Tesla's Day Of VIE Reckoning Has Arrived

All three quarters' results since the article was published have confirmed my analysis. In fact, the trend has been increasingly negative.

Although the VIE transactions had historically generated cash for Tesla and aided reported income, I concluded that was about to change.

Background

As I had discussed in detail in "Tesla's Day Of VIE Reckoning Approaches," an article which Seeking Alpha published on Jan. 14, I identified a major obligation which Tesla (TSLA) has to its Variable Interest Entity (VIE) investors. This obligation seems to be commonly ignored. At the time, my bullet points were as follows:

SolarCity regularly sold future cash flows to outside VIE investors in exchange for up-front cash. Tesla assumed these obligations in the 2016 acquisition and has taken on additional ones since.

These obligations now total over $1.3 billion, and are "hiding in plain sight" on Tesla's balance sheet, but most analysts and the market seem to have not noticed them.

The asset sales have resulted in steadily increasing payments Tesla must make to these minority investors, mainly out of operating cash flow, which are now approaching $300 million per year.

These payments are not evident in quarterly shareholder letters - they are netted against new sales proceeds, generating significant positive cash flows to date. This is about to change.

Tesla's Q3 shareholder letter contained a subtle warning regarding the effect on Q4 results. Future impacts are likely to be more severe.

Current Situation

The VIE obligation ("Redeemable non-Controlling Interests" plus "Non-Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests") currently stands at $1.435 billion. It has increased by about $100 million since Sept. 30, 2018, the last financial statements which were available when I wrote my previous article and by $45 million since Dec. 31, as the numbers below indicate.

Tesla creates these VIE structures by transferring solar or auto lease assets to a VIE, typically a partnership, and sells an interest in the partnership to outside investors. The partnership agreement usually assigns the associated tax credits to the outside investors, the value of which impacts the price the outside investors are willing to pay. These sales generate accounting income to SolarCity/Tesla and accounting losses to the outside investors because investors are willing to pay a premium over book value to obtain these "off the books" tax credits. The outside investors can then use the tax credits to offset their own income tax liability. This generates up-front cash and income for Tesla. Tesla generally has minimal tax liability and therefore cannot benefit from the credits directly.

When SolarCity and then Tesla were originating large numbers of solar energy leases, the 30% tax credits were significant. In 2017, Tesla began selling leased cars into the VIEs and the accounting treatment for them was similar, with the outside investors paying for the benefit of the $7,500 tax credit at the time.

However, the investors also get a portion of the ongoing income and cash flow from these assets, so the situation quickly reverses for each securitization, negatively impacting Tesla's reported numbers. These full impacts are not obvious because the benefits to Tesla of new transactions are netted against payment obligations for old ones in the financial statements. However, the gross outgoing quarterly payments continue to grow and gradually chip away at the benefit from the new transactions. The result becomes dramatic when new transactions are minimal, as is the case for solar leases, now that very few of them are being originated and being transferred to VIEs. The impact can be seen in Tesla's cash flow statement in its June 30 update letter:

The net cash flows from solar non-controlling interests went from positive $83.6 million in the first six months of 2018 to negative $53.7 million in the first six months of this year, a deterioration of $137.3 million. The second quarter of this year, at negative $40.6 million, was particularly poor.

The net cash flows from auto non-controlling interests also deteriorated, going from positive $56.9 million in the first half of last year to negative $14 million this year. The numbers fluctuate from quarter to quarter, presumably based upon the amount of new leased cars that are added to the collateral base, but the ultimate result is similar; eventually "the piper needs to be paid."

The cash flows are presented a bit differently in Tesla's 10-Qs. Instead off showing net cash flows, gross cash flows in each direction are shown although they are not segregated by type (auto vs. solar). Using that information, I was able to create the following table:

It's significant to note that gross distributions paid in the first six months were $148.8 million. This number will likely grow, while the net proceeds are likely to shrink. This means the net cash outflow is likely to increase materially in the near future. I'd also like to point out that in one of my January article bullet points, I wrote:

The asset sales have resulted in steadily increasing payments Tesla must make to these minority investors, mainly out of operating cash flow, which are now approaching $300 million per year.

Well $148.8 million in six months definitely "approaches $300 million per year." (That sound you hear is Bill patting himself on the back.)

Financial Presentation of Results

One fact that TSLA investors should understand is that its cash flow statements represent the consolidated results of Tesla and the VIEs. This is obvious if one compares the starting point on the cash flow statement above, which in Q2 showed a net loss of $389.3 million. The income statement actually shows that TSLA investors had a loss of more than $408 million per the statement reprinted below:

The significance of this is that the operating cash flow format includes the income and resulting cash flow owned by the VIE investors, not just TSLA. It also means that when the typical free cash flow calculation is performed, it overstates Tesla's free cash flow.

It may be more useful to see Tesla's free cash flow on an unconsolidated basis and then add whatever payments it may have received from the VIEs to calculate Tesla's true free cash flow. Such a format would provide a clearer understanding of Tesla's true financial condition. Of course, "free cash flow" is not really the whole story anyway. The definition of free cash flow is prior to debt borrowings/repayments as well as capital raises.

At the "end of the day," the format of the financial presentations really doesn't make too much difference as long as investors understand the details. Unfortunately, very few seem to do so in the case of Tesla.

This lack of understanding was clear in a "rebuttal" which was written by another Seeking Alpha member shortly after publication of my earlier article. The author stated that because VIEs will only generate cash for Tesla once created and funded with assets, my article was incorrect and misleading. He further stated that because of this, contrary to my earlier article's conclusion, we would never see any negative impacts on the cash flow statements due to the VIEs.

Of course, since my earlier article was written, we have in fact consistently seen these negative impacts. Although the author of the rebuttal article demonstrated a good understanding of VIEs overall, the analysis failed to understand the critical fact that Tesla starts with the combined cash flows of Tesla as well as the VIEs. Therefore, these subtractions represent the portion of the combined cash flows belonging to the outside VIE investors rather than representing payments going from Tesla to the VIEs.

Conclusion

Tesla's VIE obligations are large and poorly understood. The ongoing negative impacts on Tesla's reported income and cash flow will be significant and will likely grow.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.