Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) CEO Samuel Lim on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call September 23, 2019

Samuel Lim - CEO

Nupur Sadiwala - CFO

Darren Aftahi - Roth Capital Partners

Allen Klee - Maxim Group LLC

Good day and welcome to the Reebonz First Half 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us today. Reebonz earnings release was distributed earlier today. It's available on the company's IR website, as well as on the news wire services. On the call today from Reebonz are Mr. Samuel Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Nupur Sadiwala, Chief Financial Officer. Sam will give a general overview and then Nupur will discuss the financials, both will be available to answer questions during the Q&A that follows.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many which are beyond the company's control, which may cause the company's actual results performance or achievements to differ materially.

Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the company's filings with SEC. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law. It is now my pleasure to introduce Sam. Sam, please go ahead.

All right. Thank you, Tip and thank you all for joining us today for our first earnings call as a public company. We look forward to doing this on a semi-annual basis. Hopefully, all of you had the chance to take a look at our earnings release, which we issued a few hours ago. As you can see from our results, the past six months have clearly been a challenging period, possibly the most trying times since we founded the company. However, we think that we emerge stronger as a company and we believe we're all well positioned to get back to growth trajectory.

To give you a bit of background context, let me go back. Since we founded the company a little over 10 years ago, we have had only one single mission, which was to make luxury accessible to everyone. As a private company, our fundraise was -- our last fundraise was actually in 2013 and basically since our founding up to 2017, we were able to grow phenomenally. By the end of 2018, we had attracted over 5.9 million registered members to our platform, and facilitated the sale of over $235 million in GMVs to our consumers across Southeast Asia, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

On a per user basis, consumers on Reebonz continue to spend upwards of $1,100 on a variety of amazing production on platform and repeat buyers made up over 65% of the orders. Over the years, we have significantly worked to create a trusted and easy to use platform that allows users to not only buy authentic, top of the line luxury bags, jewelry, shoes, watches and other accessories, but also to sell their own luxury products to others.

In the region that had unfortunately become older accustomed to fake products, consumers knew that they could come to us for the real products because our model was so unique and new in Southeast Asia and region, we were spending heavily to scale our platform and build market share. However in mid to late 2017 for a number of reasons, we became capital constrained. As a result, our efforts to shift to streamline our operations and recapitalize our business, we've been improving our margins over the last number of years and decided that focusing on margin improvement would help drive sustainability of the business.

Fast forward to the end of 2018, we were pleased to partner with Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition or DOTA and officially listed our shares on NASDAQ. As part of the deal and a follow-on offering and more in exchange in April, we were able to raise about $15 million and then a subsequent $3.5 million through a convertible loan just earlier this month. Well, our financial position has impacted our GMV to some extent our revenue, we have worked very hard to increase our margins. And I'll let Nupur, our CFO go deeper into this later on.

But generally speaking, there's still a huge opportunity in the market. And now that we are both on the path of stabilizing our financial position, we’re refocusing our efforts on rejuvenating growth and finding a sustainable path to profitability. We have already started to deploy some of the capital raised and we think that we will begin to see improvements in our performance towards the end of this year and early next year.

There will always be a lag between the time we invest in inventory marketing and the results before we could see the results in our performance. Over this time, we may also raise some additional capital in order to ensure that we’re well positioned to further continue carrying on our strategy. Now let me talk about some of the exciting strategic initiatives that we have been working on. As you may have noticed, earlier this year, we announced that we have significantly expanded the scope of our Sell Back services. Our Sell Back guarantees took us address the gap in the market by using the process of selling pre-owned luxury products. Users can trade in their products for Reebonz credits and use the credits to make other purchases on our platform.

This service essentially creates a virtuous cycle with network effects within our ecosystem. We have always known that there will be untapped value. In addition, everyone's clauses the question has always been how do we set that value and motivate them to sell. Our model just uses an opportunity to easily and efficiently sell products, they no longer want back to Reebonz. With our new guaranteed pricing system and fast transaction speeds, customers can immediately find what products, what the products are worth, which would take away the risk and uncertainty.

For us Reebonz credits that we give to our customers for the items ensure that they return to our platform in the future. Based on the early data and observations, it has actually been fascinating from a consumer psychology perspective. Users appear to see credits as free money, of sorts, and many of them end-up spending even more on their next purchase.

The services that really helped increase the lifetime value of our customers who are using this service in particular, ARPUs and total spend has increased by 80% among the buyers who took advantage of these services. We believe this essentially shows proof of concept. It definitely gives us confidence that we found a great new model that leverages the power and network effects of our platform. And we certainly tend to scale this services moving forward.

Overall, we believe in the process of innovation experimentation and data driven iteration. Our approach allows us to test features in certain control but live environments and get real user feedback before we scale up across different countries and categories. The Sell Back guarantees just one of the many products and services that has come out of this process. Going forward, we will continue to focus on our strategy of being a comprehensive ecosystem that caters to both buyers and sellers of new and pre-owned luxury products.

We plan to increase the number of high quality merchants and desirable products on our platform. And we will selectively remove those that are not desirable to our customers. In the end, we believe more, we will increase our inventory base to deliver exciting products to our customers, continue to deepen the catalog of products that qualifies for immediate sub-access and expand the channels through which customers can reach our service centers such as with WhatsApp so that they can ask for products to be added to the catalog.

As I mentioned earlier, we've been through the last past year, it has been a challenging time, but we’re excited about our strategy and optimistic that we can resume growth in the years to come. With that, I will now hand you over to Nupur to review our financials. Nupur?

Thank you, Sam. You will find all the details of our financials in our earnings release. I'll summarize a few of the key results and metrics. As a reminder, all of the results that we’re discussing today on U.S. dollars and are for the first half of the year. So that includes the first and second quarters. The comparisons I will provide are year-over-year, so that is first half of this year compared to the first half of 2018. With that in mind, our GMV declined to $98 million from $127 million in the same period last year. The main reason for the low GMV was because we had to continue to scale back investments in marketing and inventory, which resulted in the decline in a number of buyers and orders.

Our total revenue decreased to $31 million due to decrease in orders from approximately $91,000 to $82,000, and a decrease in total buyers, which includes both new and repeat buyers from approximately 62,000 to 56,000. We believe the main factor for the declines in buyers, orders and revenues was because we cut back on marketing spending by 27% and scale back new inventory by 40%.

The addition of new inventory typically results in increase revenue and higher margins. As Sam mentioned earlier, we worked very hard to manage our business during the period of tight funding and limited investments. Generally speaking, we have been focusing on driving sales from repeat buyers and product innovation such as a Sell Back service and investing in unsustainable marketing. Our repeat buyers contributed 53% of our orders over the past six months. We have also been strategically focused on increasing contribution from our marketplaces. GMV contributions from marketplaces in the first half of the year was 62% versus 51% for the same period last year, sorry GMV contribution from marketplaces was 63% this year.

The increase is primarily from adding quality merchants to our B2C merchants marketplace because of the declining sales volume, our cost of revenue decreased to $23 million and our gross profit decreased to $8 million. The decline in both our gross profit and gross profit margin were primarily because we worked on clearing out all inventory to recover cash and increased staff provisioning. Fulfillment expenses fell to $5 million primarily because of lower sales volume, but also because we were able to lower that costs and reduce headcount.

Marketing expenses decreased to $2 million mainly because we were able to reduce customer acquisition retargeting and branding its activities across all channels, and also lowered headcount. Technology and content expenses decreased $2 million, mainly because we had lower depreciation and amortization expenses, the decline in development headcount and contractor fees, and decreased hosting and licensing fees.

G&A expenses increased to $6 million mainly due to the rise in one-time professional fees of $2.1 million incurred in the business combination and capitalization deals we had to do this year. The increase was possibly offset as we reduced G&A headcount, move the headquarters in Singapore to a location we owned to reduce rental and decreased travel expenses. We made a strategic decision to scale back certain expenses in marketing, tax and G&A to manage our margins on a more sustainable basis going forward.

Our operating loss widens from $5.4 million in the first half last year to $7.6 million this year mainly because of decrease in revenue and higher G&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA rose slightly from negative $3.5 million in the first half last year to negative $3.9 million for the same period this year. Loss for the first half was negative $8.9 million, which was a significant improvement from a loss of negative $21.6 million last year. This was due to exclusion of convertible preference shares for the six months ended 30, June 2019.

Turning to the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019 cash and cash equivalents were $2.5 million. This obviously does not include the $3.5 million that we just raised earlier this month. So that concludes our prepared remarks. We will be happy to take questions now. Anita?

The first question today comes from Darren Aftahi with Roth Capital Partners.

Hi, Sam, hi Nupur. Good morning. So a couple of questions here, I appreciate you in a more capital constrained environment. As you sort of did the capital raise in April and you look at sort of month-by-month sequential kind of trends in your business. I’m kind of curious, have things stabilized on a more linear basis as opposed to looking at things year-over-year it's just a very, very, very different environment for you. And then just as you think about your strategy over the next six to 12 months, where's your core focus is it growing, Sell Back less focused on merchandise, just some color on that would be helpful.

Samuel Lim

Yes, Darren this is Sam. I think as of the second quarter of this year, we've seen a stabilizing in terms of month-to-month revenues and GMVs. Obviously, there's still a drop on a year-on-year basis. But since we have started to, I guess activate more buying of inventory, I think that will be a core focus of the next six months to get that part of the business growing because the marketplace is to remain healthy in terms of a year-on-year increase in contribution mix of our GMV mix. So what we really need to fire up now is to get back into the game of increasing our inventory lines with the banks drawing down more inventories and they’re reselling that inventory. I think that would then allow us to grow into Q3 and Q4. And I think that's what we’ve been doing this quarter in Q3. So I think looking at Q4, Q1, I think that trend will carry on improving in terms of month-to-month improvements on the core B2C merchandise business, well maintaining the growth in terms of our marketplaces at the same time.

Great, that's helpful. So on the commentary, you guys made about growth in the press release sort of later in second half of the year, early 2020. I'm just kind of curious what gives you confidence that you can kind of get to that that point?

Samuel Lim

Sorry, the press release for 2020, which was there?

I think in the press release you said that you hope to get back to growth trajectory later in 2019, or early part of 2020. And I think I'm paraphrasing the press release, but I'm just kind of curious, what gives you confidence that you're seeing your business today as we stand sort of late in September versus the first half of 2019?

Yes, Darren. I can take this. And Sam, if you have any additional comments, please ask.

Okay, that makes sense.

So Darren, I think part of this is as the data fundraising, we're looking to get back to stabilizing monthly as I mentioned

increasing our inventory base. We also mentioned that we would look to do some additional capital raising, which would give us more confidence that we would be able to get back to the growth trajectory either later this year or early next year.

But the main thing is that we’re seeing few different things in terms of number one, getting back to increase in inventory. Number two, our marketplaces continue to grow and increase contribution, even in a period where things have been a bit slow. And number three, if we’re able to do more fundraising and recapitalize more efficiently, we would be able to invest more in marketing, which would help us to get that growth profile back on trajectory.

Great, that's helpful and then just I'm curious in your metrics, your AOV was down. And I appreciate when you're little bit more capital constrained, metrics should be down but I'm just curious is there anything underlying with AOV in the first half of the year versus is that more that you're clearing inventory and so it's sort of anomalous in terms of what the merchandise value is or I would think that that number might be fairly steady.

Nupur Sadiwala

Yes, that is absolutely right. As we're making a very practical decision that we're running the business to ensure that we're able to generate as much cash as possible. So we’re looking to create stock, which is what impacted AOV. But the product mix has been relatively the same as before.

Great. And then just last one for me. I know you've obviously focused the vast majority of your business on

Southeast Asia. One, are you seeing any impact from what's going on in Hong Kong or overall trade wars and then two, I know you've expanded into the U.S. I'm just kind of curious about plans to move westward if that's a big strategic priority or just something that's part of an overall strategy? Thanks.

Nupur Sadiwala

Sure, thanks Darren. So in terms of geographic mix, couple of things. First, more broadly speaking beyond in Asia and Asia-Pacific business, I believe that that is our core differentiator. There's no other business like ours in Asia that does know both selling of new products as well as buying those pre-owned products.

So we're at ecosystem as we have talked before, right we buy and w allowed buying and selling of new and pre-owned products in luxury on our platform in fashion. So that will continue to remain from a broader strategic perspective. In terms of geography, Southeast Asia, we think that there is a lot of potential, be fairly even, we're just really still in the market on top right now. And today is kind of potential as we go deeper into investing in Indonesia, in markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, and obviously, Singapore, North Asia will continue to be a big part of our strategy as well. So Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan will continue to be a big part, we will look at potentially expanding into other parts of Asia as well, that that we don't really have a presence in now. So I would think Asia would continue to be a big focus for us. As far as the trade wars go, we haven't really seen much of impact at this point. From a trade war perspective, in Hong Kong, we have seen some impact to top line.

As you know just with the overall environment, we hope to resolve that. But we do think that it will continue to remain a core market. And then lastly, in terms of U.S., U.S. we will explore, I would say almost as an add-on, it's a good market, it's a big enough market. We would like to do more on Sell Back and Sell-Back guarantee in the U.S. which we just launched this year.

So we're looking to really build and scale that up, not just in the U.S. but across all markets. We think that the Sell-Back strategy is truly just differentiating. I don't think many other or any other e-commerce companies really have that kind of two-way street with their customers where they’re able to drive a lot of revenue from the same customer both on the buying and selling type. But I hope that answers your question, Sam I don’t know if you want to add anything else.

Samuel Lim

I think, we want to stay focused, Asia would be our playground where we can go deeper in the markets that we've been investing over the last seven to eight years. I think we want to carry on deepening our presence in those markets. And new markets would not be core priority for now. But we will go deeper by introducing both buying and selling services in the core markets that we operated. I think that would still be consistent in the room to think about strategies geographically.

Great, thank you.

The next question comes from Allen Klee with Maxim Group.

Yes, hello. Could we talk a little about your Sell Back program, I'm trying to understand, how you think about how this could potentially grow. And if you take all the pieces of the rewards you give out and then the sales in the future? How do you think about the margins in this segment? Thank you.

Samuel Lim

Maybe I'll start first. The first core driver in terms of driving more Sell Back guarantee credits will really be increasing the sale of B2C business. So as much as we can grow more buyers and more orders buying directly from Reebonz on the B2C front, we would see an increase in conversion whereby those same buyers would then convert to Sell Back to Reebonz to become sellers on a C2B2C kind of model. So that's the first core driver, we can increase the merchants, the inventory that we own, increase the buyer base, buying products from us, naturally the Sell Back guarantee and the credits that we issue would increase.

In terms of how we look at customer lifetime values ARPUs as well as cohorts of both buyers and sellers. At the same time, we've just found that as per our press release, there would be an 80% increase in overall spend, if you happen to be both buyer and seller. How that happens is really there is two legs to that whole equation, where you have bought a product and you have sold the item back to Reebonz. Firstly, you take credits and Reebonz takes in the inventory.

The customer would go on to buy the next product from us on our platform simply because yes, utilize the credits, he will end up topping up more cash about what he has in credits to buy the next product. So that's good because that increases not only new revenues, new GMV as well as new gross profits the company. And that's more or less guaranteed because today we see utilization of at least 90 plus percent of all customers with credits, they would go on to use it and in a much shorter time.

So that's indirectly also increases the frequency of repurchases, getting our customers more engaged, more loyal to our platform. And for the product that we have received in from the customer, Reebonz would then resell that product on our platform for gross profit, and a gross margin and also booking incremental revenue. And we no longer have to increase buying inventory by paying cash up front to suppliers.

So the combination of both A plus B in this equation naturally would increase the overall GMVs for our customer revenues, as well as gross profits. And there's technically no upflow in cash that the company has to pay in terms of marketing or even buying of inventory, but yet being able to create cash as a result of the combination of both of these transactions. So that's what we liked about it, the aim would really be over a period of time, can we try converting a higher percentage of our total buyer base into sellers and that's what we've been trying to do with multiple marketing tactics.

But more importantly, trying to make this as simple and easy for customers just to click on one button, knowing that they could Sell Back item to Reebonz and there's an upfront prices guaranteed. So I think we've created a very unique customer experience here. And we see it’s being adopted. And we wanted to scale across the countries that we’re operating in.

So just a follow-up on that, you had nice growth in the marketplace business in the first half year-over-year. Do you feel that the growth rate can continue at this rate or as if you get more capital at rate, maybe you could talk about what you would use that for to potentially affect the growth rates of the marketplace business?

Nupur Sadiwala

Sure. I can answer that. So our marketplaces grew about 22% of that year-over-year which we have seen consistent over the past few years, even where we have been basically trying to grow the business. I would say going forward, our marketplaces will probably grow around the similar trend. We’re looking to make it as efficient as well as have high quality products, looking to add more merchants, while individual sellers that have great products that we think and know can move quickly through our data. As we look to do additional capital raise, we believe that first we will also try to add to the inventory which will hopefully add to growth for the merchandise business as well. So going forward, the intent will be to grow both the merchandise and the marketplace businesses.

Okay, and then just on the expense side. In terms of some of your expenses, you were able to control year-over-year and looks like is it reasonable to think that that's kind of a newer run rate for the expenses outside of, I guess marketing to think of them that way at the kind of the turn run rate?

Nupur Sadiwala

Yes, that would be the right way to look at it. And even for marketing, as I think you probably have now realized, we are going to be pretty prudent, we want to be able to generate maximum ROI for every dollar that we spend in marketing. So we will continue to make innovate data driven decisions, in terms of our marketing spending to be able to maximize our ROI and revenue with a really good hand in hand, the mix of marketplaces thus inventory marketing.

Okay, as I think longer term, as you're growing both of these businesses, and you're getting some of the leverage from that, how would I think of how you think of the margins and the growth rates for the merchandise and the marketplace business models?

Nupur Sadiwala

I think it's a bit early to tell in terms of where we think growth rates for either of the merchandise and marketplace will be, it really is a function of capital raise as well, which will I think influence what we think the reasonable growth rate is, as far as margins are concerned, as our marketplaces increase in contribution, we do believe that marketplace businesses in general, tend to have better margins.

And we have seen that in the past, over the past three to five years, as we have increased more contribution from marketplaces, our margins on the gross profit levels have more certainly gone up, as a mix of marketplaces has increased. The good thing is we have at least now decent unit economics, where for every order that we sell, we had positive contribution margin after product cost to that COGS after direct fulfillment, and after direct marketing. The way I do expect in the future is to see operating leverage from some of the fixed costs being fixed but growth in revenue. So that's really what we would be aiming for, right. Grow the top line, keep the fixed costs, fixed, and drive operating leverage to be able to get to a more sustainable business.

Okay, and then if you took out your crystal ball, which quarter is your best guess that you would start to see overall sequential improvement in revenue and EBITDA?

Nupur Sadiwala

That's a great question, Allen. I think again from a specific quarter perspective, it really depends on how much funds we raise in the next I would say, three to six months to be able to give a more definitive prediction was we do know is that especially on the marketing side, we tend to see our marketing initiatives be fairly predictable. But in an environment where we’re scaling it back, it's I would be hard pressed to think what will happen until we have another one.

Okay. And then maybe the last question, if you could just comment on the competitive environment, in terms of who you think you come up against and do you think it's changed at all in terms of the comparison, just how competitive it's been compared to maybe a year ago?

Samuel Lim

Sure. Maybe I'll jump in here. I think from a competitive landscape, the indirect competition that we see coming from, I guess, competitors from Europe, or the U.S. trying to shift into Asia remains the biggest, I would say competition that we would have to fend-off. At a local context with where we operate within a certain country like Malaysia, or Indonesia, Hong Kong, or Taiwan, the competition on the ground would not have changed much year-on-year. But what I would have probably mentioned would be the consumer behavior is changing in terms of how they're consuming e-commerce luxury.

And how we've adapted to this is really leveraging on social messaging platforms like WhatsApp, WeChat to be able to engage in commerce or social commerce to be able to get customers engaging on these platforms and driving this customers buying Reebonz products through such platforms.

I think there's been an evolution in terms of the landscape whereby there's been a lot of small competitors that operators either small companies or individuals, using such platforms has been nibbling on our market share. But the way, we think about it is that being omnichannel as a company, we would be increasing our presence in terms of social messaging platforms to engage in more social kind of commerce activities to increase sales from such channels.

Regionally, I think Reebonz as a brand still maintains in terms of GMVs of about $100 million for the first six months, the leader in space in our region, so we want to carry on defending it, but also increasing the lead in this space of vertical luxury e-commerce, and at the same time, catering to the changing needs of consumer preferences in engaging through social media as well as social messaging platforms to increase our channels on engagement and sales.

Okay, thank you so much.

All right, thank you, Allen.

This concludes our question-and-answer session.

Thank you everyone for joining the call today. If you have any further questions, please don't hesitate to contact us or the company directly. Goodbye.

This conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.