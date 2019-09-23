UGA: Expect A Gasoline Rebound Following The Return Of The Geopolitical Risk Premium

While the gasoline market continues to be slightly oversupplied, uncertainty surrounding Middle East supply disruptions are likely to support UGA.

The sentiment on Nymex gasoline futures remains stretched to the upside, yet the momentum is clearly pointing toward a weakening of net speculative bets.

In spite of the slim storage withdrawal seen during the week, U.S. gasoline stocks are still in a moderate surplus, while plunging cracks are pointing towards additional weakness.

Investment thesis

Since our last take on the United States Gasoline ETF LP (UGA), our bearish view on the ETF has not materialized, as its price has lifted 11.1% to $30.83.

Going forward and even if the complex seems slightly oversupplied, we reverse our view, with a target price of $32.91 per share, following mounting Middle East uncertainty, which will likely benefit U.S. refiners. Indeed and given the signs that Saudi Arabia is already struggling to meeting its export obligations, we believe that crude oil disruptions in the regions are not yet over and that uncertainty will persist.

Source: Tradingview

In spite of the slim storage withdrawal seen during the week, U.S. gasoline stocks are still in a moderate surplus, while plunging cracks are pointing towards additional weakness

During the week ending September 6, gasoline storage retreated marginally, down 0.3% (w/w) to 228.9m barrels, whereas on a trailing month, stockpiles declined 2.67% (m/m), indicating that headwinds will blow over the complex.

Besides, the seasonality of gasoline stocks still stands in a surplus of 3.2% or 7,125k barrels compared to the 5-year average, but increased its yearly deficit to 3% or 6,965k barrels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Also, in the last 10 years, September gasoline seasonal returns are unfavorable , posting a negative performance of 4.5%, the poorest month for the complex.

Source: Oleum Research

Furthermore, gasoline cracks dipped significantly, following the drone attacks on the Saudi oil complex and are now evolving close to their breakeven point of $0.74 per barrel.

That being said, these developments are bearish for the gasoline complex and its proxy UGA.

Speculator positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the CFTC, speculators moderately increased their length on Nymex gasoline futures, up 5.32% (w/w) to 49,246k barrels on the September 3-10 period. Indeed, while long bets lifted slightly during the period, up 2.34% (w/w) to 113,929 contracts, fresh short positioning partly counterbalance it, up 0.19% (w/w) to 64,683 contracts.

Nevertheless, on a monthly basis, net spec positioning has declined steeply, down 20.53%, indicating that the sentiment on the gasoline complex is on a downward path.

Besides, with short open interest now at 16.7%, short positioning is slightly above the 20-week average of 15.16%, pointing towards a bearish sentiment for the gasoline complex. Yet, the net speculative slide is likely to come to a halt in the coming weeks, given recent macro developments.

Since the beginning of 2019, net speculative length on Nymex gasoline futures dipped 40.6% to 49,246 contracts, whereas UGA’s YTD performance lifted 28.1% to $30.51 per share.

While the gasoline market continues to be slightly oversupplied, uncertainty surrounding Middle East supply disruptions are likely to support UGA

The supply-demand balance of U.S. domestic gasoline markets remains oversupplied for the time being, but has tightened slightly over the week ending September 6. Indeed, while demand for the blend accelerated 3.55% (w/w) to 9.8m barrels per day, supply decelerated 2.44% (w/w) to 10.05 m barrels per day, providing some tailwinds to UGA shares.

Source: Oleum Research

In the meantime, while the U.S. and China are trying to restart trade talks after lifting their respective duties to $500b, market participants seems to take the news positively, although the resolution of the quarrels seems unlikely in the near term.

Yet, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, the situation will at best stagnant and a quick recovery in global trade volumes looks doubtful for the moment.

Source: Bloomberg

Furthermore, recent developments in the Middle East should boost U.S. gasoline exports, since additional disruptions in the Saudi crude oil and refining supply will likely appear following last news. Indeed, recent reports are showing that the Kingdom is already trying to find alternative solutions for honoring its supply commitments, by either buying crude from Iraq or delivering its heavier crude blend.

Conclusion

In this context, we reverse our positioning and we are now bullish UGA shares, given that demand for the domestic blend is likely to be supported in the near term. Besides and even if the net speculative sentiment is stretched to the downside, we believe that this situation will soon revert and that supply disruptions in the Middle East will make it difficult for international refiners to adapt their production.

Given that, we are setting a target price of $32.91 for UGA shares.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.