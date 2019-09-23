Suburban Propane May Be The Fuel That Your Portfolio Needs

I am excited about Suburban Propane Partners (SPH). The company focuses on paying down debt, as well as expanding operations through acquisitions. Moreover, these acquisitions have been funded mostly through internally-generated cash. The operational performance is reliable, and I have no concerns about the debt level. I think that the distribution is entirely sustainable in the interim. SPH is a solid buy.

SPH's tailwinds

SPH's management team is executing a strategy beneficial to shareholders. Mike Stivala, President and CEO, mentioned in the 2Q 2019 earnings call that the company reduced debt by more than $16 million. Along with the same note, Mike Kuglin, CFO, mentioned that the company decreased its interest expense by $600,000 or 3.1% compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower average borrowings on the revolving credit facility. I am excited that the company focuses on saving money. Going forward, I expect the interest expense to continue declining, resulting in higher free cash flows.

I am also interested in observing the impact of the two new acquisitions for $10.9 million in the next quarter. I am glad to see that SPH funded the majority of the acquisition with internally-generated cash. The company issued only $1.6 million of common units to the seller in one of the transactions. You cannot deny that the company is growing organically.

Another aspect that I am thrilled about SPH's future is the brand refresh in 2Q 2019. I am looking forward to seeing how the brand refresh influences revenue and net income.

SPH's operational performance

I like the recent operational performance of the company. My preferred analysis is the DuPont ROE summary because it provides a panoramic view of the company in several areas, such as tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and summary in the following tables. All amounts are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

At first glance, you can see the seasonality of the business. However, after comparing the quarters on a Y/Y basis, it is evident that the company has reliable financial performance. Allow me to describe each of the drivers and their implications.

First, I am happy to see the tax burden at 1.0. Since the company is a pass-through entity, it should pay a small amount of taxes compared to EBT. The tax burden ratio confirms the MLP status.

The interest burden is tricky due to seasonality. However, we should compare the operating income, and the interest expense amounts for the last nine months. As of the nine months ended on June 29, 2019, the company has recorded $181 million in operating income and $58 million in net interest expense, yielding an interest burden ratio of 3.1. I am not worried about the metric whatsoever.

On the operating income margin aspect, there is not much to write home about except that it is healthy after accounting for seasonality. In 1Q 2019, SPH's strongest quarter, the company posted an operating income margin of 26.5% compared to 24.2% a year ago. I would not read much into the contracting operating income margin in 2Q 2019 because the number of cold days was less compared to a year ago.

The asset turnover has remained unchanged on a Y/Y basis, so there is not much to write about the metric.

Lastly, the equity multiplier seems slightly high. However, with such a healthy operating income margin, I would not be uncomfortable. Nonetheless, I will pay close attention to the metric because I start to become anxious when the coefficient is above 5.0.

Overall, I believe that SPH's operational performance is stable.

SPH's debt level

Now, I want to take a look at debt sustainability. My go-to metrics to assess debt sustainability are the interest coverage ratio and the D/E ratio. The former tells me if the company can cover the interest expense from the operating income. The later tells me about the leverage from the long-term debt perspective.

After taking into account the seasonality effect, the interest coverage ratio looks solid. Over the past 12 months, the company has generated $156 million in operating income, while posting interest expenses for $77 million. I am not concerned about SPH's ability to pay its creditors.

SPH's financial leverage has been increasing moderately over the past six quarters, primarily due to declining equity. The D/E ratio increased from 2.0 in 1Q 2018 to 2.4 in 2Q 2019. In general, I start to pay closer attention to the debt levels when the D/E is above 2.0. However, in SPH's case, because the company can fund the interest expense with the operating income, I am not overly concerned.

Another positive aspect of SPH is that the company does not have any substantial liquidity requirements in the interim from the long-term debt viewpoint. The revolving credit facility is due in 18 months. However, I am confident that SPH will extend the term with ease. Also, the senior notes begin maturing in June 2024. What is more, is that the company can explore the possibility of issuing bonds to retire the outstanding senior notes and take advantage of the low-interest-rate environment.

SPH's distribution sustainability

After looking at debt sustainability, it is vital to assess distribution sustainability. My go-to metrics are the distribution coverage ratios calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations. The former tells me if the company generates enough income to fund the distributions. The later tells me if the company covers capital expenses and distributions from the cash flow from operations.

From the net income perspective, the story does not look highly appealing. In the trailing twelve months, the company has distributed $147 million to shareholders. Meanwhile, it has generated only $69 million in net income. On the cash flow from the operations side, the story looks better. The company has produced $218 million in cash flow from operations. Meanwhile, it has recorded capital expenses for $31 million and distributions for $147 million. In brief, the company has funded the distributions and CAPEX organically.

In brief

Investing in SPH makes sense. The company is focused on decreasing the debt level, while at the same time acquiring companies to expand operations. The operational performance and the balance sheet are reliable, and I think that the distribution is sustainable. SPH is attractive as a long position for income investors.

