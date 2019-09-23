Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Ignores European Down Draft, Trades Flat

Skew is falling, while SPX rests near all-time highs. That's a pretty good sign for stocks, and a bad sign for volatility.

US stocks ignored the rough session in Europe, and have more or less traded sideways.

Market Intro

SectorSPDR

After a rough session for European equities (VGK, EWG), US stocks are trading more or less unch (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM).

It's a pretty mixed bag at the sector level. There isn't much rhyme or reason as to whether cyclicals (XLI, XLK, XLB) vs. defensives (XLU, XLP, XLV) are working on the day.

Spot VIX is down a touch off Friday's close to around 15.25 as the Monday afternoon session nears.

Thoughts on Volatility

Good question, and good answer.

I'd agree that anything that makes the Fed's balance sheet grow constitutes some form of QE. After all, the US financial system didn't seem to require such interference/rescues pre-2008.

Still, certain features of the financial system are mechanical in nature, and don't necessarily point toward danger. The real test will be how quickly the recent liquidity bursts can be reversed. Is this truly a one-off hiccup that unwinds?

Great sign!

True for humans, and by extension, true for financial markets.

Remember August? Trade wars, plunging yields, recession signs around every corner and post? Signaling got better, even if negotiations are not firmly in place. All of a sudden, VIX is slumming it in the 13-handle region.

For those who trade and watch volatility products and/or metrics, it's good to have conviction, but probably more important just to observe and see what the markets and/or indexes are telling you.

CNBC

Aren't we always?

I'd frankly be surprised if the top is in. Even the retreat back to the 2900's level on the SPX was rather half-hearted. A news shock or rapid change in sentiment as discussed above is always possible. But markets quelled a lot of uncertainty in a rather short time span, and this doesn't feel like October or November 2018 where strong rallies were cut short pretty ruthlessly.

Term Structure

Above I have the VX term structure over the past week or so, coupled with (light blue) the VIX9D, VIX, and more intermediate-term measures of implied volatility indexes.

The actual Oct VX futures contract has not moved all that much in the last week. Meanwhile, there's a decent chunk of roll yield being paid by long-vol players (VXX, UVXY).

The 9-day VIX is below 11 presently, which forecasts (though of course never guarantees) relative calm over the next couple weeks.

The CBOE Skew index has been trending lower over the last several sessions, which means that traders are giving large upside moves more scope from a probability standpoint.

If stocks do climb higher, I think the VX term structure really does plunge a decent bit on the front end. August has kept the futures taut, but new highs on the SPX coupled with what has amounted to steep contango will likely act in concert to drag VX futures lower.

MarketChameleon: UVXY implied (teal) vs. historical (purple) volatility

Forward-looking measures for the UVXY are higher than realized vol. Note how the purple line has been much less stable than the teal line.

There's a good amount of room for implied vol on this product to drop here. For those who go long volatility using this product, I'd be more inclined to sell OTM puts (maybe 2-3 months out) than take an outright long position.

One could argue that the volscape is going to heat up toward the end of the year. Getting into a UVXY position a couple handles lower and a couple months out could be a pretty good play.

Wrap-Up

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.