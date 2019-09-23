Guangdong Investment Limited: Defensive Assets Providing Double-Digit Dividend Growth

Investors need to be aware of the regulatory, political, and currency risks when investing in this company.

Thesis

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCPK:GGDVY) is a subsidiary of the state-owned Guangdong Holdings and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Its non-cyclical water supply and infrastructure businesses generate 75% of the total revenue. The company has a fortress balance sheet and projects in the pipeline that should further increase revenues and boost the dividend that has grown at a double-digit rate over the last decade and currently yields 3.5%.

The Company

The company generates revenue from 4 segments - Water Resources, Property Investment & Development/Department Stores, Hotel Operations and Infrastructure.

The Water Resources division makes up about 2/3 of the total revenue, with real estate contributing around for 20% and the infrastructure business bringing in 10% of revenues.

The water resources division provides currently operating 27 water and sewage projects in Hong Kong and mainland China, with further 12 under construction and another 3 planned. In the last 5 years, the water supply capacity has increased from 540,000 tpd to 4,514,000 tpd, and waste water capacity has increased from 280,000 to 714,000 tpd during the same time. The company has more than 10 years left on its 30-year concession to deliver fresh water to Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Dongguan. The company's infrastructure business has interests in 2 power plants and operates a toll road on the Xingliu Expressway, with operating rights up to 2032. Guangdong Investment also entered into a public-private partnership with the Xiegang government to build out Project Roads in the province. The management expects steady, low risk returns from this project over the next 10 years. The Property Investment & Development & Department Stores business develops and rents out diversified real estate and also owns 7 hotels outright whilst managing another 40 hotels.

Source: Guangdong Investment Limited Presentation

Dividend

The dividend currently yielding 3.5% is paid by-annually and has grown impressively at a 17.2% CAGR between 2010 and 2018. The latest raise was 10.3%. The payout ratio has also risen from 33% to the current level of 65%, so dividend growth going forward has to come mainly from earnings growth. The dividend growth has really been impressive, as it is hard to find companies with such a relatively high dividend yield and a double-digit average growth record in a decade.

Last Full Year Earnings

Last full year's earnings report showed growth in all 4 business segments, and the revenues were up 10% for the full year. In the back of that, the dividend was raised by 10.3%.

Due to the current water deal in place in Hong Kong, the water revenue will stay flat at 4.8 million HKD between 2018 and 2020, and further revenue growth will depend on the deal that gets made after that.

Source: Guangdong Investment Limited Presentation

Balance Sheet

The company has an extremely strong balance sheet. They have more cash in hand than long-term debt, and D/E ratio is just 0.18. Interest payments are covered 47x, so there is absolutely no concern regarding leverage when it comes to this company.

Valuation

During the last decade, the stock has performed extremely well, with the stock price appreciating more than 8x from the lows of the financial crises. The company's stock currently trades above its 5-year average at over 20 times earnings. It is also above its 5-year average by P/FCF and P/B metrics. I would be a potential buyer of this stock at around 15 P/E.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

With a large percentage (66%) of revenues coming from the water business, the results of the renegotiation of the deal for the Hong Kong water supply after 2020 will have a big impact on the company's business. Whilst there would probably be other takers from the neighbouring regions, the Hong Kong deal that gets renegotiated every 3 years is of a big significance to the company. Additionally, as the company is a subsidiary for a state-owned company, it is exposed to regulatory and political risks. Buying a defensive company at 20 times earnings and above its 5-year average valuation also comes with a risk of the valuation reverting to the average and bringing the stock price down with it. Foreign investors would also expose themselves to currency risk when investing in this company.

Summary

Guangdong Investment Limited has rewarded shareholders extremely well during the last decade. With its defensive assets generating a lot of cash and the balance sheet carrying very little debt, the company is well positioned to continue growing its dividend in the future. I am waiting for the stock's valuation to come closer to its average before initiating a position, but I believe this is a stock investors should do further research on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.