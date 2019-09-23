Dynagas LNG Partners Refinancing Better For Preferred Shares

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) is a small, liquid natural gas (LNG) carrier operator that has long-term contracts for shipping LNG from Europe to their clients in Asia. They only have 6 vessels, so their contracts and financing are much easier to keep track of, but this also means they have less diversification. One of the things that first caught my eye with DLNG is that they have ice class vessels, which differentiates them from competitors. The Northern sea route from Europe to Asia, which ice class vessels can make, is much shorter as shown by the following slide:

Q1 2019 Earnings Call Slides

One of the things that scared me when I first reviewed DLNG at the beginning of 2019 was their $250M senior unsecured loan coming due Oct 30, 2019. For a company that makes less than $25M per quarter in EBITDA, it was a very large loan. The common share dividend was cut from a quarterly payment of $0.25 to $0.0625 in January this year after DLNG's income fell, in addition to them needing to get in better financial shape ahead of this big loan coming due.

I bought into one of their preferred shares, (DLNG.PB), at ~10% yield, shortly after the regular dividend was cut, thus making the preferred dividend safer. As the year went on and the price of the preferred shares dropped further, I considered buying more DLNG.PB, but decided against letting my position get too large until I knew more about how they were going to refinance their upcoming debt obligations.

New Financing

The new financing agreement DLNG entered into on Sept 19, 2019 is a senior secured term loan for $675M, referred to as the "Credit Facility". The cash provided will be used, along with cash on hand, to pay off the previous $250M senior unsecured notes that were coming due as well as a $470M senior secured term loan. This $720M worth of debt that they are paying off was the entirety of their debt profile before, so it will make it especially simple to do a before and after comparison.

There are two big positives for the preferred shares in light of this new financing:

1) The interest payments will be significantly smaller than before, with a higher amount going toward debt repayment each quarter. The Credit Facility is repayable in 5 years over 20 quarterly payments based on a 14 year amortization profile, with a balloon payment at the end. I will go into more detail about this later.

2) One of the terms of the Credit Facility is that DLNG cannot pay a common dividend while they still have borrowings active with the Credit Facility. This means all free cash flow will go toward paying the preferred dividend, maintenance CapEx, and on working down debt. The company will become safer as they can pay off more debt over time. I expect DLNG will have to keep this form of financing for several years (possibly the entire 5 years) in order to improve their debt profile. Whenever the debt is in a more manageable position, they could think about refinancing again under terms that allow them to pay a common dividend again.

Interest Profile

As I mentioned above, DLNG will be paying significantly less in interest now. They technically have bigger payments than before, but it is structured now so that a portion of that will be repaying the principal of the loan. During the last couple of quarters, adjusted EBITDA was right about $21.5M each quarter and interest expense was $13M each quarter. This means that just paying the interest on the loan was taking up well over half of the cash flow.

The structure of paying back the Credit Facility is, as I mentioned above, 20 quarterly payments based on a 14 year amortization profile, with a balloon payment at the end. The interest rate for the Credit Facility will be variable and is based on London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) + 300 basis points. LIBOR is a very commonly used standard to base loan rates on. The more risky the loan, the larger the spread over LIBOR that is required.

LIBOR has averaged 2.4% in 2019, so I am using 2.5% as my base case for LIBOR in figuring interest payments over the next 5 years. LIBOR has been going up fairly steadily over the last couple of years but has dropped quickly over the last few months as trade wars and general economic slowdowns have nations worried. The base case I came up with for how much their payments will be based on 5.5% interest rate (if LIBOR stays ~2.5%) and 14 year amortization schedule. The following shows what DLNG's interest and principal payment breakdown will look like over the next 2 years, listed in quarterly payments:

Source: Author projections based off company data

You'll notice the total quarterly payment is ~$17.3M, with more than half going to interest at first, but an increasing amount paying down the principal of the loan. This $17.3M will of course take up more of the cash flow than the interest payments alone did before, but will now also be paying off a portion of the long-term debt. At the end of the 5 years, DLNG should end with something close to $160M less in debt. They essentially traded their ability to pay the common share dividend in order to get their debt under control and survive long-term.

If we assume adjusted EBITDA stays near $21.5M, knowing these new payments will be around $17.3M, leaves the company with only $4.2M each quarter for preferred share payments and maintenance CapEx. Preferred share payments are $2.9M, so those should still be plenty covered in the short term at ~1.5x coverage, but that also doesn't leave much wiggle room for EBITDA to drop. I don't think maintenance CapEx averages more than $1M per quarter, but there also isn't much room for this to change.

Even though the common dividend is gone and interest payments will be going down, they are using enough extra money to repay debt, that their preferred share coverage is still technically lower than before. This is a little bit of a trade-off for the preferred shares. If the situation stays the same, they will become safer over time, but they have less of a cushion to keep paying the preferred shares.

One big risk to DLNG with this variable rate financing is that interest rates could resume their march upward and they will have to make larger and larger payments (and with more going toward interest). This is a somewhat common risk, as many companies have variable rate financing, but it is especially pronounced for DLNG since so much of their cash flow will be going toward loan payments. If LIBOR rises to 3.5% over the next few years, they would be paying ~$18.4M in quarterly payments. With how tight the picture already was above, if rates pushed up any higher than this, it could spell real trouble for DLNG.

I will be interested to see how much of a cash cushion DLNG has after all the closing costs from this refinancing. They have to keep $50M in a restricted account as collateral as another term of the Credit Facility, so the amount they have over that will determine how much cushion they have to keep making preferred dividend payments if the financial situation gets tighter.

Conclusion

The refinancing that DLNG entered into will make them safer over time. They had already said they would likely get rid of the common dividend as part of this financing, but now it is a reality. I see the common shares as basically dead money. It will take a long time to make a dent in their total debt and even if they come out of the 5 years with a more manageable debt position, their fleet will be 5 years older, with an average vessel age of 13.8 years old.

The preferred shares are technically less covered than they were before, though it is good for the long term picture with a portion of money going to pay off debt instead of the common dividend. I still see the preferred shares as somewhat risky. While the ~11% dividend is very nice, if LIBOR increases much over the next 5 years or if EBITDA drops much at all, their preferred dividend coverage could unravel quickly. If LIBOR drops, EBITDA increases, or even if the situation just stays the same, I expect not only for DLNG to be able to continue paying their preferred dividend, but also for the price to increase back closer to a par value of $25 (DLNG.PB is at $19.80 as of writing this).

Most 11% dividends are risky and DLNG.PB falls in that category. I rate the preferred shares a Hold with the new financing in place and since the market already rewarded with the price jumping from less than $14.50 to $20.00 in a few days. I rate the common shares at Avoid/Sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.