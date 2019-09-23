Preferred Bank: Still Plenty Of Opportunity Ahead

Net interest margin contraction is still a risk but with the recent drop in deposit rates time-based certificates have the potential to be renewed at rates lower than what is currently being paid.

PFBC has been approved to repurchase up to $30 million in shares or roughly 557.8k shares @ the closing price of $53.78/share or roughly 3.65% of outstanding shares.

Recent insider sales are nothing to be concerned about considering these sales represent a fraction of the total holdings and insiders own a cumulative 8.7% of PFBC.

Banking stocks have lagged and Preferred bank is no exception even though it has seen improvement across a number of metrics.

The banking sector has been the proverbial roller coaster of the stock market over the last six months (and longer) because the market is having a difficult time trying to understand what will happen with bank earnings. This is even more apparent when it comes to regional and/or specialty banks who are more dependent on growing EPS by expanding net interest margin (NIM). Invesco's KBW Bank ETF (KBW) is a great example of just how pronounced this trend has been.

It was only a few months ago that I was talking about the risk of NIM contraction since it wasn't clear that rising interest rates were going to outpace the increasing cost of deposits. In the last six months, the narrative has been completely flipped as many developed nations around the world are offering negative interest rates. The chart below demonstrates how quickly the interest rate situation has deteriorated with the average 30-year mortgage rate pushing new lows that haven't been seen since 2017 and the 30-year treasury rate dropping to new lows that have never been seen before.

This has created an environment where it is great for borrowers to take out loans (this includes governments and corporations in addition to consumers) but represents a real problem for pension funds, fixed income, and retirees who are dependent on these types of sources for safe and reliable income. According to a recent Forbes article, What Negative Interest Rates Mean For Your Retirement, there are approximately "$15 Trillion worth of negative yielding bonds world wide" which represents nearly 15% of the total bond market.

So what does this mean for Preferred Bank (PFBC)? In many ways, it represents both opportunity and risk in the same way that rising yields were potentially lucrative as long as the cost of deposits didn't get out of control.

The primary goal of writing this article is to explore how these recent changes might impact PFBC and whether or not PFBC is poised to perform well in a very different environment where the yield on loans is decreasing but so is its cost of deposits.

Deposit and Loan Growth

Deposit growth is something that nearly every financial institution is struggling with and there isn't an institution I currently think of that doesn't have low-cost deposit growth initiatives at the top of their priority list. The reason behind this is that financial institutions are trying to attract as much capital as possible and to acquire it at the lowest possible rates, which are in direct conflict with retirees who are looking for a safe place to park their money and who are also starved for yield.

Source: SeekingAlpha - PFBC Key Data & Financials

As you can see from the table above, deposits have made a major comeback and now stand at more than three times the level they were during the peak of the financial crisis. During the last 10 years, PFBC has been successful at attracting non-interest bearing deposits (NIBD), which are typically related to transactional business accounts and are especially important when it comes to reducing the total interest expense. Historically, NIBDs have made up roughly 20% of PFBC's total deposits.

One area of concern when it comes to deposits is that PFBC has seen a slow down in the amount of NIBD and also in regular interest-bearing deposits which forced them to seek more institutional deposits which typically come with a higher interest expense. In 2014, institutional deposits represented roughly 15.5% of total deposits and as of the last report, institutional deposits now represent 22.8% of total deposits.

Management addressed this problem during the most recent earnings call:

But the good news is, in the third quarter, there'll be $340 million of time certificate of deposits maturity. These deposits carry the same interest or slightly higher interest cost interest rate -- average interest rate than what we are presently paying. For the fourth quarter, the maturing time certificate carrying even larger interest costs than what we're currently paying.

In other words, the uncertainty of the current interest rate environment is offering an opportunity to PFBC to help reduce its cost of deposits and hopefully reduce the potential impact to its margin.

PFBC's loan growth has been absolutely stellar with net loan growth increasing from $1.3 billion in 2013 to $3.55 billion as of Q2-2019. Net interest margin has leveled off over the last few years and remains steady at 4.07%, which means that it is imperative that PFBC continue to increase the size of their loan portfolio if they want to continue growing net interest income and EPS.

Source: SeekingAlpha - PFBC Key Data & Financials

During the Q2-2019 earnings call management have this to say about PFBC's rate-sensitive loan portfolio:

We recognize we have a very rate sensitive loan portfolio. But roughly, I want to point out, roughly two-thirds of a very large portion of our loans carry interest rate floors. These flows will be serving as protective mechanism during a rate reduction environment. Especially, we're continually making new loans at the current market rate in this floor, and with all loans being continuously being paid off, which carry lower floor rate. This protection seems to be improving as time go on.

The interest rate floors of these loans are important to take into consideration since it will help maintain or reduce the downside of falling interest rates. At a minimum, this will allow higher-cost deposits (specifically time-based deposits) to fall off the books and to be recaptured at a lower cost if interest rates continue to head south.

Interest Income and Expense

If we look at the last 11 quarters of interest income we can begin to identify areas of weakness and strength that have developed over the course the last three years.

Source: SeekingAlpha - PFBC Key Data & Financials

Here are areas of strength regarding PFBC's Income Statement.

Total Interest Income - TII has continued to increase steadily from $33.98 million in December 2016 to $57.82 million in June 2019. The primary driver behind this increase is a growing loan portfolio and increasing interest rates which increased from $31.24 million in December 2016 to $52.84 million in June 2019. This means that Interest Income on Loans has increased by 69.1%. Total Interest On Borrowings - TIOB has remained exceptionally flat over the last 11 quarters, which indicates that PFBC is capable of finding its new loans with low cost or time deposits (these cost the bank less than borrowing from other financial institutions). If there was a sudden increase in TIOB costs it could indicate that PFBC is having difficulty attracting new deposits or seeing an outflow of existing deposits to other financial institutions. Net Interest Income - PFBC continues to increase NII almost every quarter although it has seen a significant slowdown in the net interest income generated starting in March of 2018 and essentially hit a plateau starting in September 2018.

Here are some of the challenges PFBC is experiencing.

Total Interest Expense - TIE has been steadily increasing (essentially doubling from March 2018 to June 2019 or roughly 1.5 years). The increase in TIE specifically ties back to the Federal Reserve's decision to consistently increase the Fed Funds Rate over the course of the last several years (with the biggest changes coming after December 2016). In July 2019 the Fed Funds Rate was lowered from 2.5% down to 2.25% which means that it is possible we will see TIE decrease for the first time in more than three years. Net Interest Income - NII is a double-edged sword for PFBC since it experiences upside from rising interest rates but can also begin to contract if the cost of deposits is rising at a faster rate than it is increasing. The best scenario for PFBC going forward is that interest rates will begin to decline slightly while the cost of deposits decreases at an even faster rate. This scenario will help maintain strong margins which means that overall profitability will be in good shape. From the image above it can be seen that profitability growth has come to a halt over the last few quarters and could potentially decrease if the cost of deposits remains too high.

If we look at PFBC's income statement from a long-term perspective we see a much more positive growth story regarding the growth of interest income. At the same time, we are also able to see the magnitude of the interest expenses increases over the last four years. Regardless, PFBC's NII has increased from $36 million in FY-2009 to $163 million over the last trailing twelve months (TTM).

Source: SeekingAlpha - PFBC Key Data & Financials

Going forward, investors should expect to see a reduction in the cost associated with interest on deposits and TIOB which would result in an overall reduction of TIE. At the same time, PFBC may find it challenging to continue increasing TII and I believe that the next six months will show us how significant this impact may be on PFBC's numbers.

Share Buybacks

The recently announced share repurchase program makes sense given that PFBC is currently trading at a discount to its historical 10-year P/E ratio average of 13.4x.

At its peak price of $64.42 on January 31, 2018, PFBC was trading at a P/E ratio of 18.33x compared with its current P/E ratio of 10.6x. If PFBC were to move back into the $64/share range it would be trading at a P/E ratio of 12.4x based on FY-2019 earnings of $5.18/share. This comparison is alarming and demonstrates how rapidly PFBC was able to improve its earnings from FY-2015 at $2.13/share through estimated FY-2019 at $5.18/share.If PFBC were to be valued at its 10-year average P/E ratio of 13.4x the share price would be approximately $69.41/share.

In order to make sure that the aftermath of the financial crisis isn't skewing PFBC's P/E ratio I also took a look at the five-year chart which suggested an average P/E ratio of 15.6x.

Assuming PFBC were to be trading at a P/E ratio of 15.6x, the stock would be valued at $80.81/share based on estimated FY-2019 EPS of $5.18/share.

PFBC has been approved to repurchase up to $30 million in shares or roughly 557.8k shares @ the closing price of $53.78/share or roughly 3.65% of outstanding shares. If all $30 million was utilized at current levels PFBC would potentially see EPS increase by of $.20/share annually based on an outstanding share count of 15.27 million and TTM figures.

The Dividend

One of the more attractive qualities of PFBC is the potential for future dividend increases given its conservative payout ratio and rapidly growing earnings. Since 2015, PFBC has increased the dividend by at least 24% (or more) every year and the total increase in 2019's dividend when compared with 2018 is approximately 27.7%.

Source: Charles Schwab

Based on the last TTM, PFBC carries with it a payout ratio of approximately 23.5% and is in line with 2019 estimates of 23.2% based on an annual dividend of $1.20/share and an estimated 2019 EPS total of $5.16.

Conclusion

Investors should be considerate of PFBC's small size and the small number of shares outstanding which means that it can be more subject to major swings/volatility. While these risks are worth considering, it is also important to consider that insiders' own roughly 8.7% of outstanding shares which translates into roughly 1.33 million shares that are valued at approximately $71.4 million. As far as I'm concerned, this shows that management has plenty of skin in the game and that their goals are aligned with investors'.

There are lots of reasons to like PFBC, especially when compared with other banks that are clearly more stagnant and that have more interest rate risk.

I personally have a BUY rating on PFBC at its current price and believe that shares are undervalued based on its current P/E ratio of 10.6x. I believe that a P/E ratio of 12x is entirely more plausible which would suggest a valuation of $62.16/share based on estimated FY-2019 earnings of $5.18/share.

Note: My clients John and Jane are currently long PFBC.

