Boris Johnson Needs To Pull A Rabbit Out Of His Bowler

I went to University in London and lived in the city in the late 1980s and early 1990s. London is a town that has an incredible history and tradition. History can be a matter of perception. I learned this when I would travel to the office each day from my home in St. John's Wood to Victoria Station. During the trip, I would pass Baker Street and a plaque that read:

Major General Benedict Arnold American Patriot Resided Here From 1796 Until His Death June 14, 1801.

During the Revolutionary War, Arnold became one of the most infamous traitors after he switched sides and fought for the British. In the US, as a child, I learned that Benedict Arnold was a traitor.

When it comes to tradition, in the early 1980s, and even in the 1990s, some of the older gentlemen in London's financial district still wore bowlers and carried a rolled umbrella.

Source: Pixabay

Meanwhile, the "City Gents" slowly disappeared, and it is unlikely that outside of special events, many people don a bowler any more these days. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently in a position where he needs to pull a rabbit out of his bowler, and fast, to save his political hide.

An aggressive Prime Minister ran into a brick wall in the Parliament

After former-Prime Minister Theresa May decided to step down a scramble for control of the Tory Party followed. The ex-leader of the Party became frustrated shuttling back and forth between London and the continent only to be rebuked on both sides of the English Channel. The EU leadership would not give her a deal that was acceptable to her Parliament, and her legislature continued to send her back to the EU for a better deal. Theresa May threw up her arms, raised a white flag, and surrendered. Her goal to "just get on with it" when it came carrying out the instructions of UK voters to exit the EU failed.

Boris Johnson, the colorful character who was Mayor of London, a member of Parliament who supported Brexit, and the former Foreign Secretary, pledged that in his hands the UK would exit the EU by the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement. His promise was one of the reasons that the torch passed from Theresa May to Mr. Johnson.

In one of his first moves, the new Prime Minister put the Parliament on a five-week hiatus to prevent the legislature from interfering with his plans for Brexit. The threat of a hard Brexit under a new and aggressive leader put Mr. Johnson in a far stronger negotiating position them his predecessor. However, the Parliament became enraged by the actions of the Prime Minister and moved to make Brexit without an agreement with the EU illegal.

The Prime Minister ran into the same brick wall as Ms. May. When he called for a snap election for October 15 that would serve as a referendum on a hard Brexit, the Parliament did not give him the required two-thirds majority. While many members want a general election, they did not want to provide the Prime Minister the opportunity to deliver on his pledge if the vote went his way. Moreover, a general election after he fails to deliver will send him into the contest wounded.

Mr. Johnson needs to fulfill his promise as the electorate is getting fed up

While the majority that supported Brexit in June 2016 was slim, the voters in the UK are getting more than disgusted with the lack of performance by their elected leaders. The failure to carry through and deliver results that were the will of the people of the nation is an insult and a sign of both weakness and arrogance of the elected government.

The new Prime Minister still has one month to deliver on his pledge. At this point, the only avenue appears to be via a deal with the leadership of the European Union. After the Parliament cut out his negotiating legs, he has hobbled across to the continent with the tough-guy approach off the table. However, under the recently passed British legislation, Johnson has until October 19 to negotiate a new withdrawal agreement, or he will be legally obligated to ask for another extension. Johnson has said he will not do that.

If Johnson cannot pull a magic rabbit out of his bowler in the form of a deal with the EU for Brexit, he will hobble into a general election after the deadline passes. He will suffer another in a long series of failures to deliver the will of the British people.

The Prime Minister does not relish a marriage of convenience with Nigel Farage

A general election in the UK with no Brexit deal and another election will be a mess. The Tory Party will run on a platform of delivering Brexit with or without an agreement with the EU. A victory by Johnson will put a hard Brexit back on the table.

The Labour Party will offer voters a socialist smorgasbord of choices. They will promise voters a new and improved referendum offering options to both leave and remain within the EU. The Liberal Democrats would campaign to stay within the EU putting an immediate stop to Brexit. Then there is the Brexit Party.

In the most recent UK elections for MPs to the European Parliament, pro-Brexit EU MP from the UK hastily put together his Brexit Party that captured the majority of votes and won the contest. The bottom line for Mr. Johnson's Tory Party is that Nigel Farage has emerged a kingmaker. If Johnson does agree with the upstart politician the pro-Brexit vote will split, which could lead to a Labour victory or mass confusion.

Mr. Johnson and other leading Tory Party members are not big fans of Mr. Farage. The nationalistic anti-immigration policies of Farage are distasteful to the Tories, many of who will not accept any relationship with him and his Brexit Party. However, politics often makes strange bedfellows. If Mr. Johnson cannot scramble and come up with a deal by October 19, he could find himself doing a deal that would deliver the general election.

The old-school Tories in their bowlers do not like Mr. Farage, who wraps himself in a union jack and insists on more than a few concessions for his support. Aside from replacing current MPs from the Tory Party, Farage has said that the only acceptable Brexit is a hard one with no deal with the EU. His positions make it difficult for Johnson to play ball and maintain the support of his Tory colleagues, many of whom were already alienated by his move to shut down the Parliament for five weeks. Moreover, Mr. Farage's stance on issues and his habit of basking in the limelight of the press have caused many proper Tories to view him as uncivilized and a character that belongs, as one MP said, nowhere near government. However, depending on how the political cards fall, Mr. Farage could wind up as the Prime Minister one day based on his popularity and success in the most recent election. He has emerged as a brilliant politician in the UK.

The pound responded well to the move by the Parliament

The British pound, like all currencies, does best in a stable environment with a clear path for the future when it comes to politics and economics. In a sign that the foreign currency market does not like the prospects of a hard Brexit, the pound versus the dollar and the euro rallied after the UK Parliament put a roadblock in front of the Prime Minister.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the pound versus the US dollar rallied from a low at $1.1965 in early September when a hard Brexit was a clear and present danger to around $1.25 now that the Parliament has slapped legal handcuffs on the Prime Minister.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the pound versus the euro relationship shows the British currency rallied from 1.0724 to 1.1282 against the euro as the foreign exchange markets continue to show support for anything but a hard Brexit.

A deal with the EU would avoid lots of problems and send the pound appreciably higher

Prime Minister Boris Johnson must dig deep into his bowler hat to dig out that magic rabbit that would be a deal with the EU. If unsuccessful, the British Prime Minister will face a host of unpleasant choices that could cost him an election and make his leadership nothing more than a flash in the pan. Based on the price action in the British currency, a deal with the EU would launch the pound appreciably higher as certainty and stability would return.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) reflects the price action in the pound versus the US dollar currency relationship. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $147.62 million and trades an average of 48,285 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound rallied from $1.1965 in early September to a high at $1.2624 against the dollar last week, a rise of 5.5%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXB moved from $116.57 to $121.73 or 4.43%. The pound trades around the clock in the global foreign exchange market while the FXB product is only available for trading during US stock market hours. Sometimes, moves in the pound-dollar exchange rate occur during European trading hours before the US markets open for business.

The coming days and weeks could be volatile for the pound as the Prime Minister scrambles to save his position and deliver on a pledge that could be an impossible feat.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.