Seeking Alpha
Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Your True Preferences (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

If asset allocation drives returns, what drives asset allocation?

A ThinkAdvisor interview with Professor Shachar Kariv brings clarity to that question.

Kariv believes advisors are key to clarifying client preferences, but are obstructed by risk-tolerance questionnaires, which he calls “the source of all evil and bad in the financial services industry.”.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).

A ThinkAdvisor interview with Professor Shachar Kariv brings some much needed clarity to determining client desires regarding risk vs. return, today vs. tomorrow and legacy matters.

This podcast (5:25) shares (and concurs with) Kariv’s view that negotiating trade-offs is key to client self-knowledge and the advisor’s knowledge of the client. I also offer my view of the most difficult of these trade-offs.

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by