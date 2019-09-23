Stock Market Outlook And How I'm Positioned

We are seeing first signs of an economic bottom that might give investors some hope in addition to positive trade news.

In this article, I will update my market outlook and tell you how I am positioned. For the first time ever, I started a significant long-term position I am planning on adding to on a regular basis. Other than that, we are in for a few very interesting months ahead as the economy has to deliver thanks to high expectations from investors. There is definitely some hope, but risks remain elevated. In this article, I will tell you which indicators I am watching and what it means going forward. So, bear with me!

What's Going On, And What Are The Risks?

In my most recent stock market outlook, I discussed a few factors that were driving the market (listed below). Since the start of the year, the S&P 500 has had a tremendous rally, returning almost 20%. Nonetheless, the market is just a few points above January 2018 levels as global economic growth has been a major disappointment.

Global growth started to peak at the start of 2018.

The US economy peaked at the end of 2018 and has been in a downtrend since the start of 2019 - hitting a new low in July.

'Hard' economic data is starting to suffer as major indicators are just barely in growth territory.

The stock market has priced in slow-growth after being seriously undervalued at the start of this year.

As a result, this market continued to be incredibly strong even during waves of bad trade war news.

Unfortunately, this has not gotten any better as the leading ISM index has hit 49.1 in August, which is 0.9 points below the neutral 50.0 level. Or to put it in other words, growth slowing officially turned into contraction in August.

At this point, I want to make something clear that has been confusing a few times in the past. The fact that leading indicators are in a downwards cycle since 2018 means that investors adjust their expectations, which causes sector rotation as I will show you in this article. This means that more defensive sectors outperform cyclical industries. The money flow goes from high-yield bonds to government bonds or utilities, for example. It does not necessarily mean that the economy enters a recession, which is why a lot of people tend to disagree with me when I say the economy is weaker. It does not matter that we are not going to enter a recession, what matters is that traders price in slower growth and position themselves accordingly. But again, I will give you a few examples in this article.

One example is right here. I shared this graph on Twitter the other day as an example of how GDP growth is impacted by leading indicators. The graph below displays future regional business conditions and real GDP growth. The graph perfectly shows that GDP is clearly lagging (as it should). Leading indicators are always early, as you can see in 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Fed Manufacturing Surveys)

Going back to sector rotation, below is a good example of what happens when growth starts to slow. Industrial stocks (XLI) start to massively underperform the S&P 500 (SPY). The black line displays the ratio between industrials and the S&P 500. The orange line represents the ISM manufacturing index. It's simple, once growth starts to bottom, you want to be overweight industrials. Once growth starts to slow, put money into safer investments. It even gets more interesting when one is trading this exact ratio by going long one sector while shorting the other.

Source: TradingView

While my point is not to get anyone to trade these indicators, I do want to mention that a bottoming XLI/SPY ratio is often a bullish sign. It happened in 2012 when the consumer started to gain momentum, in 2015 right before the economy started to roar again, and it seems that there is a chance of getting another bottom in Q3/Q4 of this year. That's the bigger point of hope right now as XLI/SPY is working on a double bottom but continues to be below key resistance as you can see.

The same goes for basic materials (XLB) vs. utilities (XLU) as you can see below. There are signs of a bottom, but we are not yet seeing upside momentum as the ratio is still hovering around its lows.

Source: TradingView

Besides that there are some minor signs that might indicate a bottom, we have to deal with the fact that the market has been pricing in higher growth as I already discussed in my August article. The graph I used to prove this can be seen below. Below, you are looking at the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500 and the ISM manufacturing index. I always like to look what would happen to the year-on-year performance of stocks in case the price were to remain unchanged. I only do this to see how much is already priced in. Obviously, the performance goes up significantly in Q4 as the market was way down in Q4 of 2018. Unfortunately, if economic growth AKA ISM index does not improve, we would see one of the first significant divergences since 2012.

Back in 2012, leading indicators were still weak but got a boost from quantitative easing. And speaking of QE, the European Central Bank just started another round of QE and lowered interest rates even further below 0%. I discussed this in my gold article which I highly recommend to read if you can spare a few minutes.

Anyhow, just last week, the Federal Reserve also lowered interest rates by 25 basis points which is pretty much what the market was looking for. To me, it's quite interesting that we already got the second rate cut while still being in a situation of record employment and stock prices close to their all-time high. The Fed is clearly already responding to falling leading indicators since the end of 2018.

And speaking of risks. The ongoing trade war is a true headache. Just like Brexit, there are new headlines almost every single day. In this case, the most recent news is that trade talks on September 19 and 20 went well, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

On September 19 and 20, deputy-level negotiators from the United States and China met in Washington, D.C. to continue discussions aimed at improving the trade relationship between the two countries. These discussions were productive, and the United States looks forward to welcoming a delegation from China for principal-level meetings in October.

Further good news regarding trade would obviously lift a lot of pressure off the market. Unfortunately, I do not know how much of economic weakness is caused by trade tensions and what part is due to structural weakness. And to be honest, I have not seen a single source that could shed some light on this matter.

How Am I Trading This Market?

Normally, I would end this article right here with a short conclusion. However, this time I want to add some more information regarding my own portfolio. As most of my reader might know, I have been holding a lot of cash recently. I even went so far that almost 100% of my 'net worth' is cash. In my case, that's in EUR.

Last week, I put roughly 33% of my net worth in long-term investments. I turned 24 in June and have 100% of my investment in stocks. I am not yet adding bonds as I don't think that having 33% of my net worth in stocks is too risky. I will be adding on a monthly basis. Most likely 50% of my cash after expenses will be invested in my existing investment. Even if the market drops 50% like it did in 2008, I won't suffer too much as I still have a healthy cash position. I would even benefit as I could invest a lot more at lower levels. That obviously goes for any dip. I just use 50% as an extreme example.

The reason I only invested 33% is because I still don't trust this market due to the risks I explained in this article. However, holding a lot of cash (euros) is also not a solution, especially not in the long term. On a longer term basis, I am planning to put up to 70% of my money into long-term stocks once the economy starts to improve again. I don't care too much about the perfect market timing, but I would like some better odds before I start investing 70%.

I used a Dutch provider of funds (Robeco) to execute my investment.

Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund invests in stocks in developed countries across the world. The selection of these stocks is based on fundamental analysis. The fund has a concentrated portfolio of stocks with the highest potential value growth. Stocks are selected on the basis of high free cash flow, an attractive return on invested capital and a constructive sustainability profile.

The overview below shows the 10 largest holdings. Click here to access the fund's fact sheet. The fund has roughly 67% invested in the US and has a dividend yield of approximately 2.3%.

Source: Robeco Sustainable Global Stars Equities Fund

I am not telling you all of this to get you to invest in this fund. My only goal is to tell you what I did and why I did it. I decided not to manage my own long-term investments as I like what the Robeco fund is offering. I get a dividend and my money is mostly invested in the USA in companies with strong growth and healthy balance sheets. The fund also tends to outperform the S&P 500 during sell-offs while long-term upside is almost identical. The fund also actively manages currency fluctuations.

The other reason is because I want to use my excess cash (30%) once I am 70% invested in long-term investments to continue my mid-term trading. I will continue to do what I do. I only want a low-maintenance long-term portfolio with stocks I would have invested in anyway.

On a side note, I will put my long-term investment in my Seeking Alpha bio.

Takeaway

This was one of the longest articles I have written on Seeking Alpha. So let's quickly recap what I have discussed. First of all, the market continues to be in a very crucial spot. The economy is weak and stocks are not showing a lot of upside momentum. In Q4, we do need an economic recovery as stocks have already priced in higher growth.

This might happen as we are seeing first signs of a bottom while trade-related news continues to be somewhat positive. The graph below shows the levels I am watching. The market failed to break out last week and is likely going to rest the rising trendline support. If support holds and the market is able to break out indeed, I think we will see a lot more upside momentum as I know that a lot of traders are watching the same levels.

Source: TradingView

All things considered, I am 33% long (long-term) but will not start to buy cyclical stocks as a trade. For that, I will wait until I get more confirmation regarding the state of the economy.

Thank you very much for reading my article. If you have any questions regarding my long-term investments or market outlook, feel free to use the comment section down below or send me an email.

