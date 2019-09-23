JJCTF: Rebound Set To Be Driven By Stronger Demand From China

Our three-month target is set at $32/share, a 14% appreciation from the current level.

We believe that the rebound in JJCTF since the start of the month should continue into year-end.

From a fundamental viewpoint, refined copper demand in China has picked up notably since July, thanks to stronger demand from the power sector.

We believe that this has been driven by negative speculative flows capturing the macro negativity stemming from trade frictions.

Copper (JJCTF) has continued to depreciate since we wrote our previous note in July.

Investment case

The iPath Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (JJCTF), which replicates the performance of copper prices, has rebounded slightly since the start of the month, after a strong sell-off in August (-4%).

Although JJCTF has continued to decline since we wrote our previous note on this ETF early in July, we remain constructive on our copper price outlook and thus JJCTF in the coming months, driven by a boost in Chinese demand from the power sector.

We have a three-month target of $32/share, marking a 14% appreciation from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About JJCTF

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of copper prices, JJCTF is an interesting investment vehicle.

The fund summary for JJCTF is as follows:

The iPath® Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN is designed to provide exposure to the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM (the "Index"). The Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on copper.

Its expense ratio is 0.75% per annum.

JJCTF tracks copper prices well, as the chart comparing the ETN and the Index illustrates below:

Source: iPath

Refined copper consumption disappointed to the downside in H1

Demand for refined copper - proxied by global manufacturing PMIS - has weakened more than expected so far in 2019, mainly driven by US trade policy uncertainty.

Source: UBS

Manufacturing PMIs across most major economies have fallen in contractionary territory (<50), including the US and China. This reflects a marked deterioration in global economic activity this year, undermining refined copper consumption.

Source: UBS

The rise in global copper exchange inventories (LME, SHFE, COMEX), especially in H1 2019, corroborates this notion of weaker demand conditions this year in the first half of the year.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Bright spots emerge in China

However, in China, where 50% of global refined copper output is consumed, demand conditions appear to have improved notably since the start of the second half of the year.

Based on our discussions with physical traders, China's refined copper consumption has indeed begun to pick up in July, thanks to stronger demand from the power sector. This has been evident in 1) the notable fall in Chinese copper inventories (exchange and off-exchange) and 2) a notable increase in the domestic physical premia.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Source: Morgan Stanley

The latest data from the NBS confirms a pick-up in copper consumption from the power sector - power grid investment (used as a proxy to gauge copper consumption from power) rebounded markedly by 21% YoY in July, after a fall of 19% YoY in H1 2019.

Source: UBS

If the budget established by the State Grid at the start of the year (+5% from 2018 levels) is respected (and we think it will be considering the growing downside risks to the Chinese economic outlook driven by trade frictions), a material increase in grid spending is likely to occur in the final months of the year, which should produce a meaningful boost to Chinese refined copper demand.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Closing thoughts

While we acknowledge that JJCTF has moved lower since our previous publication in July, we believe the downward pressure has been mainly driven by negative speculative flows, capturing the macro negativity caused by US-China trade frictions.

But looking at the copper market from a more fundamental vantage point, there are clear signs showing that Chinese refined copper demand is picking up, which should tighten the Chinese copper market, and therefore exert upward pressure on international copper prices.

In this context, we believe that the recent rebound in JJCTF since the start of the month will continue into year-end. Our three-month target is $32/share, marking a 14% appreciation from its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.