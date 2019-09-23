Oracle's Segment Revenue Trends Reveal Weakening Growth In Core Cloud Revenues

It's still a great company to invest in, but not at this price and not while revenue growth prospects are still several quarters away.

The only growing reporting segment has innate weakness that's been getting worse every quarter for the past two years.

On September 11, 2019, Oracle Corporation (ORCL) announced its Q1 2020 results, reporting flat total revenue growth (4% in constant currency.) One of Oracle's long-running challenges has been to offset legacy decline with cloud growth. That apparently didn't happen this past quarter, indicated by the flat revenue growth. However, let's look at the trends of the last several quarters to see if a pattern emerges that would justify investing in the stock at the current price. As long as cloud growth is adequately offsetting declines in the legacy database business and resulting in net overall growth, Oracle is a solid investment. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, making ORCL a Hold at this time.

Segment Revenue Trends

Revenue in Millions USD Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Cloud Services and License Support 6407 6461 6587 6768 6609 6637 6662 6799 6805 Cloud license and on‐premise license 894 1331 1299 2247 867 1217 1251 2520 812 Hardware 943 941 994 1116 904 891 915 994 815 Services 860 856 796 883 813 817 786 823 786 Total 9104 9589 9676 11014 9193 9562 9614 11136 9218

Although Oracle has put a tremendous amount of effort to transition into a cloud-revenue-heavy model over the past several years, there's little to be seen in terms of actual revenue growth in the corresponding reporting segments.

For example, quarterly revenue in the largest Cloud Services and License Support segment has gone from $6.4 billion to $6.8 billion between Q1 2018 and Q1 2020, a growth rate of 6.2% over a two-year period. That's not impressive at all when you look at the rate of growth in key segments of the cloud computing industry of which Oracle is a part. In particular, I'd like to point to IaaS, or Infrastructure as a Service, and SaaS, or Software as a Service.

Much of that growth is being hogged by Amazon (AMZN) on the public cloud infrastructure front, IBM (IBM) in a hybrid infrastructure, and Microsoft (MSFT) with strong overall cloud revenue growth. Alphabet (GOOG) and Alibaba (BABA) are emerging entities. Oracle is also a global player, but there's been a disturbing trend developing in its cloud applications as well as cloud infrastructure businesses.

Source: Oracle Q1 2020 Earnings Report - 10-Q

If you look at the Cloud and License Revenues by Ecosystem section in the table above, you can clearly see that year-over-year growth rates have been declining in Applications revenues over the eight quarters shown. The numbers from Q1 2018 through Q4 2019 are: 17%, 15%, 9%, 5%, 6%, 5%, 5%, 2%; and for Q1 2020, it was 2% again.

Infrastructure revenues fared even worse, ending the last fiscal year at 0% growth.

And these are the growing parts of Oracle's business!

Unless there are some significant gains in these core cloud segments over the next few quarters, the legacy segments are going to keep dragging overall growth down to low single digits.

Investor's Angle

Source: Gartner, Goldman Sachs via ParkMyCloud

The cloud market is more cut-throat than ever and the bigger players have already established their dominance in public, private, and hybrid cloud computing. There's literally no room for Oracle to show any significant growth. I honestly doubt it will make a difference even if a future big-ticket acquisition offers Oracle an industry-upending technology related to cloud computing. To make matters worse, there are too many other cash-rich competitors waiting for the opportunity to do exactly that to strengthen their cloud presence. An upside with that many caveats is as good as no upside at all, and even that is merely hypothetical at this point.

There's some positive movement with its OAD (Oracle Autonomous Database) offering but that's a very long-term game Oracle is playing. The gains likely won't make any material difference to cloud revenues over the next few quarters. The fact that Larry Ellison pitched its benefits so passionately during the earnings call is a clue that the triple-digit growth traction, it currently enjoys still represents a very small absolute dollar figure and that adoption of the new system might not be as widespread as Oracle initially hoped.

There's no doubt that this is cloud infrastructure 2.0 at its best, but it's still as nascent and untested in the real world as true autonomous driving. Enterprises aren't likely to just cut out the human element and trust Oracle's software to take care of their databases. They have too much invested in the data to let that happen at scale. It's very likely that a lot of enterprise customers are test-driving OAD, hence the triple-digit growth. But for these same companies to migrate all their data to such a system will take several years.

To be very, very clear, I am NOT saying that Oracle is not worth investing in. The company has enough cash on hand and cash flows to keep paying and increasing dividends and buying back shares. And it is even showing marginal growth at the top line, even if only on a constant currency basis. In addition, there's a lot of 'stickiness' in its customer base because enterprise companies make up a huge chunk of its clientele, and their collective transition to the cloud is likely to keep carrying Oracle's cloud business for the foreseeable future.

But as far as any strong cloud revenue growth is concerned, the company's prospects don't look very promising at this point. Moreover, investing at this price exposes you to increased risk because it could take years for strong and consistent revenue growth to feature in Oracle's earnings reports once again. In the meantime, the aggressive share buybacks will probably be the only thing keeping EPS growth on the positive side.

My last call on ORCL was a Buy, and it was right after the Q3 2018 earnings when the stock was trading at around $46. Since that article, which was published almost a year and a half ago, ORCL has yielded a price return of 16% and a total return of 18%. Much of that can be attributed to the tens of billions of dollars that Oracle regularly spends on share buybacks bolstering earnings, but it has increased the stock's value, nonetheless.

If you bought ORCL at that time, I'm genuinely happy for you because I think it's a great company. Hold on to the stock because Oracle is by no means a company in decline. However, it's clear that strong growth is not on the near-term horizon.

That makes it a not-too-attractive investment for now despite the mouthwatering valuations. The real value of any company lies in healthy, long-term growth prospects, and while Oracle has some of the ingredients for that, there's still no tangible evidence yet.

