Sandvik: Increasing Operational Efficiency Amid Seasonal Headwinds

Valuation suggests the company’s shares trade with as much as 50 percent discount relative to their intrinsic value.

Over the last five years, the company has greatly improved its operational efficiency while sustaining solid top-line growth.

Investment Thesis

Shares of Swedish engineering and industrial company Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) have modestly appreciated in the recent three years, and an analysis of the company's fundamentals and valuation suggests that the shares are heavily undervalued, albeit currently face a slight slowdown in some regions.

Source: Screenshot - Seeking Alpha

Corporate profile

Sandvik is a Swedish high-technology engineering and industrial group, developing, manufacturing and supplying tooling systems for metal cutting, mining, and rock excavation real-world applications. The company operates six end-customer segments in total: mining, energy, general engineering, construction, automotive and aerospace which account for 34, 11, 23, 9, 12 and 6 percent respectively on its total revenues. The company currently employs over 41 thousand people in more than 160 countries.

Source: Sandvik Q2 2019 interim presentation

Insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through Sandvik's second-quarter earnings call transcript and investor presentation, the company's CEO, Bjorn Rosengren, communicated a historically high demand from the Australian mining sector, even though the company's revenue exposure represents only a small fraction of total revenues (~12 percent). Other markets such as Europe, North America and Asia, representing the majority of the company's revenue (~79 percent), recorded a modest slowdown (of ~6 to 10 percent in year-on-year order intake).

Source: Sandvik Q2 2019 interim presentation

Financial Analysis

Having a closer look at the company's financial statements, it is evident that it has set off on a path of increasing operational efficiency, driving down operating expenses and elevating operating margin growth. Over the last five years, the company's EBIT margin has risen from levels around 10 to levels above 17 percent. The company maintains a sustainable level of debt (financial debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.67) and abundantly liquid balance sheet (current ratio of 2.0).

DCF Valuation

Plugging-in Sandvik's financial figures into my DCF template, the company's shares appear to be significantly undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, steady 5 percent annual revenue growth rate assumption and further improving 18 percent EBIT margin by 1 percent a year going forward, fair value of the stock comes at $363.9. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at $268 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own model

A generous margin of safety

Through the lenses of F.A.S.T. Graphs, Sandvik's shares currently trade close to their intrinsic value estimate, implying five years' intrinsic value is also roughly 2 times higher than the current market share price (under the assumption of 10 percent operating earnings growth). On a relative basis, the company's current price-to-earnings ratio hovers around 15x, which is approximately 2 times less than the U.S. broader market average (current Shiller PE ratio of the S&P 500 index standing at 30x) and slightly below Swedish market's average (OMX Stockholm 30 index currently having a PE ratio of 17.52x).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The bottom line

To sum up, Sandvik is an exceptional company trading with a large valuation gap. I believe that once demand in the developed markets reverts to its full strength, it will not take long for the share price to pick up. In the meantime, the company may continue on its way to further efficiency gains and readily develop its operations in overseas markets (particularly Australia and South America). With an attractive relative valuation, the downside might be rather limited and unmaterialized upside substantial.

Want to unlock exclusive research available only to a handful of investors and gain an edge in the markets? Consider joining Global Wealth Ideation, a new marketplace research service focused on discovering ideas with wealth-building potential. Join today and get instant access to all articles and community of engaged investors aiming to benefit from value and growth opportunities all around the world. START FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.