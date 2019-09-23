Money Markets Are Acting Like A Recession Is Coming

Although all investments pose some risks, these are some relatively safe money market ETFs.

“Safety is something that happens between your ears, not something you hold in your hands.” – Jeff Cooper

Money markets have attracted everyone’s attention this week, again. The U.S. Federal Reserve injected billions of dollars into the financial system since Monday. The surge in borrowing costs was due to the temporary shortage of cash caused by quarterly corporate tax payments and the settlement of $78 billion in supply of Treasuries sold last week.

It’s not a surprise given headlines out there that a lot of cash has rushed into the money markets and “sits on the sidelines.” The fund flow pattern is starting to look a lot like the ones before the last 2 recessions.

Money market assets are a necessary part of many investors' portfolios because they provide safety and preservation of capital in an uncertain and turbulent market. These funds generally invest in very liquid and high quality short-term debt instruments such as commercial paper and U.S. Treasury bonds, which don't usually provide significant income. While money markets ETFs invest the majority of their assets in cash equivalents or highly-rated and very liquid securities, some may invest a portion of their funds in lower-rated or longer-term securities. These securities present higher risks.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) invests in the shortest end of the yield curve by focusing on U.S. Treasury bonds that have less than one year in maturity. The ETF takes very little interest rate risk or credit risk and, therefore delivered an average annual return rate of 0.99% since inception. However, it's a conservative fund to park your assets during volatile markets. The 1-year return is 2.35%, 3-year return is 1.28%, and 5-year return of 0.82%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 2.22%.

The fund has 43 holdings, with about 68% of its $23.6 billion net assets in U.S. Treasury securities and the remaining in cash and/or derivatives. All of the fund's treasuries investments have the highest bond rating of AAA. The ETF has a low expense ratio of 0.15%.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF(NEAR) seeks to maximize current income by investing 80% of its assets in investment-grade, fixed-income securities with an average duration that is generally less than one year. The fund is actively managed, which means it does not attempt to replicate the performance of a specific index. The 1-year return is 3.02%, 3-year return is 2.10%, and 5-year return of 1.63%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 2.65%.

Of the fund's $6.75 billion net assets, 7.03% are in cash and 16.21% are in asset-backed securities. Approximately 34% of the fund's bonds receive AAA ratings, about 10% receive AA ratings and about 20% garner A ratings. The remaining bonds receive BBB ratings. This ETF has an expense ratio of 0.25%, which is higher than the average money market fund.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) attempts to maximize current income, while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity at the same time. The fund is actively using a low duration strategy in order to outperform ICE Bank of America-Merrill Lynch U.S. Treasury Bill Index. It received an average rating of 4 stars in Morningstar out of 152 funds.

This ETF holds securities with average durations of less than a year and around 80% in U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds. A portion of the funds is allocated in high-yield bonds, which may boost returns but may also increase the risk of the fund. But the fund’s short-term duration strategy of the high-yield holdings may mitigate its risk.

The fund's riskier portfolio has generated above-average returns relative to other money market ETFs. The 1-year return is 3.11%, 3-year return is 2.36%, and 5-year return of 1.93%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 2.74%. The fund had $2.5 billion in net assets and an expense ratio of 0.25%.

If money market flows are indeed a leading indicator of a coming recession, any on of these might make sense to overweight from a longer term asset allocation perspective. I would just caution that this may be one of the most overhyped recessions in history, and as such it may make more sense to be contrarian and bet that it won’t happen after all.

