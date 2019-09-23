HSBC - Why I'm Still A Buyer

A return to historical P/TNAV multiples would give the shares c.30% upside with significantly lower risk than peers in the banking sector.

Management have also recommitted to the current dividend level, which sees the shares yielding 6.6% while the recent $1bn buyback announcement is a further statement of confidence.

A new CEO brings an opportunity to more aggressively address the underperformance of the US and European businesses and should be valuation-positive.

HSBC has lagged peers

Since I last wrote on HSBC (HSBC) in early June the shares have struggled, falling by 5% and underperforming the European banking index by a similar degree (chart below). Relative to other global banking peers, the performance is even less impressive: Citigroup (NYSE:C) is up 4% over the same period, BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) up 5% and JPMorgan (JPM) up 8%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I outlined in my last article a number of reasons why the shares have struggled:

An acceleration in cost inflation driven by investments ($4.1bn in FY18) raised concerns that the target of positive "jaws" (faster revenue growth than cost growth) may not be deliverable. The target was missed in 2018 for the first time since 2015.

A softer interest rate environment has seen interest margins decline.

Payouts to shareholders have not accelerated at the pace that had been hoped for, the dividend being held flat in 2018.

These issues are still present and have been compounded recently by confusion surrounding the departure of former CEO John Flint. HSBC has appointed an interim CEO, Noel Quinn, previously head of the Global Commercial Banking division. But it is also conducting an external search. The fear among investors is that until the succession is decided on, we could be in for a hiatus where there is drift and a lack of progress on delivering on strategic priorities.

Added to this, HSBC has been worse hit than other banks over the summer by the sharp turn in global interest rate expectations. HSBC is amongst the most rate-sensitive of all banks due to its large surplus deposits. It discloses a negative revenue sensitivity of $3.6bn for 100bps lower interest rates, equivalent to 16% of pre-tax profits.

Source: Company disclosures

Given all of this, it's a good time to revisit my investment thesis. When I last wrote on HSBC I laid out a positive view for the shares based on the following:

Solid top line growth in a sector where growth is sorely lacking.

Increased management focus on cost control and the delivery of positive operational leverage i.e. ensuring that top line growth also feeds into good bottom line growth.

A resultant structural improvement in ROTE.

Superior long-term growth prospects due to the company's exposure to fast-growing Asian economies.

Higher earnings driving higher payouts.

On more or less all of these points HSBC remains well on track and I'll discuss this below. Consequently, I see no reason to change my basic investment thesis. The curve ball that has entered the equation is the change of CEO, so I'll give my view on this first.

CEO change could unlock value in underperforming businesses

No one seems quite clear as to why John Flint was shown the door. He was generally well-regarded both inside and outside the bank. Chairman Mark Tucker explained the move as follows:

The high-level strategic priorities remain very firmly in place. Having said that, I think where we’re looking to do more is on realising and how we go about realising those priorities (2Q19 earnings call)

This points to some form of disagreement over execution rather than over the bank's basic strategy. Flint was known as a deliberate and cerebral manager who had been with the bank for a very long time. The most logical conclusion is that he was not viewed as acting quickly or decisively enough in addressing weaknesses in the bank. If this is the case, it is probably good news for shareholders to the extent that his departure may herald bolder decisions regarding underperforming businesses.

There are two clear underperformers within HSBC. The first is the US retail and commercial bank, which on my estimates delivered ROTE of only 5% in 2Q. Notably, on the 2Q earnings call, management dropped their previous target of reaching 6% ROTE by 2020 in this business.

The second is the European business. This is harder to see in HSBC's reporting because it is mixed in with other activities within HSBC Bank, which also contains some UK businesses. But HSBC Bank as a whole delivered ROTE of just 2% on my estimates in 2Q. France looks like a particular problem area, with HSBC's country-level financial disclosures showing the unit is around break-even.

Source: Author's calculations based on company data

Supporting the view that the CEO change could herald a more aggressive approach to rectifying these underperforming businesses, there were reports in the press last week that HSBC is exploring options to sell the French retail network (Reuters article here).

There won't be any quick fixes but it's worth considering that the US and HSBC Bank together account for around 30% of HSBC's balance sheet so they are a material drag on profits. If their returns could even be brought up to cost of equity, the uplift to group profits would be in the region of 10% on my estimates. The CEO change might have brought this prospect a step closer.

It remains to be seen how this situation plays out. But in the meantime the other fundamental aspects of my positive investment thesis for HSBC remain intact, as I discuss next.

HSBC is a rare example of growth in the banking sector

I made the case in my last article that one of the key attractions of the stock is that it has earnings momentum.

Despite the lacklustre share performance in recent months, EPS estimates haven't changed much for 2019 (although estimates for 2020 have dipped by 3%, in line with cuts to most banking stocks).

Importantly, this means that HSBC is still expected to grow EPS by c.14% in 2019.

This sets the company apart from many of its peers, especially in Europe. The origins of this growth are mainly lending with loans and advances to customers expanding by over 8% annualised in 1H19. Partly this is the payback from HSBC having gone through a major balance sheet redeployment exercise in 2015 which created "space" for new lending by running down other unwanted assets.

Compared to end-2016, loan volumes are now almost 20% higher. Impressively, this has been achieved without substantial additional capital consumption and risk-weighted assets (which drives the amount of regulatory capital HSBC has hold) are up by only 2% over the same period.

Source: Company data

Compared to peers in Europe, HSBC posted the highest pace of growth in both net interest income and total revenues last quarter.

Source: Company report and accounts

Lower interest rates have been a key concern lately regarding HSBC's future revenue growth prospects. But it is important to remember that while HSBC does have amongst the highest negative gearings to lower rates of global banks, its rate sensitivities are mainly to Hong Kong, the UK and other emerging markets where the prospect of aggressive easing looks less imminent than in regions like the Eurozone or the US.

Source: Company report & accounts

Cost control remains a focus for management

We can also be reasonably confident that HSBC won't just fritter away this impressive top line growth through higher costs. Cost containment clearly remains a key focus for management, especially given the threat from lower interest rates.

Management said on the 2Q earnings call that they now expect cost growth to be even lower than before:

I think previously, we’ve guided to sort of low- to mid-single digit cost growth. I think if you were to read that today, I would change low to very low and mid to low, so very low to low cost growth from here is what we’re targeting (CFO Ewen Stevenson, 2Q19 earnings call).

The company disappointed the market in 2018 by missing its positive jaws/operational leverage target (faster revenue growth than cost growth). But this target has now been met in both 1Q and 2Q19.

1Q saw revenues growing 9% year-on-year whereas costs were only 3% higher, giving a 6% positive jaws for the quarter. 2Q delivered revenue growth of 7% and cost growth of 4%, for 3% positive jaws.

Again compared to peers elsewhere in Europe, HSBC led the way in 2Q in delivering the most positive operational leverage.

Source: Author's calculations based on company disclosures

An important factor to bear in mind is that HSBC's management does have a relatively large element of control over the cost number since a sizable chunk comes from discretionary investment spend. The budget for investments is $5bn for 2019, which would be close to 20% of the underlying cost base. Management have clearly indicated that there is scope to flex this number to compensate for a weaker revenue outlook.

ROTE remains on an upward track

Higher profits combined with a largely stable equity base are translating into higher return on tangible equity.

Underlying ROTE in 2018 was 10.2% and it increased to 10.6% in 1Q19 and to around 11% in 2Q. Management have maintained their target of >11% by 2020, which throws up the prospect of potentially material estimate upgrades if it can be achieved given that consensus is currently below 10%.

Source: company report & accounts

HSBC has exposure to growth regions and events in HK have had no noticeable impact so far

Superior growth and superior returns are the consequence of HSBC's attractive geographic mix and this is one of the key attractions of the stock, in my view. Hong Kong and the broader Asia region account for 50% of group revenues, regions that are expected to grow at almost 3x the pace of the US, Eurozone and UK out to 2024.

Source: IMF

The recent focus has turned to Hong Kong and the potential impact of the on-going demonstrations. But so far, there has been little visible effect on HSBC's financial performance in the region:

Pre-tax profits in Hong Kong were up by 7.4% YoY in 1H19.

Revenues across the Asian franchise were up 9% YoY.

Interest margins were higher in Hong Kong in 2Q than in 1Q due to higher HIBOR interbank rates. This is in contrast to the trends in HSBC's other key retail business in the UK and North America, where margins declined.

Source: 2Q19 earnings presentation

Of course, it's possible we'll see more of an impact in 2H but management sounded cautiously optimistic on the 2Q earnings call:

On Hong Kong, you don’t really see it at all on the first half numbers. Numbers were good. Second quarter was good. Revenues were up significantly. Profits were up significantly. We expect some impact in the second half, inevitably. But for the time being, we’re continuing to see decent growth and decent profit growth (CFO Ewen Stevenson, 2Q19 earnings call).

There is one final somewhat conspiratorial point to make relating to the departure of John Flint and HSBC's growth markets. A Huawei connection cannot be discounted and it is known that HSBC provided the information to US authorities that allowed them to apply for the extradition of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's CFO. That cannot have pleased Beijing, and with HSBC being so focussed on the growth opportunity in China, Flint may have been a necessary sacrifice. This would point to a ruthlessness in preserving its position in the fast-growing mainland China market that we have not seen from HSBC before.

HSBC's dividend looks safe

Management has adopted a cautious stance on payouts over the recent period in light of short-term uncertainties such as Brexit and there was disappointment when the 2018 dividend was held flat.

However, management have been clear that they intend to hold the current dividend level and to let the payout ratio decline via earnings growth. This should remove any lingering fears of dividend cuts. The company also announced a $1bn buyback for this year with the 2Q results.

I think as you can see this year, we’ve continued to maintain the payout ratio that we’re maintaining and we’ve grown our core Tier 1 ratio by 30 basis points. So we think for the time being, we can continue to commit to the $0.51 dividend. And it’s not a topic that we spend any time debating internally (CFO Ewen Stevenson, 2Q19 earnings call)

On current dividend expectations, which look almost certain to be met, the share yields an attractive 6.6%. Moreover, several factors suggest there will be scope for increases in payouts in the not-too-distant future.

As earnings continue to grow the payout ratio is falling rapidly. Having been 106% in 2017 it is estimated to be down to 72% this year and to 63% next year.

Source: Company report & accounts, Reuters consensus data

HSBC's regulatory core equity tier 1 ratio is already above management's 14% target and remained among the highest of European peers at 14.3% in 2Q19. This is an impressive turnaround with the ratio having been just 10.9% as recently as 2014 when the prospect of dividend cuts was very real.

Lending growth is coming mainly in capital-efficient segments like mortgages. This is important when thinking about the trajectory of the core equity ratio since it means payouts and balance sheet growth are not mutually exclusive. HSBC should be in a position to return the bulk of annual profits to shareholders whilst still maintaining its regulatory capital ratio at an acceptable level.

Conclusions

The last time I wrote on HSBC I said that share price weakness looked more like a stumble than a fall and that's a view I reiterate. The confusion over the CEO is an unhelpful distraction and events in Hong Kong could still become problematic. But HSBC's financial performance remains good. It is growing revenues, keeping costs in check and bolstering its capital position while maintaining a high dividend level.

The shares trade at a premium to domestic UK and European peers (10.7x PE, 1.07x P/TNAV) but I regard this as a warranted premium given the company's superior growth prospects and lower risk profile.

I still view a return to the stock's historic average P/TNAV multiple of 1.3-1.4x as possible if management can deliver on their ROTE promise and if underperformance in the US and European businesses can finally be addressed by new management. This would imply upside of ~30% and on that basis, HSBC for me remains a core holding in the banking sector with lower-than-average downside risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.