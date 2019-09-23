El Pollo Loco Is Finally Worth A Look

Image source

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) has had a rough 2019. The company's shares rallied quickly to nearly $19 to start the year, fueled by enthusiasm for the sector as traffic and pricing combined to produce strong revenue numbers across the industry. However, that enthusiasm has waned, and many restaurants - El Pollo Loco included - have traded well down from their highs. El Pollo Loco was essentially cut in half through August but has rebounded some. Still, I think the company's rebranding makes it worth a look at $11.

A uniquely productive model

Certainly, part of what makes El Pollo Loco attractive for investors is its tremendously productive units. As seen below, the company has sector-leading average unit volumes or AUV.

Source: Investor presentation

El Pollo Loco's AUV tops the list of relevant competitors, which affords it the ability to leverage down things like labor and occupancy costs. This helps it produce strong operating margins, which then provides the cash necessary to continue its investments in its future.

El Pollo Loco's unit margins are generally in the area of 19%, which isn't the industry best but is very strong nonetheless. With G&A costs around 8%, operating margins are typically in the low double digits. All of this is to say that El Pollo Loco's profitability and unit-level revenue production are very strong and have been for a long time. This history of excellence is key for the bull case; El Pollo Loco has been there and done that.

One thing I'm not particularly fond of with El Pollo Loco is its concentration geographically.

Source: Investor presentation

The vast majority of its units are located in California. This isn't an accident; the company's products target Hispanic customers, which the management team freely admits. El Pollo Loco reckons half of its sales go to Hispanic customers, and California is where the company's "LA-Mex" brand of food sells the best.

However, there are plenty of other markets in the US where El Pollo Loco would work, and the company is targeting 5% unit growth in the coming years. That's a powerful tailwind to revenue and earnings that I think will be fueling the next leg of growth after some recent hiccups.

Speaking of hiccups…

El Pollo Loco's recent results haven't been particularly inspiring and it has damaged the share price. Comparable sales were in excess of 7% annually from 2012 to 2014, which is sizzling by anyone's definition. However, that growth couldn't be expected to last forever, and, predictably, results since then haven't been nearly as good.

Since 2015, comparable sales have been sub-2% for the most part, including a few quarters with negative showings. Last year's company-owned comparable sales were just above the flat line, and this year, the company is expecting 1% to 2% growth. I get that these numbers look fairly weak, particularly in the context of the prior showings. However, this is hardly a disaster. The company has righted the ship after some very weak quarters, and I think what it's done is working and will continue to work. The share price has been hammered due to these challenges but that is what has created the opportunity for bulls.

Rebranding to drive the next leg of growth

El Pollo Loco isn't sitting idly by as the brand rots. The company realized recently that it had some work to do to fix its problems, and it has a comprehensive strategy to do so.

It has invested in its people through things like leadership training and reiterating its values as a family-focused service company. It has simplified its operating model, including its cooking procedures, and retrained the organization on best practices. The company has retrained the entire organization on providing "service that wows" in every customer interaction.

In addition, it is differentiating the brand as a better-for-you option that is also affordable and in reasserting its dominance in the chicken-on-the-bone category that it performs so well in. Finally, part of the strategy is to expand into new geographies with its store of the future and its refreshed operating model. Combined, I think these changes are exactly what El Pollo Loco needed to fix its problems. The management team deserves a lot of credit for taking a hard look at the company's issues and putting together a comprehensive plan to fix them.

Growth at a reasonable price

Given all of this, I think we can reasonably expect high-single-digit EPS growth in the coming years. Sales growth should come in the low- or mid-single-digits as unit expansion and the resurgence in comparable sales combine to create a tailwind to the top line. I think this improvement in revenue will then drive a modest improvement in operating margins, particularly if we see less volatile commodity costs for things like chicken and avocado, both of which El Pollo Loco uses a lot of.

At 16 times this year's earnings estimate of $0.70, El Pollo Loco is reasonably priced. I wouldn't say it is cheap because it isn't, but I do think the sizable selloff we've seen this year has reset the valuation at a point where investors can take a look from the long side.

I've had my fair share of times that I've complained about El Pollo's valuation, but the current multiple, combined with its resurgence efforts, makes for a fairly compelling restaurant stock. If you're interested in owning a growing sector leader, El Pollo Loco may fit the bill.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.