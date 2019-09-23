Stocks Shrugging Off Trade Talk Disappointment Very Bullish

Indexes are flat and that is a huge win

It seems as the market has moved on from Iran and China trade news and is weak because the 10-year is moving lower. If this flatness continues, it would signal to traders that going long is strong. I would not be surprised if the indexes close up at today's close. The one thing that is a cause of concern is the VIX which is elevated. I think the calculation that value is going to ascend and growth will fall is not going to compute. Some select areas like financials could continue to do well, but that doesn't mean that growth can't do well at the same time. Dividends will support value, and perhaps better attention to returning cash to investors by the growth sector will happen as well. Growth in revenue and cash flow will still be esteemed by market participants.

Tech is not dead yet

What I see is tech holding up fairly well. I see the FAMG fairly flat with Apple (AAPL) up, Microsoft (MSFT) flat, and the "G" Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) up a bit, but Facebook (FB) is down. For the indexes to be down less than 0.50% after the difficult news flow on Friday is very bullish. In fact, at the time of my writing, the S&P is down only 0.18%. I am concerned by the elevated VIX over 15, and that bears watching. Controversial names like Netflix (NFLX), Nvidia (NVDA), and Roku (ROKU) are up. In fact, quite a number of tech names are up

Never Sell Short a Dull Market

I think selling is a mistake now. If you have trimmed positions and have cash, it may not make sense to you to deploy it now. Ok to stand pat and keep watch, but don't panic sell. I am very concerned about Amazon (AMZN) down again today, as it has been down seemingly every day for the last week or so. Yet, as I continue to observe price action this morning in the SaaS Cloud names/software names, I am getting more optimistic. I return to ROKU, falling so hard on Friday and yet held quite well above the 100 level. I would watch it and wait for it to decisively break above the 110 level. If you saw my charting of ROKU last week, you'll know that the 110 level was a major support level, and now resistance. If we break above it, that will be a signal that the bulls are returning to ROKU.

In that same note, I charted HubSpot (HUBS). HUBS is basing at very strong support; right now it's up only pennies. I also charted Lending Tree (TREE). It's down a smidge. If you feel that the market has digested Friday's news, then I think HUBS and TREE should do very well. I think a select look at the "2nd level" but large- and medium-cap internet services stocks like an Adobe (ADBE), Okta Inc. (OKTA), Twilio (TWLO), Workday (WDAY), The Trade Desk (TTD) all are down enough to warrant some accumulation. If you agree, you may want to look at my September 10th note where I charted most of the above names. The elevated VIX to me says that the pros are expecting more volatility. It is September, right? September is supposed the worst month, yet it wasn't. At what point do the bears finally throw in the towel, and the rally breaks above old highs. The S&P 500 is about 1% below the old high. As I titled this paragraph, don't short a dull market. September was dull compared to the last 20 Septembers; short sellers beware.

Selling looks over in Shopify (SHOP), a name I also charted last Thursday. It's lagging today, but it's still breaking out. Salesforce (CRM), I didn't chart but it actually looks good. In fact, let's chart it now.

I am trying something a bit new for this three-month CRM chart. The formation is good from two aspects. The red lines show a "cup and handle" which is bullish. The green lines show a very well-defined ascending triangle or flag. If you are really going to be a strict technical trader, you would wait for a break decisively above 155. Looking at the chart, the narrowing of the higher lows that the stable highs at around that 155 price will show that stock has resolved to the upside. You would be justified in my mind to buy a little today, and then buy more on the breakout.

We need to look at Micron too since it is reporting this week

Yesterday, I should have spent a bit more time on Micron (MU). Once you see the chart, you might agree with my decision not to be long MU, but to watch the earnings results...

This is the one month chart of MU. The purple diagonal is the uptrend line, which clearly broke early last week. The bright brown line shows a gentle rounding top. This is not super bearish, but not a formation I would want to buy in any case. That said, the idea that everyone is concerned regarding what MU CEO says about DRAM and Flash chips on its earnings call, the gentle retreat of MU in a rounded top makes a lot of sense. If the numbers are bullish or at least benign, MU will continue its very strong rally, maybe. On good MU news, I would much rather buy NVDA, Lam Research (LRCX) (see below), the "Texan" Texas Instruments (TXN), and Xilinx (XLNX). And, of course, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) makes more sense. So sit back, buy some popcorn and listen in on the earnings conference call of MU. Remember DRAM is "Industrial Rice." The electronic ecosystem depends on the health of demand.

My Long Call Spread Trade on FedEx is not working

This is not surprising since it was predicated on a positive outcome last Thursday's and Friday's meeting with China regarding the Tariff War. The good news is that it was an opinion expressed in options and should have only cost a few hundred dollars. I would close it out and get back whatever funds are left. The beauty of options is that you won't sit with a $15K position down a bunch and being stuck with 15K of trading funds not working for you. That said if you are accumulating FedEx (NYSE:FDX) for an investment or a longer-term speculation, then that is great. That's not what this was. No one likes to lose money, but if you are a trader, you need to know when to hold 'em and know when to fold 'em. Fold the FDX Call Spread.

Analyst Corner

Chewy (CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00. 31.4% upside.

EXACT Sciences (EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an "overweight" rating.

Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an "overweight" rating.

My Take: I like all the names below. The names I really want to focus on is the Med-Tech names EXAS and EW. I like these names a lot, and while Med-Tech does trade along with the other growth sectors, they do have their rhythms of their own. So when several names get upgraded over the last several days, I want to remind you to also buy more names like EXAS, EW and let me add Illumina (ILMN) and Teladoc (TDOC). My interest in LRCX is tied to Micron. If Micron has a good report and signals that the DRAM recession is over, then LRCX should do very well.

Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.