Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying

Autodesk's European revenues, in particular, have seen a dramatic seven-point sequential decay in growth. With U.S. manufacturing data coming in weak, Autodesk's Americas revenues are also at risk.

Because a large portion of Autodesk's revenues are tied to cyclical industries, Autodesk is more prone to economic shocks than other software companies.

Traditionally, investors have thought of the software sector as a recession-proof industry. This is especially true in the subscription-oriented, SaaS-dominated era of the day - many software applications have become so deeply embedded into its customers' processes and operations that it would be impossible to un-install them. Cost-saving measures during economic recessions will almost never touch mission-critical software applications.

While this adage holds true for most of the software sector, Autodesk (ADSK) is one notable exception. The longtime software giant, known best for its CAD products that have become the gold standard for engineers, is heavily reliant on the manufacturing and construction industries for its revenue.

So it's unsurprising that, in the face of a U.S.-China trade war that has upended global supply chains and cast a chill over the global economy, that Autodesk would be one of the few high-growth software companies to actually cut its growth outlook for the year. Software investors are accustomed to a steady pattern of "beat-and-raise" quarters - so when a growth stock like Autodesk cuts its forecast, the market pays attention.

Autodesk has shed ~15% from its April highs, though the stock remains up 19% in the year-to-date (roughly on par with the S&P 500). In my view, the stock has further to fall.

Make no mistake - Autodesk is an iconic technology company with precious little competition that is worth buying on the downswing. But it's as prone to cyclicality as its customers (recall that the company went through a round of mass layoffs last year, causing the stock to drop in the double-digit percentages), and this cycle hasn't bottomed out yet.

And despite recent weakness in the stock, an ~11x forward revenue multiple (as shown in the chart above) is still too rich a price to pay for a company that's facing a secular slowdown and has already seen revenue growth slip to ~30% y/y (three points weaker than last quarter). It's worth noting that over the past year, Autodesk has benefited greatly from its transition from being an on-prem, license-based software company to a SaaS-oriented subscription product. The tailwinds from that transition, however, have likely topped out. Autodesk's percentage of recurring revenues is already at 96% in its most recent quarter, flat compared to the year-ago quarter.

I'm a buyer of Autodesk shares if it falls to the low $120s, which would indicate a more reasonable valuation of ~8x forward revenues. Otherwise, I'm staying put on the sidelines.

Macro conditions slipping

Let's start with the big picture, a story that is familiar to every investor: the global economic expansion is getting long in the tooth, and several key economic indicators are showing signs of bearishness. Of particular note for Autodesk: two weeks ago, the U.S. manufacturing index contracted for the first time in three years. The ISM index fell to 49.1% (any reading below 50% indicates a contraction), ending a 35-month expansionary phase in which the average reading was 56.5%.

Simply put, Autodesk had historically strong conditions supporting its bull run over the past three years. Construction firms and manufacturing companies were adding capacity to satisfy global demand, propping up the need for Autodesk's software. The U.S., in particular, has been a beacon of strength even as growth stagnated in Europe and decelerated in China - but to see the U.S. contract is a chilling signal indeed.

Fears of a slowing economy are one of the key reasons that the Federal Reserve agreed to cut its benchmark rates last week, by a quarter point to a range of 1.75-2.00%. Unfortunately, the biggest driver behind the slowing global economy - the U.S.-China trade war - is no closer to being solved. Last week, China walked out of a key visit to U.S. farms.

Guidance cut

Sensing the macro slowdown, Autodesk's management sliced down its full-year growth outlook, one of the major drivers behind the stock's recent weakness.

The company's new revenue outlook is $3.24-$3.27 billion, versus a prior view of $3.25-$3.30 billion; its billings outlook has also fallen o $4.02-$4.08 billion, versus a previous outlook of $4.05-$4.15 billion. Wall Street consensus, meanwhile, had hoped for full-year revenues of $3.28 billion - above the high end of Autodesk's latest guidance.

In cutting its full-year revenue outlook, Autodesk doesn't expect to also cut its expense growth - the company is still planning to grow GAAP and pro forma expenses by 12% and 9%, respectively - consistent with its prior outlook. Free cash flow guidance has fallen, meanwhile, to $1.30 billion - versus $1.35 billion in Autodesk's prior outlook.

While acknowledging that management has become less bullish on the near-term horizon, Autodesk's CEO Andrew Anagnost tried to deflect the idea that the company is positioned for a sustained slowdown. Per his remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Although we continue to execute well and are not materially impacted by current trade tensions and macro conditions, we are aware of the current business and geopolitical environment that is causing uncertainty in the market. As we look across the next six months, we are taking a prudent approach to our outlook for the remainder of fiscal '20. However, we think the uncertainty caused by macro-related events is only a short-term issue. We remain confident in our ability to achieve the fiscal '23 goals we have laid out for you. Our confidence is grounded in the value delivered by our products, their ability to help our customers differentiate via innovation and digitization, focused execution delivered by our partners and sales teams, and the significant strides we are making to capture the non-paying user community. I would also like to point out that although there are headlines of some impact from the current environment on a few industry verticals, like manufacturing, we outgrew competitors and gained share in this space. The construction industry is also holding steady, and continues to invest in innovative solutions, and we saw ongoing strength in construction this quarter."

Uncertainty, however, is the key word. Manufacturers and construction firms are incredibly sensitive to cycles and react immediately to economic slowdowns, slowing capital investments (including IT purchases). There's no use in buying Autodesk software if no buildings are going up.

Deceleration isn't theoretical; we can already see the impacts in Autodesk's Q2 results

Autodesk's guidance cut isn't just an expression of conservatism - we can already see hints of deceleration in the company's current results. Over the past year, one of the key metrics in Autodesk's subscription growth story has been its ARR. In Autodesk's most recent quarter, total ARR growth decelerated to 30.7% y/y, 240bps weaker than Q1's ARR growth rate of 33.1% y/y:

Growth also slowed down, as expected, in Asia and Europe. Autodesk's Asia Pacific revenues slowed down to 33.5% y/y in Q2 (a sequential decay 160bps), while European revenues slowed to 27.3% y/y (a far more dramatic slowdown of 720bps versus growth of 34.5% y/y in Q1).

Americas revenues, meanwhile, have been more stable, growing at 31.6% y/y in Q2 versus 26.7% y/y in Q1 - but with U.S. manufacturing data slipping, Autodesk's U.S. growth may be hampered over the next few quarters, pulling down the only support pillar that the company had between its three key geographies.

How should investors react?

Be cautious of investing in Autodesk during such an unstable time in the global macroeconomy. Autodesk has been one of the few software companies to cut its full-year outlook, a move that's underlined by performance that is already weakening, especially in Europe. With many manufacturing and construction companies on the rocks, I'd shy away from buying Autodesk at a still-high valuation of ~11x forward revenues. Keep watching for this stock to fall further before buying.

