The Brent-WTI Spread As A Barometer Of Risk

There are many different grades of crude oil. The quality of a barrel of the energy commodity depends on where producers around the world extract fossil fuel from the crust of the earth. When it comes to the refining process, lighter and sweeter forms of crude oil that have less sulfur content are easier to process into gasoline. A little more sulfur is a better ingredient when it comes to refining into distillate products.

While there is a myriad of different forms of crude oil, the two benchmarks when it comes to pricing at West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude oils. WTI is the benchmark for around one-third of the world's crude oil while Brent accounts for pricing of approximately two-thirds of the oil production across the globe. The differing grades trade at discounts or premiums to the two benchmark prices.

WTI comes from North America, while Brent is the oil from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. With over 50% of the world's oil reserves, the Middle East is also the world's most turbulent political region. Therefore, the Brent-WTI spread is not only a location and quality spread but a barometer of political risk in the Middle East.

The location and quality spread

The Brent-WTI spread is both a location and a quality spread. WTI reflects the price of North American crude oil and Brent the petroleum from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East the geographical difference accounts for the locational characteristics. WTI is a lighter and sweeter crude oil than Brent because of its lower sulfur content, which reflects the quality or grade differential.

Meanwhile, Brent-WTI also is a barometer of political risk.

The price of crude oil traded in a range from $26.05 to $76.90 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX WTI futures contract since early 2016.

The weekly chart of WTI minus Brent highlights the range in the spread since early 2016 has been from a $1.81 premium for WTI to an $11.59 premium for Brent for almost four years. On Monday, September 23, the spread was trading at a $6.07 premium for Brent, in the middle of the range.

Brent outperformed WTI on September 16

On Saturday, September 14, seventeen drones crashing into Saudi Oil fields temporarily, knocking out 50% of Saudi oil production. Saudi Arabia is one of the top three oil-producing nations in the world and the leading OPEC producer. The amount of crude oil lost following the attacks amounted to 6% of the world's daily output.

While Iran and Saudi Arabia are both OPEC members, the two countries are mortal enemies.

Since the US walked away from the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran, the tensions in the Middle East have mounted. When the US slapped sanctions on Iran in 2018, the President of Iran warned that if they could not ship crude oil to customers around the world, they would make sure other producing countries in the Middle East suffered the same fate. At first, the US granted exemptions to eight countries buying petroleum from the Iranians. Earlier this year, the US refused to renew the exclusions to tighten the economic noose around the leadership in Teheran.

After a few provocative incidents, the September 14 attack was the first significant event that caused a price spike in the oil market. While both WTI and Brent prices rose substantially when the oil market opened for business on Sunday evening September 15, the Brent outperformed WTI because it is the pricing mechanism for Saudi output. The Brent premium moved higher, reflecting the increase in political risk in the Middle East.

As the chart shows, the Brent premium was at the $5.37 level at the close of business on September 13. On September 16, the premium rose to a high at $7.41 before closing last week at the $6.23 per barrel level.

The spread reflects risk in the Middle East

A longer-term chart of the Brent-WTI price relationship displays its sensitivity to events in the Middle East.

In 2010, the Arab Spring that began as bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt and spread across the Middle East stoked supply concerns in the petroleum market. The Brent premium rose to a high at $27.64 in 2011 when the price of crude oil was around $100 per barrel. The spread moved back to a marginal premium for WTI crude oil in early 2016 when the world was awash in the energy commodity.

The Brent-WTI spread is a metric that measures the geographic and grade differential when it comes to the two benchmark pricing mechanisms for petroleum around the globe. However, it is also a real-time indicator of supply concerns for the oil coming from the part of the world with the lion's share of reserves.

Iran is not going away any time soon

Iran has been a thorn in the side of the United States since the late 1970s when the Shah lost power to the Islamic Revolutionaries. The US support for the former leader of the Persian Empire sowed the seeds of hatred and chants of "Death to America" continue to ring out in the street of Teheran and other Iranian cities. Sanctions on Iran have only increased the regime's hatred of the US or the "Great Satan" as the Iranian clerics characterize America.

Meanwhile, the hatred between Saudi Arabia and Iran dates back decades. Iran is Shia Muslim and Saudi Arabia is the leading Sunni Muslim power. Saudi Arabia is a monarchy and the home to the birthplace of Islam. However, the 1979 revolution in Iran created a theocracy with an explicit goal of exporting its model of government and religion beyond its borders. The Saudis and Iranians are locked in a struggle for regional dominance.

Iran's closest ally is Russia. The two have cooperated in the war in Syria. Saudi Arabia has long had ties to the United States. Each nation has allies in the Middle East. The UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and Jordan are on the side of the Saudis. Syria and rebel groups in Lebanon, Yemen, and areas of Iraq are allied with Iran. The Iranian military is far larger than the Saudis who depend on the US for protection in the region. However, US military assistance for the Saudis has the potential to drawn Russia into any hostilities. The religious fever in Teheran and long-standing hatred of Saudi Arabia, the US, and Israel mean that the clerics in Iran would rather die fighting than compromise or give in to pressures. The bottom line is that Iran has been a clear and present danger in the Middle East for four decades, and that is not going to change any time soon.

BNO is the ETF for Brent crude oil

Since the US walked away from the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement and slapped sanctions on Iran, the tensions in the Middle East have been rising. The latest provocation is not likely to be the last. Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world, and further incidents would cause an increase in volatility in both the WTI and Brent futures markets. Meanwhile, since Brent is the benchmark for Middle Eastern crude oil, it is the market that is most likely move the most on a percentage basis.

The most direct route for a risk position in the Brent crude oil market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena but wish to participate in the market, the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) provides an alternative. The top holdings of the ETF include:

BNO has net assets of $85.33 million, trades an average of just over one million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.90%. November Brent crude oil futures closed at $60.22 per barrel on September 13 and rose to a high at $71.00 on September 16, a move of 17.9%.

Source: Barchart

The BNO ETF moved from $18.02 to $20.92 over the same period or 16.1%. The BNO is only open for business during the hours that the US stock market trades. Therefore, the ETF does not often reflect price volatility during the hours oil is trading in other parts of the world.

Iran continues to be a clear and present danger in the Middle East. The nation has stated that all bets are now off when it comes to their aspiration to become a nuclear power in the region. US President Trump has said that a nuclear Iran is unacceptable. Any hostilities that impact the production, refining or logistics of the crude oil market are likely to cause further price volatility in the oil futures markets. The US and Saudi Arabia have yet to retaliate for the strikes on Saudi production. The situation in the region remains tense, and it may be only a matter of time until the next incident causes more price action in the oil market. Keep an eye on the Brent-WTI spread. At this point, the differential will be most sensitive to political risks in the Middle East.

