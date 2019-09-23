Luckin Coffee's Rise Poses A Greater Threat To Starbucks Than Investors Realize

Retaliatory actions against US businesses in China could cause larger magnitudes in losses than Starbucks' revenue exposure in China since the company has operational risk in the country.

China has appeared in many corporate headlines during the past two decades. With increased trade tensions between the US and China, the frequency has only increased in the past couple of years. While many US companies have already reported negative effects resulting from the trade war, Starbucks (SBUX) has mostly reported positive news regarding their Chinese business segment. However, complacency resulting from past success in China could lead to painful losses for both the company and its investors if trade tensions escalate further.

Operating Results In China

Prior to fiscal 2019, Starbucks did not separately break out its China business segment. Thus we have to rely on the company's China/Asia Pacific [CAP] figures to estimate certain metrics such as same store sales. Additionally, prior to 2011, CAP data was not available as it was consolidated within the company's broad international business segment. To estimate China's contribution to CAP results, we can only compare figures since the company's fiscal first quarter 2018.

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly results.)

As the above chart shows, China comparable same store sales have generally outpaced CAP percentages with the exception of one quarter in the past seven. The first assumption we will make is that CAP same store sales did not surpass China figures prior to fiscal 2018. This makes sense since China has been Starbucks' newest, least mature, and fastest growing region in the past decade. With this assumption, we can use CAP comparable sales data prior to fiscal 2018 and assume it represented the lower range of numbers out of China.

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly results.)

Again assuming China percentages parallel CAP figures, the deceleration in China same store sales could suggest a maturing or saturated market for existing stores. If we compare same store sales to just transaction volume, CAP results showed a complete stagnation in transaction volume in the past three years, averaging only 0.36% annual growth. CAP same store sales growth in the past three years have mostly come from average ticket increases vs mostly traffic volume increases in the preceding three years. This structural shift should be a red flag for investors to keep an eye on.

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly results.)

Other indicators potentially showing a saturation in Starbucks' China business were the diminishing revenue returns relative to investment. For example in the last two quarters where data can be compared without acquisition impact, revenues increased by much less than store count increases as the below table shows.

China Revenues China Y/Y Revenue Growth China Store Count China Y/Y Store Count Growth Q2 2019 $702.80 9.00% 3789 17.00% Q3 2019 $728.80 10.00% 3922 16.00%

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly results.)

As a percentage of overall revenues, Starbucks' China revenues actually decreased in the latest quarter, despite a constant rise store count in China.

China Revenues Total Revenues China Revenue Ratio China Store Count Total Store Count China Store Ratio Q2 2019 $702.80 $6,305.90 11.15% 3789 30184 12.55% Q3 2019 $728.80 $6,823.00 10.68% 3922 30626 12.81%

(Data taken from Starbucks' quarterly results.)

Despite decelerating growth in Starbucks' China business segment relative to new investments, China has been growing on an absolute level for the company. Assuming operating margin in China were similar to CAP percentages, Q3 2019 operating income from China operations was approximately $132.3 million. China thus represented about 11.8% of Starbucks' consolidated operating income in the latest quarter.

Starbucks' Real Chinese Exposure

Since approximately 11.8% of Starbucks' consolidated operating income were generated in China, it would be easy for the casual investor to limit the company's earnings risk to this percentage. This would be the correct conclusion if Starbucks had no operational exposure in China.

At 3922 stores in China at the end of the most recent reported quarter, the company's operational risks are significant. In addition to almost 600 planned new stores in China this fiscal year, Starbucks doubled down in China by buying out its East China Joint Venture last year to completely operate all stores in mainland China. How this gamble will play out in the long term will prove interesting considering another major fast food player McDonalds (MCD) decided to divest their investments in China by $2.1 billion to concentrate on franchising.

In order to estimate Starbucks' operational exposure in China, we need to calculate their operating expenses. While the company did not individually break out operating margin for China, CAP figures were given. Thus to arrive at an estimate, we need to assume China metrics are similar to the company's CAP percentages which were 18.15% operating margins in Q3 2019, excluding income from equity investees.

Next we need to estimate the average product gross margin. According to Caixin Global, Starbucks averages 85% gross margin for its brewed coffee. Again assumptions will have to be made because Starbucks also sells other products besides coffee. Since 85-90% gross margin for brewed drinks is fairly consistent with global averages, the average product gross margin shouldn't be much lower than 85% if at all after factoring in lower margin food sales which represent a smaller portion of revenues.

(Image from caixinglobal.)

By applying an 85% product gross margin and then subtracting the operating income derived from the 18.15% operating margin noted above, I estimate Starbucks' operating expenses in China were $487 million in the third quarter of 2019. This would be closer to Starbucks' actual exposure in China than the approximately $132 million of operating income generated in China in the third quarter.

The following table shows the EPS impact to Starbucks' consolidated results if revenues in China were to face some form of Chinese trade war retaliation and/or increased competition. Figures are based on the 25% standard Chinese corporate income tax rate and the diluted share count reported in Q3 2019. Operating expenses were also adjusted down for scenarios of 50% or greater revenue drops to represent a 50% reduction in labor costs. All other store operating costs excluding labor should be fairly fixed.

Theoretical Quarterly EPS Impact On Loss Of China Revenues:

Revenues Gross Profit Operating Expenses Operating Income After Tax Net Income EPS Impact No Revenue Loss $728.80 $619.48 $487.20 $132.28 $99.21 $0.08 21.4% Revenue Loss $572.84 $486.91 $487.20 -$0.29 -$0.29 -$0.00 50% Revenue Loss $364.40 $309.74 $414.30 -$104.56 -$104.56 -$0.09 75% Revenue Loss $182.20 $154.87 $414.30 -$259.43 -$259.43 -$0.21

(Starting revenue from Starbucks' Q3 2019 results. Operating margin estimated from Starbucks' Q3 10-Q filing.)

Of course should Starbucks experience operating losses due to a prolonged revenue drop in China, the company may at some point start to close down stores and take restructuring charges. I realize 75% revenue declines might seem extreme and impossible to the average investor but keep in mind Korean boycotts in China caused Lotte Group to completely pull out of China despite already investing $9.6 billion in the country after it witnessed revenue declines exceeding 70%.

Just from the 1477 store joint venture buyout, Starbucks accumulated $2.137 billion in goodwill alone. Some if not potentially this entire figure could be the first to get written off. Again referring to the same 10-Q filing, these 1477 stores had $605 million in just property/equipment assets and lease liabilities. If we assume the Starbucks' remaining stores in China have similar balance sheet metrics, potentially over $1.6 billion on top of the $2.1 billion in goodwill noted above could be at risk of being written off as part of a restructuring plan.

This may sound like a lot but keep in mind in fiscal 2009 Starbucks wrote off $76 million after closing down 102 international stores of which included the closing of 61 out of 84 Australian stores. That represented closing down almost three quarters of all stores in a single country. If Starbucks miscalculated its business in China, the losses would be in the billions this time around.

Dual Risks In China

The most obvious risk for Starbucks' China operations is Chinese retaliation against US companies operating in China if the trade situation with the US continues to escalate. So far China has been very measured in its handling of the trade situation despite continued US escalation without any giveback thus far. I recently wrote in depth regarding China's potential retaliation so I do not want to make this article longer than necessary by rehashing the same points here. In short I do believe China will likely take a harder line stance against the US on trade after October and as the US elections next year draws closer.

However even without direct Chinese action against US companies operating in China which could include Starbucks, the presence of Luckin Coffee (LK) poses a bigger competitive threat than the market is currently factoring. Luckin's sequential revenue growth was staggering and its forecast for its current third quarter suggest unit volume sales are closer to matching Starbucks in China. Most Starbucks investors may look at Luckin Coffee's sales and losses and dismiss it as real competitor but headline results mask Luckin's real business momentum.

As I wrote in my most recent Luckin Coffee article, Luckin's losses were due to promotional discounts, similar to Starbucks' rewards program but much more aggressive. After promotional discounts, Luckin's effective average selling price for brewed coffee in its second quarter was slightly less than 10.50 RMB ($1.52 USD). This compares to their average menu price of 24 RMB and Starbucks' 30 RMB based on numbers from Caixin Global as noted above.

Luckin reported second quarter revenues of just $127 million, compared to Starbucks' $729 million in the same calendar period. Just based on revenues, it's very easy to dismiss Luckin as a competitor. However if we simplify results based on brewed drinks instead of revenues, the gap narrows considerably. Using 10.50 RMB for Luckin's brewed beverage ASPs and 28 RMB for Starbucks after applying their much smaller rewards discounting, Starbucks' unit volume sales were only 2.15 times higher than Luckin in the March to June 2019 period.

For the current quarter representing the July to September period, Luckin Coffee guided for sequential revenue growth of 54% at the midpoint. Yes that's sequential growth, not annual. This would put their third quarter revenues at $190 million USD at current USD/RMB exchange rates. Starbucks reported 3.7% sequential revenue growth in its fiscal third quarter(one quarter ahead of Luckin on a fiscal basis) with 5% same store sales increase. Assuming Starbucks can maintain similar comparable same store sales and grow revenues sequentially by 3.7%, its fiscal fourth quarter revenues in China would be $732 million USD at current exchange rates.

As I wrote in my Luckin Coffee article, I expect their ASPs to slightly increase to around 11.50 RMB for brewed beverage as discounting continues to wind down over time. Assuming stable ASPs and rewards discounting for Starbucks, the unit volume advantage Starbucks held would decrease to 1.58 times that of Luckin. As Luckin Coffee continues to aggressively expand to regions Starbucks currently operates and as its store count exceeds that of Starbucks in the next couple of quarters, Luckin Coffee's unit volume sales could very soon exceed Starbucks.

It is important to take into account China is not a coffee drinking country. According to a report by Frost and Sullivan referenced in Luckin Coffee's IPO prospectus, China is only expected to consume 7.2 cups per capita in 2019 with annual growth rates around 10%. With Starbucks' China same store traffic volume already stagnating in the past three years, unit sales growth above 10% by any competitor would likely eat away at the combined unit sales of all competitors in the same region. Thus Luckin Coffee's extraordinary sequential growth will take market share away from its competitors and of course Starbucks is its biggest competitor. Simply put, Luckin's growth has to come at its competitor's expense since its growth rates are much higher than the Chinese market can absorb.

(Chart from Luckin Coffee's IPO prospectus.)

Final Thoughts

It appears the markets have finally came to the realization Starbucks' EPS growth rate will decelerate moving forward. Points brought up in its most recent guidance that caused the stock to drop by 3% shouldn't be a big surprise considering they were the same points I brought up two weeks prior citing headwinds the company may face moving forward. Since I already reviewed in depth Starbucks' stagnant organic growth in my previous article, I won't rehash the same points here.

Starbucks' potentially overly aggressive expansion in China despite growing US/China trade tensions only puts more risk to its stock which is already at historically high valuations. If the structural relationship between the US and China changes for the worse, Starbucks' 'so bullish on China' strategy could backfire and result in billions in losses. Despite growing signs of a structural fracture in the relationship between both countries as US manufacturers diversify out of China, most US investors still appear complacent despite growing risks. Starbucks' strategy and investors willingness to pay market premiums on its stock should be a warning sign.

