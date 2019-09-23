SPHD: A Fund For Resurfacing Trade Concerns

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) as an investment option as its current market price. SPHD is a fund I have recommended for some time, and continue to do so today. While the "alpha" it has generated over the S&P 500 since my last review has been minor, I believe the fund is well-balanced to perform well over the coming months. The primary reasons for this include its response to trade-induced volatility, which I expect to heat up over the coming weeks off of last week's trade meetings. Specifically, SPHD's top sectors offer exposure to areas that generate the bulk of their revenues domestically, and should be better equipped to ride out sell-offs over trade fears. Furthermore, the fund has seen accelerating dividend growth since my last review, which provides me with comfort that the income stream will remain relatively high heading in to the new year. Finally, in addition to being a dividend play, SPHD is also a value-oriented fund. This has been beneficial over the past month, as investors have been rotating back in to value at a steady rate.

Background

First, a little about SPHD. The fund's objective is to "seek investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which is composed of 50 securities that historically have provided high dividend yields and low volatility". SPHD currently trades at $42.77 and yields 4.07% annually. When I last covered SPHD in June, I was bullish on the fund. In hindsight, this turned out to be a decent call, as SPHD has slightly beat out the S&P 500 since that time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the recent run-up we have seen in equity prices, coupled with the negative trade news that came out on Friday (9/20), I wanted to re-evaluate SPHD to see if I should change my outlook on the fund. After review, I am keeping my "bullish" rating, and I will explain why in detail below.

Top Sectors Generate The Majority Of Revenues in U.S.

During my June review, I discussed how SPHD could be a good option for investors wanting exposure to higher yielding sectors, especially Real Estate and Utilities. This time around, a primary reason for my bullishness is again this exposure, primarily because these sectors generate a substantial portion of their revenue at home. With negative trade headlines resurfacing, investors may want to consider sectors that are the least exposed to foreign markets.

This point is extremely relevant to SPHD at the current moment. While we have seen trade news swing back and forth from positive to negative, the news heading in to last weekend was entirely negative. The primary story was the premature, abrupt end of trade meetings between the U.S. and China. As reported by CNBC, the Chinese trade delegation left the U.S. without meeting with American farmers in the Midwest, without providing much of an explanation as to why. While there could have been multiple reasons for this change in travel schedules, the market took this development quite negatively, with the major indices erasing earlier gains and turning sharply lower. Despite this broad drop, SPHD held up fairly well, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, SPHD's reaction on a trade-induced sell-off was better than the market's. To gain an understanding of why, I want to highlight the fund's portfolio, which is shown below:

Source: Invesco

As you can see, Real Estate, Utilities, and Financials make up over half the fund's total assets. I point this out because these three sectors are the least exposed to foreign trade, with the large majority of their revenues earned domestically. To see the detail behind this reality, I utilized data compiled by FactSet, shown in the chart below:

Source: FactSet

As you can see, all three sectors are predominately U.S.-focused, in terms of revenue, and markedly differ from the other eight sectors. This is important right now, because investors need to realize they can remain long equities while also shifting away from the sectors that are most caught up in the trade dispute. Sectors such as Info Tech and Materials generate a large portion of their revenues abroad, while also having quite a bit of exposure to China.

My takeaway here is that funds like SPHD are looking very attractive right now, especially for investors like me who expect trade headwinds to remain in place for some time. Importantly, I have been surprised how resilient the market has been with the overhang of on-going trade negotiations. While it looked like progress was being made, my main point is President Trump is going to want to make his handling of U.S.-China trade relations a 2020 issue. In order for that to happen, he cannot appear too weak on China, which will likely prolong the dispute for the foreseeable future. With the indices sitting near all-time highs, it won't take much to generate a meaningful sell-off, and I would use SPHD as an option to guard against this possibility.

Dividend Story Is Positive

A second point I want to make on SPHD specifically is the fund's dividend, which I view quite positively. Back in June, I noted how SPHD sported a "high" yield, but that its dividend growth was very minimal. While I still liked the fund, I stressed how I wanted to see the growth metric improve going forward.

Fortunately, that growth has indeed improved in the short-term, which adds to my list of reasons to be bullish on the income power of the fund. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which details the year-to-date growth through May (in my previous article) compared against the current year-to-date growth:

Jan - May Distributions (2018) Jan - May Distributions (2019) YOY Growth Rate $.707/share $.72/share 1.82% Jan - September Distributions (2018) Jan - September Distributions (2019) YOY Growth Rate $1.26/share $1.33/share 5.78%

Source: Invesco (Calculations made by Author)

As you can see, there has been a marked uptick in growth over the past few months. While the growth metric is not wildly impressive, when we consider the yield is currently above 4%, I am willing to accept single digit growth at this time. With interest rates heading lower in the short-term, SPHD offers a competitive yield, whose growth is helping to improve the spread against risk-free options. While this is a metric I will continue to monitor, and hope to see improve further in Q4, I view the dividend story as a current reason to own the fund.

The Value Play

My final point on SPHD relates to a growing market trend more broadly. This has to do with the resurgence of "value investing", which has lagged growth investing for the past decade. Recently, likely due to factors such as high equity prices, concerns of slowing economic growth, and trade fears, value has started to see renewed interest. This reality is important for SPHD specifically because aside from being a "dividend" and "low volatility" play, it also has a heavy focus on value, as shown below:

Source: Invesco

While this asset make-up has left the fund falling behind riskier options post-recession, it has now started to work in its favor. In fact, this is a primary reason for SPHD edging out the S&P 500 since June, as I mentioned earlier. Value is starting to see a surge of investor interest, with the week of September 9th seeing value beating growth/momentum investing at a rate not seen in a decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that SPHD seems well-positioned to take advantage of two trends I see occurring in the market right now. One, if trade fears continue to dominate headlines, SPHD should benefit due to its domestic focus. Two, if value continues to generate interest and the rotation in to that arena remains intact, SPHD will also get to ride that tailwind higher. For investors looking to de-risk, but also capture these current trends, SPHD seems a logical choice.

What's The Risk?

Of course, buying SPHD is not without risk. While my prior call on the fund proved accurate, and my current outlook is positive, the fund is prone to sell-offs just like any other investment product. The primary risk, in my view, is a swift improvement in U.S.-China trade relations. If that occurs, investors will probably dive back in to "risk-on" mode, and this will likely mean lagging performing from funds focused on dividends and value, such as SPHD. Further, it will make SPHD's domestic focus less attractive in comparison to broad market funds which have more Tech and cyclical exposure.

However, this is not a scenario that I expect to occur, even by year-end. I fully anticipate trade headwinds to remain in place heading in to 2020. Part of the reason for this is due to President Trump's recent comments he made on Friday (9/20), prior to the Chinese trade delegation leaving the U.S. ahead of schedule. According to reporting by CNBC, President Trump was quoted as saying he did not want to do a "partial (trade) deal", but would prefer a "complete" deal. Just as importantly, he stated "No, I don’t think I need it before the election", in reference to finalizing a trade deal before next November.

What this tells me is that President Trump continues to pursue a hard-line stance, even after offering more moderate comments earlier in the year. In fairness, it does look like some progress has been made, with the U.S. exempting many products from the latest round of U.S. imposed tariffs on Chinese imports. However, the dialogue seems to continue to regress after any positive progress, and I expect similar back and forth to occur throughout the next few months, and possibly entire year. This outlook leads me to believe SPHD is a good play not just for the current moment, but over the following calendar year as well.

Bottom line

SPHD's recent performance has been positive, and current macro-economic conditions give me confidence this relative strength will continue. The fund's top sectors are mostly U.S.-focused, which will help buffer against the potential downside from an escalating trade dispute with China. Further, the fund's high dividend continues to draw my interest, especially with dividend growth improving, coupled with a declining Federal funds rate. Finally, SPHD is primarily a value-focused fund, which has benefited current investors recently as value has seen a spike in interest. Therefore, I continue to recommend SPHD, and would urge investors give this fund a serious look at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.