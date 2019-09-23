Boxlight Is Light On Cash, But Not On Opportunities

Even if the company should need more finance, this need likely to be small and already well discounted in the share price.

However, the company keeps on growing at 20% or higher, and margins are improving. We think the cash situation is likely to improve going forward.

The shares of Boxlight have been in decline for over a year, mostly due to worries about its precarious cash situation.

The shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL), an education technology company have been in decline for a year largely as a result of their precarious cash situation. We think the fall is overdone, and the cash situation should improve going forward.

We took a position in Boxlight for the SHU portfolio, but that one has developed quite disappointing, to put it mildly:

The company is growing, but operationally, things have deteriorated although there is stabilization of that the last four quarters or so:

The company sells classroom education hardware and software, stuff like flat panels, network device management systems, from the May 2019 IR presentation:

Business Model

SA contributor Christopher Hampton, who has more background in the industry than us, has provided an excellent introduction, but we highlight the following elements:

Integrated approach

Selling through partners

Instruction how to get the best out of their offerings

Seasonality

The integrated approach means that most of their products share the same software platform, which is a considerable advantage according to management (Q2CC):

And it's a big advantage that our customers look at when they selected us, because they don't want to have to get involved with the finger-pointing and trying to integrate all these different solutions that have different interfaces and different systems and approaches and training.

It also protects customers' investment in their existing technology and lesson plans. The broad array of products and services provides two additional advantages:

Multiple entry points for selling.

Multiple opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling.

And both of these are made more powerful because of the common interface and easy connection to other technologies (tablets, chromebooks, software, etc.).

The main entry point still often is an interactive flat panel display, which generates low margins, so the more cross-selling opportunities there are, the better. Here are some of these (Q2CC):

High margin hardware solutions include MimioMyBot, MimioFrame, MimioTeach, and integrated peripherals. High margin software includes Boxlight Unplug'd, Boxlight NDMS, MimioInteract and our Qwizdom Software Solution Suite.

The company sells exclusively through channel partners, and they continue to add partners (Q2CC):

We added several new reseller partners this past quarter including Virtuocomm in Georgia is a management partner, Sussman Education in New York, Computer Hardware in Nebraska, Ireland, South Dakota and North Dakota and Superior Fiber and Data Services in Texas.

Given the ties to school years and budget cycles, it's not surprising revenues are fairly cyclical (Q2CC):

typically, Q3 is going to our largest quarter, 2Q is going trail that a little bit, Q4 is a little bit lighter and then Q1 is going to be something like 10% to 15% of total revenue

But this can shift, like last year when Q4 was bigger than Q3 as some of Q3 sales were pushed into Q4:

Growth

The company has numerous growth vectors:

New schools/school districts

Replacement cycle

New products

Acquisitions

International

Adding schools and school districts remains a key element in growing the company, and there were more notable wins in the quarter (Q2CC):

We were rewarded multiple new contracts in the second quarter including Beaufort County School District in North Carolina, Chesapeake School District in Virginia, Provo Schools in Utah, West Orange Cove Independent School District in Texas, Anacortes Schools in Washington State and school district in Colorado. We were also chosen as preferred solutions by Stonehenge Schools in the United Kingdom, Owosso Schools in Michigan, as well as Montgomery County School District in Maryland. The 14 largest school district in the United States with over 163,000 students and approximately 12,000-plus classrooms. Additionally, Boxlight was selected in San Diego Unified School District the 17 largest school district in the United States with over 130,000 students.

Big school implementations also function as a showcase (Q2CC):

But another good thing about our market is, because of the larger implementations that we've done successfully, like Clayton County and Atlanta Public Schools and Beaufort County, South Carolina, a lot of school districts may not take the time to put out an RFP, but they will go and look at others that have done that successfully. And so, that's a big advantage that we have and that's why we do so much work in allowing our customers to tell our story.

Replacement cycle

Once the company has established a relation with a school (district), this usually leads to more (Q2CC):

School districts in counties throughout the United States are typically on five-year to seven-year technology replacement cycles. Majority of significant awarding contracts call for multi-year rollouts. Once in with a school district, the company is likely to obtain additional business with new products and services and replacement and is in an ideal position for the next upgrade cycle.

New products

It's not only new products but new services as well, which are perhaps more interesting as they tend to generate higher margins. Here are some recent additions (Q2CC):

Our professional development team continues to expand our offerings including developing a complete MimioStudio certification program in English and Spanish. Additionally, they are developing training courses for Boxlight, NDMS, Boxlight Unplug'd, MimioMyBot, as well as self-paced online certification training for the Qwizdom software solution.

Acquisitions

Acquisitions are a great way to increase its capabilities and product offerings, and hence its market position and opportunities for cross-selling:

Modern Robotics expands the company's capabilities into the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education market and will add to revenues and gross margin (PR, our emphasis):

Over the next 12 months, it's expected that Boxlight will produce over $2 million in robotics and programming revenues with gross profit margins greater than 50 percent.

These MyBots seem to be well thought out (Q2CC):

The MyBot removes common obstacles to STEM education such as the requirement for network infrastructure, changes, or expensive workstations. There is no software to install and no cable connections to the robot. All the software, programming languages and documentation are built into the Fusion controller, so all students need is a browser in order to start learning.

And, they benefit from a partnership with the Buzz Aldrin Family Foundation, which is already involved in 1,000 classrooms, opening up a direct opportunity for the company, from the Q2CC:

we've already seeing Aldrin Foundation initially ordered 100 of our MyBots for their initial orders. They expect another 500 to 600 for the end of this year, and then we are targeting school districts with them.

Something similar was said about the acquisition of EOS (PR, our emphasis):

"This addition is part of our continued effort to provide the most comprehensive solution suite in the education technology marketplace," said Mark Elliott, CEO of Boxlight. "For technology integrations to be successful, teachers need proper training, ongoing professional development and support. By adding the EOS Education team we can immediately fill that need and provide a more robust portfolio of end-to-end services which complement our hardware and software solutions, giving educators the training they need to fully leverage the technology's full range of possibilities." With the acquisition, it's expected that Boxlight's professional services division will produce as much as 10 percent of its total revenues with gross profit margins greater than 50 percent.

And, this seems like it's paying off already with Clayton County as an example (Q2CC, our emphasis):

We expect this incredible commitment that Clayton County is taken toward professional development training for their teachers and with Boxlight and our EOS services team to be replicated throughout our customer base in 2019 and beyond and yet another example of our total solutions approach and focus on our customer's success in using technology in the classrooms.

Note that both these acquisitions are likely to drive gross margins higher.

International

International revenue will only be some 10% of revenue this year, but management sees this as rising to 40% although they did not attach that to any timeline. They are making progress though (Q2CC):

In EMEA market we received a key order from our partner Konan in Germany for interactive projectors and we're selected by Stonehenge Schools in the United Kingdom as their preferred solution with our flat panels and [indiscernible] studios software suite. In Latin America, we received key orders from our channel partners Akasi and ComputeLand. Our mission to change the classroom change the world extend beyond the United States in developed countries to the entire world. We're one of the few companies to provide solutions to connect classrooms in developing economies with lower cost solutions including our Mimio MicroCloud, MimioTeach, MimioFrame and interactive projector. Each of our lower-cost of plays utilize our core MimioStudio software solution providing the same ease of use and integrated total solution approach... Our whole class learning solutions are in 60 countries supported in 32 languages and installed in nearly 1 million classrooms. Our solutions encompass collaborative learning assessment for learning robotic. We have 500-plus global reseller partners that assist in identifying positioning and winning contracts.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

Bookings (which the company didn't usually publish) were at record ($15M) with management expecting the majority of these to be recognized in Q3. There were $5M in backorders at the end of the quarter.

Guidance

They used to guide 25% revenue growth for 2019, but after a soft Q1, this has been cut down to 25% revenue growth in H2 2019. On the other hand, there are a few noteworthy elements:

Gross margin guidance is increased from 25-30% to 30%.

Positive adjusted EBITDA will happen at a quarterly revenue of $12M.

Positive cash flow will happen at roughly $12.5M quarterly revenue (as there is $500K in interest payments).

The company isn't that far off, with Q2 revenue at $11M. Given that H2 2018M revenue was $22.2M, and H2 2019 revenue is guided 25% higher at $27.75M, it's $13.9M per quarter, which should produce both positive adjusted EBITDA as well as positive cash flow.

That doesn't mean the company is out of the woods, as H1 2019 was disappointing at $16.1M, and 25% growth would not get H1 2020 revenue above the necessary $24-25M to generate positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow. However, there is another way to look at this (Q2CC):

Over the past three years, we've grown our annual revenues from $20 million to $26 million to $38 million and we believe we are better positioned for growth today than at any time in our history.

So, 2017 and 2018 annual growth figures were 30% and 46%, respectively. If this slows down to, say 20%, 2019 revenue would $45.6M, which is $11.4M per quarter on average, not enough to be cash flow positive but most of the losses have already been incurred.

Another 20% growth next year would take the company to almost $55M, with quarterly revenues at $13.7M on average, which should be well enough to stop the cash bleeding.

So, it's very tight, but it looks like the worst is behind the company if indeed they have a strong H2 with 25% growth.

Margins

Gross margin (29.4%) increased markedly from last year (18%) and was 30% for H1 (compared to 20% for H2 2018). Next year, gross margin will also be at a 30% level with some possible upside as the mix slowly shifts toward higher margin robotics, software, and services.

Operating loss ($1M) and net loss ($1.2M) improved substantially from Q2 2018 ($2.2M and $4.5M, respectively) due to product mix and lower freight cost.

However, the net loss has been inflated by a $2.4M reduction in the fair value of derivative liabilities. For H1, the change in fair value of derivative liabilities was actually a negative ($750K), contributing to the bad Q1 net loss and $0.24 EPS miss.

But excluding the changes in derivative liabilities, there still is operational improvement through leverage, which of course is necessary, given the company's precarious cash situation.

Cash

Cash outflow is worrying, given the paltry $945K the company had in cash at the end of Q2. As we've explained above, this is likely to improve in H2 2019 with the company probably producing a small positive cash flow, but this is likely to turn negative again in H1 next year unless growth accelerates.

Part of the cash flow problem is the result of rising receivables, which rose from $3.6M at the end of last year to $7.4M at the end of Q2.

The company already has $4.07M in debt that has to be refunded within 12 months and another $1.84M in long-term debt, the result of a $4.4M convertible note financing from Lind Partners at the end of March.

Most of that cash is gone already, but as we argued above, it looks like the cash bleeding will stop or at least significantly diminish in H2 and going forward. The company has little margin for error though, and this is likely to be the main reason for the share price decline.

There is some history of debt and equity issuance:

Valuation

It isn't surprising that the cash worries have put a damper on valuation. Analysts expect this year's EPS to come in at a negative $0.62 improving to a negative $0.26 next year.

Conclusion

There is little doubt that the company is growing nicely and is well positioned to continue to grow nicely with multiple growth vectors available. The worry is the cash bleeding as the company went through the $4M from a financing deal in March in short order.

Cash should be OK if the company does indeed manage to grow the guided 25% in H2 and another 20% next year, but the company has very little margin for error here.

We are a little surprised there wasn't any mentioning of cost cutting, nor much worrying by analysts about the cash flow.

On the other hand, even if they do need more cash, the needs are likely to be small, and some additional financing shouldn't be the end of the world. Profitability is quite another matter, though. We're not there yet.

