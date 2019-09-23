Market Timers: The Benefit Of Avoiding 'The Big Days'

I intend to use these findings to help me justify an eventual and brief move out of the markets in the future.

In this article, I test the hypothesis that anticipating (and then avoiding) big-swing days in either direction can lead to superior returns.

Stocks did not move much on the day that the Fed cut rates once again - but I think the risks of a selloff in the stock market were significant.

Stock investors dodged a bullet last Wednesday.

The S&P 500 (SPY) ended the trading session largely flat, despite the release of the important Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy having dominated the news feed. True, the stock index swung from a loss of 89 bps right before 3 p.m. EST to an almost imperceptible gain at the close. But the market reaction was nowhere near as bearish as it had been on July 31, the day that the U.S. central bank cut rates for the first time since the Great Recession.

Credit: LA Times

Because I (and pretty much every other human being) lack foresight to accurately anticipate the direction of market moves ahead of important events like last Wednesday's, I did not make any particular short-term bet on what would happen to stocks after the Fed's announcement. But, in my gut, I knew what I wanted to do with my portfolio before this week's expected 25-bp interest rate cut: Stay clear of stocks.

Instinctively, I did not believe that the market had reasons to react positively to whatever chairman Jerome Powell had to say ahead of and during his press conference. Even a more dovish attitude toward monetary easing could indicate a negative read on the state of the economy, which could in turn have triggered a stock selloff. It looked like a lose-lose situation to me.

But, maybe subconsciously, my gut-feeling reaction was grounded on one important hypothesis that I have been contemplating for a while. Now, it's time to put it to the test.

Boring sounds good to me

In my previous research, I had observed that periods of large daily gains and losses tend to be associated with under performance (and, more obviously, increased volatility) in the stock market. Take a close look at the graph below.

Each dot represents a combination of annual returns (y axis) and what I call "proportion of outliers" (x axis) for each of the past 10 years. Proportion of outliers is defined as the number of days in a given year whose returns fall within the top or bottom 10th percentile in stock market history, relative to the total number of trading days in the year. For example, if the S&P 500 ends the day up +2%, it will have been one of the 10% highest-returning trading days in history and, therefore, could be considered an "outlier" by my definition. Something similar would happen if the index ended the day down -2%.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Take the orange dot in the far right-bottom corner as an example. It represents the annual return (dividends excluded for simplicity) and proportion of outliers in 2011. Notice that nearly 40% of all trading days during that year fell within the top 10% or bottom 10% in the all-time daily return spectrum. In other words, nearly two days per trading week saw outsized losses or gains in that particular year. The annual returns were mediocre, at -1%.

The fewer outliers there were in a given year since 2010, the higher the stock market returns tended to be - as suggested by the downward slope in the graph above. In 2017, for example, only 3% of the trading days were outliers, while the total return for the year reached a sizable 18%. In 2013, returns reached a whopping 26%, while the proportion of outliers was only 14% (i.e. well below the all-time average of 20%).

Stocks tend to go up... but not always

Here's another interesting observation. It's generally understood that, given enough time, stocks should produce positive returns in the very long run. But interestingly, the upward movement in stocks tend to come during the calmer and most uneventful days, not during the more volatile trading sessions.

In fact, outlier days in the markets have historically produced negative returns on aggregate: -1.0% annualized. In other words, trying to swing for the fences (betting on an unexpected interest rate cut, favorable trade negotiations, or a certain election outcome) tends to be value destructive on average. Instead, putting money to work patiently while investors are yawning at the lack of "action on the trading floor" is probably the best approach to ensuring that a portfolio will grow over time.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

As a takeaway, and perhaps a bit counter intuitively to some, the best stock returns tend to come along boring and uneventful periods in the market, not during times of erratic price behavior.

Testing the "ABD" strategy

One logical conclusion from the above is that avoiding big days (or "ABD," for short) in the markets could lead to better returns over time. Not only that, but sidestepping outliers would likely also reduce the risk of the portfolio, resulting in even better risk-adjusted performance.

I understand that correctly guessing what will happen to the markets, especially in the short term, is nearly impossible. But the following investment (or should I say trading) strategy seems a lot more realistic:

Stay invested in stocks roughly 80% of the time, i.e. four days out of each trading week on average. Identify macro events that could swing the markets drastically either to the upside or the downside. Get out of equities on big-swing days, regardless of the investor's personal opinion about the outcome of the targeted macro event (positive or negative). Buy back stocks immediately thereafter.

At this point, I could pause and have a lengthy discussion about whether investors even have the ability to consistently anticipate big-swing days. I would agree that not all such days can be identified ahead of time, and that probably investors would anticipate a handful of them incorrectly. But the task may not be as complicated at it might sound at first.

Here are a few examples of macro events that quickly come to mind that could easily rock the markets in the short term, sending them sharply in either direction:

A highly anticipated change or update in monetary policy, especially when expectations don't seem to align very well around a consensus.

A G20 meeting in which trade negotiations are expected to take place.

The release of macroeconomic data on GDP growth, unemployment, manufacturing activity, inflation, etc. - particularly if there seems to be enough disagreement in the market over expectations.

An act of war that disrupts oil supplies and causes defense stocks or oil prices to soar (while it is hard to tell what exactly may happen next, it is likely that prices will either pull back to correct for overreaction or continue rising on momentum).

Surprising macroeconomic or political news of any kind that are likely to take the markets a few days to fully absorb and properly price into stocks.

An important Congress session about an imminent government shutdown.

Election results.

I would ask the reader to be patient with me for a moment and entertain a best-case scenario in which every single outlier can be properly identified - only to prove or disprove a concept. Under these assumptions, this is how two, $1,000 portfolios invested (1) passively in the S&P 500 and (2) in accordance with the ABD strategy would have performed since 1950:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

The outperformance of the active strategy would have been remarkable: 120 bps per year in extra returns and, most impressively, less than half the volatility. The maximum drawdown (i.e. worst peak-to-trough move) using the ABD approach would have been only 23.5% vs. 56.8% for the buy-and-hold strategy. In the end, the actively-timed portfolio would have grown to nearly $400,000 after about 70 years vs. the S&P 500 portfolio's $179,000.

Limitations to the strategy

Yes, the backtest above was created with the full benefit of hindsight. Realistically, an ABD portfolio would very likely not produce results that were this strong. In fact, if misused, an investor could end up staying out of stocks too often and for too long and pass up on quite a bit of the potential gains of investing in risky assets.

Another problem with the ABD approach is that it may take awhile to prove successful relative to a passive investment in the S&P 500. Take the roaring 1990s, for example. Between 1995 and 1999, the broad market produced returns of at least 20% per year, dividends included, while reaching peaks of nearly 40%. The tech-rich Nasdaq index (QQQ) did even better, skyrocketing before finally coming down crashing.

In great part due to the "irrational exuberance" of the internet bubble, the 1997-1999 period saw incredible results, despite having featured a very high proportion of outliers (31% of all trading days in 1997 and 1998, and 36% in 1999). This was the case because an overly optimistic market kept bidding up stocks aggressively without ever taking the foot off the gas. A more cautious approach of trying to avoid the outliers would have failed miserably during that risk-on period - and good luck justifying under-performance (see chart below) and sticking with the methodical strategy over a long three-year period.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Lastly, using the ABD strategy may only yield superior results if the portfolio manager is willing to monitor the markets regularly, perhaps on a daily basis. This is hardly ever the case for most individual investors. And for everyone else, diligence to ensure that the portfolio is fully invested in equities often enough (about 80% of the time, on average) to benefit from generally upward-moving stock prices would be crucial.

But very importantly, keep in mind that the benefits of following this strategy seems so significant (historical Sharpe Ratio more than three times better than that of the S&P 500) that even imperfect execution might be justified. Better yet, the almost impossible task of knowing the "direction of the markets" (something that most market timers try to predict every day, often unsuccessfully) is not a pre-requisite to make the strategy work - only accuracy in anticipating big-swing days, whether positive or negative, which I consider a much more feasible objective.

Let's take a step back

Based on the analysis above, I could reach the lazy conclusion that trying to time the markets based on the ABD criteria above is a fairly simple way for any investor to produce alpha. In fact, this is far from the truth.

Instead, I continue to believe that most individual investors are better off passively buying and holding inexpensive stock ETFs and ignoring the day-to-day movements of the markets altogether. The slightly more sophisticated investor could take a step further and add non-equity assets to his or her portfolio in order to produce superior risk-adjusted returns (or even better absolute returns, primarily through the use of moderate leverage).

But then there are the more active portfolio managers who seek alpha-producing strategies and do not mind allocating time and effort to capture a bit of extra return. Those investors could benefit from incorporating an ABD approach to their current investment strategy and boost their portfolio's risk-adjusted performance.

Regarding my personal takeaways, and since I consider myself a relatively well-informed active investor, I will likely use the findings of this article to help me justify an eventual and brief move out of the markets, when or if I feel uneasy about a potential big swing in asset prices. The upcoming round of trade talks between the U.S. and China might present the next opportunity.

"Thinking outside the box" is what I try to do everyday alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) premium community on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, I have been working diligently to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.