ABN AMRO - 8% Yield Is A Warning Signal, Not A Buying Signal

These twin pressures mean it is hard to know what level of dividend will ultimately prove sustainable. With the dividend having become such a dominant part of the investment case I see little prospect of performance improving until there is clarity on this issue. For now, I would continue to avoid the shares.

ABN faces much larger risks to its capital position from regulation changes than other banks. It is also more exposed to lower Eurozone interest rates.

Largely this reflects on-going uncertainty around the dividend, where estimates continue to drift lower, undermining what would otherwise be a compelling 8% yield.

ABN's underperformance run continues

Since I last wrote on ABN (OTCPK : OTCPK:ABNRY) in May the shares have struggled, falling a further 3.7%, a slightly worse performance than the European banking sector as a whole (-2.5%). The YTD return is now -9% and the 1-year return -24% (pre-dividends).

Source: Yahoo Finance

I remarked in my last article that the key problem facing ABN was that the investment case had been hijacked by a single issue, the dividend, around which there was growing uncertainty. I noted that investors were having to revise their original thesis that the company was a cash-cow thanks to its extremely profitable Dutch mortgage business and to recognise that changes to European capital rules meant this cash had to be deployed in strengthening the balance sheet rather than in funding higher payouts to shareholders.

My viewpoint hasn't changed. Indeed events have proven it to be correct and dividend estimates have continued to fall, dragging the share price with them.

The table below shows that, since May, estimates for 2019 DPS have fallen from €1.60 p.s. to €1.53 p.s. or by 4%. The beginning of the share's underperformance run can be traced back to the full-year 2018 results in February and to the surprise announcement that the dividend was to being held flat at the 2017 level (€1.45), against consensus expectations for 6% growth to (€1.54).

My fear for ABN continues to be that we could be in for a repeat in 2019, even against the now lower level of expectations. Back in May the main risk to the dividend was the need for management to bolster the company's regulatory capital position ahead of forthcoming regulatory changes. A new risk has since emerged in the form of falling interest rates and subsequent downward pressure on earnings.

EPS estimates for this year have fallen by 6% since May, largely due to analysts factoring in the interest headwind. Over the period 2018-2020, EPS is now expected to contract by 4% p.a. Combined with expectations for rising dividends, this means payout expectations are getting to levels that look uncomfortably high, 71% in 2020 against just 62% last year.

Clearly, the risk is that management balks at paying out such a high proportion of earnings, especially seeing as the company's payout target is only 50%. If this is the case, another dividend disappointment is on the cards and the current headline yield of 8% will again prove illusory.

Street estimates for both EPS and DPS continue to fall

Source: company-compiled consensus

2Q results highlighted downside earnings pressures

ABN faces a similar problem to its Dutch neighbour ING (NYSE: ING), in that a high proportion of its revenues come from interest income on basic deposit-taking and lending operations, almost entirely in the Eurozone. As Euro interest rates fall, the spread ABN can earn on its deposits is shrinking pushing net interest revenues lower.

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

In the 2Q results, management said that the changed interest rate outlookwas likely to result in at least €20m lower net interest income per quarter. This represents a c.3% headwind to profits vs 2018 levels.

Source: 2Q19 earnings presentation

ABN has a €185bn swap portfolio that it uses to hedge the interest rate risk on its deposits. The average maturity of the portfolio is 3 years. Looking at Euro swap curves, 3 year rates are now negative, having been positive at the time ABN set many of its financial targets in November last year. The drag from lower reinvestment returns on the swaps book is the main origin of net interest income pressure.

Compounding the pressure on revenues, ABN is also experiencing sustained cost inflation as, like ING, it responds to demands from Dutch regulators to beef up its compliance functions. Expenses grew by 4% YoY in 2Q, amongst the highest rates of growth in the sector, giving ABN -2% operational leverage for the quarter, towards the lower end of the peer range.

Source: author's calculations based on company disclosures

Management were clear that these pressures will sustain and they gave a warning both on the 2020 cost:income and ROE targets on the 2Q earnings call.

Therefore, as said, I regard our 56%, 58% (cost:income) target for next year as very challenging. We expect to operate at the low end of our ROE target range of 10% to 13% while low rates persist (CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen).

Having said all of that, in general, I think these earnings pressures have now largely been priced into Street estimates. I've outlined below how consensus expectations for 2019 (available here on the company website) stack up relative to the annualised 1H19 run-rate. I've also incorporated management guidance on individual line items where available (this applies to net interest income [guidance of €1.6bn per quarter going forward], fee and commission income [guidance of €0.4bn], costs [guidance €5bn] and loan loss impairments [guidance 20-30bps of loan volumes]).

My conclusion is that, following recent cuts, Street earnings consensus is within 1% of where it ought to be given everything management has said about the outlook and the line-item guidance is has delivered.

Source: company report & accounts, company-compiled consensus estimates

This is some comfort since it implies that dividend expectations probably won't be further destabilised by more cuts to EPS estimates, absent another deterioration in the outlook.

But it still leaves the problem I flagged earlier, which is that under current, lowered EPS estimates, DPS expectations can only be delivered if management is willing to contemplate a material increase in the payout ratio. On the 2Q earnings call they signalled a preparedness to go above their 50% target level, but possibly not as high as the 71% level assumed by the Street for 2020.

We want our distributions also to be sustainable. We announced the interim dividend of €0.60, a 50% payout in line with last year's interim and are well placed to consider additional distributions on top of the 50% payout at full year results (CFO Clifford Abrahams)

The balance sheet remains a further constraining factor

There is also the issue of ABN's balance sheet. At first glance, ABN's regulatory capital ratio is much higher than peers. Core tier 1 was 18% in 2Q, unchanged on the first quarter. This is way head of the 12-13% levels that are typical for other European banks.

Source: 2Q19 earnings presentation

However, the company is also much more exposed than other banks to forthcoming changes to the capital rules. Mainly this means "Basel IV", which becomes operational from 2022. ABN has said it's core tier 1 ratio under Basel IV is more in the region of 13.5%.

Besides Basel IV, ABN also faces downside to its capital position from TRIM (an exercise being run by the ECB aimed at ironing out differences in the way banks assess the risk attaching to various types of loans) and a separate exercise being conducted on non-performing loans (NPE review), where the ECB also wants to standardise practices across Europe in how these portfolios are provisioned and written down.

ABN is seeing the first impacts of these regulatory programmes and it said that the main reason it reported no increase in core equity in 2Q was because it booked a €0.2bn reduction in equity required by the ECB under the NPE review.

Helpfully, management did give some additional guidance for the future impact of the NPE review, saying it's likely to be a c.1% hit to CET1 out to 2024 (€0.2bn per annum), which would be in addition to the c.5% impact expected from Basel IV. The ultimate impact of the TRIM exercise has yet to be quantified.

The basic point is that these are all big numbers with the potential for material revisions as the programmes get implemented. They therefore create a much bigger element of uncertainty on the outlook for core equity and ABN's regulatory capital ratio than for other banks. This wouldn't be such an issue were the dividend not such an important component of the ABN equity story. But high dividend expectations and downside risk to the capital position are not a happy combination.

Conclusions

ABN isn't expensive on 0.87x P/TNAV and 8.2x PE and ROTE is expected to be a reasonably respectable 10% both this year and next. On my preferred ROTE/cost of equity valuation methodology it even screens as having some small upside (7%).

ROTE/COE valuation model

Source: author's calculations based on company-compiled consensus

However, the dividend has come to dominate the investment story and this means that disappointments on this front have a disproportionately negative impact on the share price. The company failed to meet the market's dividend expectations in 2018 and dividend estimates have continued to drift lower. Given the uncertainties around the balance sheet, as well as a now very elevated payout ratio, there could be further dividend disappointments ahead.

I would therefore continue to avoid the shares and I would view the 8% dividend yield not as a buying signal but more as a warning signal that the current dividend level is likely to prove unsustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.