sales

Currently, some analysts see Nuplazid peak sales approaching $2 billion a year. For example, in a note on September 13, Leerink raised its peak sales for Nuplazid to $2 billion from a range of $500 to $750 million. Meanwhile, Piper Jaffray increased its peak sales target to $1.8 billion. If peak sales do reach the levels that some analysts project the stock could still have further to rise.

If assuming a price to sales multiple similar to that of other large-cap biotech companies around 4 to 5 on the lower end the stock's valuation could approach between $8 to $10 billion. That's about 30 to 60% higher than the stock current market cap of around $6 billion.

Raising Cash

The company also successfully priced a secondary offering on September 20, raising an additional $287.5 million before deducting expenses to the underwriters. It should give the company plenty of cash, more than $600 million, to move forward with the cost associated with the development of the drug.

The chart shows that stock has been struggling to rise above resistance around $42. However, should the stock rise above resistance at $42, can give the stock a chance to continue to rise toward $48.

There are still plenty of risks associated with the stock. The company has a long path ahead of it for the eventual label expansion for the drug. Additionally, the full data set for the Dementia-related psychosis trial has not been released, and it's yet to be seen just how strong the results will be.

Finally, as the company continues to work toward the full development of the drug, there may be the need for further equity raises which could dilute current shareholders.

Additionally, the company is expected to release data from a trail in negative symptoms of schizophrenia by year end. While positive results could send shares even higher, a negative outcome could send shares lower. It isn't clear at this point where expectations are for those results, and if expectations for positive results are baked into the stock price.

Acadia has been a hot streak lately, and if that streak continues, then the stock may only have further to rise.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike





Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.