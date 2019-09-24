The Asset Allocator: Your True Preferences (Podcast)

Kariv believes advisors are key to clarifying client preferences, but are obstructed by risk-tolerance questionnaires, which he calls “the source of all evil and bad in the financial services industry.”.

A ThinkAdvisor interview with Professor Shachar Kariv brings some much needed clarity to determining client desires regarding risk vs. return, today vs. tomorrow and legacy matters.

This podcast (5:25) shares (and concurs with) Kariv’s view that negotiating trade-offs is key to client self-knowledge and the advisor’s knowledge of the client. I also offer my view of the most difficult of these trade-offs.