China Mengniu Dairy: Acquisition Of Infant Formula Company Is The Right Move But The Wrong Price

But China Mengniu's proposed acquisition price of AUD12.65 per share for Bellamy's Australia is expensive, representing a consensus forward P/E of 45.2 times versus its own consensus forward P/E of 27.3 times.

The share price and sales of Bellamy's Australia have been hurt by product registration issues in China in the past two years; China Mengniu could potentially help to resolve this.

There are synergies between its existing infant formula business operated under its 51%-owned infant milk formula subsidiary Yashili and Bellamy's Australia in terms of channel mix, supply chain, and customer segments.

The proposed acquisition of Bellamy's Australia will enhance China Mengniu's product mix, strengthen the company's brand portfolio, improve overall profitability, and expand its geographical footprint.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Chinese dairy company China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CIADF) (OTCPK:CIADY) [2319:HK] recently announced a proposed acquisition of Australia's largest organic infant formula company, Bellamy's Australia Limited (OTC:BLLMF) [BAL:AU]. Although I think that this proposed acquisition is a right move for the company due to various reasons, which I will elaborate on in this article, I think that China Mengniu is possibly overpaying for Bellamy's Australia with an acquisition price implying a consensus forward P/E of 45.2 times.

This is an update of my original initiation article on China Mengniu published on March 2, 2018. Its share price exceeded my initial target price of HK$32.75 and reached a peak of HK$33.45 on August 28, 2019, and has since corrected by more than 10% in the past month to close at HK$29.95 as of September 20, 2019.

China Mengniu is among the leading dairy product manufacturers in China offering a wide range of dairy products such as liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and cheese. It also has a 61.25% equity interest in China Modern Dairy Holdings (OTC:CMDKF) [1117:HK], China's largest upstream dairy farming company and producer of fresh raw milk, and it also owns a 51% stake in Yashili International Holdings [1230:HK], a leading infant formula manufacturer selling infant formula products under the Yashily, Reeborne, Dumex, Arla and Doraler brands. China Mengniu is a proxy for the Chinese dairy market, being one of the three largest companies in China's liquid milk market alongside Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial [600887:CH] and Bright Dairy and Food Co. Ltd. [600597:CH].

Background Of Proposed Acquisition Of Australian Infant Formula Company

On September 15, 2019, China Mengniu announced that it was proposing to acquire a 100% stake in Australian's largest organic infant formula company, Bellamy's Australia Limited, for a consideration of AUD1.46 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$7.86 billion). The offer price of AUD12.65 (equivalent to approximately HK$68.15 and excluding a special dividend of AUD0.60 per share to be paid if acquisition becomes effective) per share represented a 52% premium to Bellamy's Australia's share price of AUD8.32 on September 13, 2019.

The proposed acquisition of Bellamy's Australia is targeted to be completed by the end of the year pending approval of Bellamy's Australia shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Multiple Positives To Be Derived From Proposed Acquisition

There are multiple positives associated with the proposed acquisition of Bellamy's Australia.

Firstly, Bellamy's Australia will enhance China Mengniu's product mix and strengthen the company's brand portfolio.

China Mengniu's current product mix is not sufficiently diversified and the company does not have meaningful exposure to growing segments within the Chinese dairy market such as infant formula. In 1H2019, China Mengniu generated 83.1%, 10.6%, 5.5% and 0.8% of its revenue from liquid milk, milk formula/infant formula, ice cream and cheese, plant-based nutritional food products respectively.

There has been growing demand for organic and premium infant formula products in China in the past few years. The organic infant formula market in China grew by a five-year CAGR of 43% to $867 million in 2018, while premium infant formula (defined as products priced at RMB290 per kg and above) as a proportion to total infant formula sales in China increased from 52% as of end-December 2016 to 64% as of end-June 2018.

The Bellamy's Organic brand of infant formula was founded in Tasmania, Australia, in 2003; the brand is now the leading organic infant formula brand in Australia and ranked third among organic infant formula brands in China in terms of brand awareness. China Mengniu's infant formula brand portfolio will be strengthened with the addition of a premium imported brand like Bellamy's Organic.

The new combined milk formula segment comprising both China Mengniu's 51%-owned infant milk formula subsidiary Yashili International Holdings and Bellamy's Australia post-acquisition is expected to have a pro-forma revenue of RMB4.5 billion, based on the trailing 12-months revenue of approximately RMB3.2 billion and RMB1.3 billion for Yashili and Bellamy's Australia respectively.

Secondly, China Mengniu is expected to realize higher overall profitability and margins with the integration of Bellamy's Australia. For 1H2019, China Mengniu's gross margin and net margin were 39.1% and 5.2% respectively, while the gross margin and net margin for Bellamy's Australia were 43.9% and 10.0% respectively over the same period.

Specifically, China Mengniu's 51%-owned infant milk formula subsidiary Yashili International Holdings has a trailing 12-month EBITDA margin of 2.3%, while Bellamy's Australia has a trailing 12-month EBITDA margin of 17.6%. The new combined milk formula segment comprising both Yashili and Bellamy's Australia post-acquisition is expected to have a higher EBITDA margin of 6.7% on a pro-forma basis.

Thirdly, the proposed acquisition of Bellamy's Australia will help with China Mengniu's geographical expansion plans. Bellamy's Australia has business operations in Australia, New Zealand, China and Southeast Asia with approximately a quarter of revenue generated from exports. In comparison, China Mengniu generated over 90% of its FY2018 revenue from Mainland China.

The proposed acquisition of Bellamy's Australia is complementary to China Mengniu's current overseas expansion plans, which has been focused on Southeast Asia and Australia, the markets that Bellamy's Australia operates in. China Mengniu has been expanding its sales network in Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar and Indonesia. It also started its first factory in Indonesia in November 2018, and it has ambitions for its Yoyi C brand to become the leading yogurt brand in Southeast Asia.

China Mengniu also has a presence in Australia with the acquisition of a majority stake in Australian dairy ingredient processor Burra Foods in 2016 by Inner Mongolia Fuyuan Farming Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Mengniu.

Synergies With Existing Infant Formula Business Under Yashili

Post-acquisition, China Mengniu is well-positioned to exploit synergies between its existing infant formula business operated under its 51%-owned infant milk formula subsidiary Yashili and Bellamy's Australia.

The channel mix of Yashili is quite different from that of Bellamy's Australia. MBS (mother and baby stores), modern trade and e-commerce contribute approximately 75%, 15% and 10% of Yashili's infant formula channel mix. In contrast, Bellamy's Australia derives approximately 80% of its sales from cross-border e-commerce.

Even within the MBS channel, there is little overlap between Yashili and Bellamy's Australia. Yashili focuses on Tier-3 and Tier-4 Chinese cities, while Bellamy's Australia primarily targets Tier-1 and Tier 2-cities due to its super-premium positioning.

China Mengniu's target channel mix for the infant formula business is 60% online and 40% offline, so the acquisition of Bellamy's Australia will be a step forward in realizing this.

Another area of potential synergy is relating to the supply chain. The new combined milk formula segment comprising both Yashili and Bellamy's Australia post-acquisition could have greater bargaining power and economies of scale in the purchasing and sourcing of certain raw materials. There could be also opportunities to share certain manufacturing facilities between Yashili and Bellamy's Australia. There are already some existing Yashili products produced in Bellamy's Australia's factories as part of existing collaborations prior to the proposed acquisition.

Also, Bellamy's Organic and Yashili's brands are targeting different consumer segments. For example, Yashili's Yashily brand is a conventional domestic infant formula brand targeting the mass market. While its Arla and Doraler are imported premium brands, they are not in the super-premium category like Bellamy's Organic.

Acquisition Could Help With Bellamy's Product Registration Issues In China

Prior to China Mengniu's proposed acquisition, the share price of Australia-listed Bellamy's Australia had declined more than 60% from a peak of AUD22.08 as of March 18, 2018, to AUD8.32 as of September 13, 2019. This was largely attributable to the significant decrease in offline sales in China (the company could only sell in China primarily via cross-border e-commerce with the China market accounting for close to 30% of sales in 2017), as Bellamy's Australia was unable to sell its infant formula products in retail stores in China without receiving approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation. Since January 1, 2018, all infant formula products have to be registered with the State Administration for Market Regulation before being allowed to be sold in China under a new regulatory regime.

In April 2019, selected infant formula products produced at the Bellamy's Australia ViPlus Dairy plant in Victoria received registration approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation. This was not a full approval as other infant formula products manufactured at other facilities such as a larger facility at Camperdown in Victoria are still not allowed to be sold in China.

Given that China Mengniu is 31.4% owned by state-owned enterprise COFCO Corporation and it has previously worked with its 51%-owned subsidiary Yashili to get its infant formula brands successfully registered with the State Administration for Market Regulation, there is a high probability that Bellamy's Australia could have its product registration issues in China resolved post-acquisition.

Acquisition Price Is Not Justified Despite The Positives

Notwithstanding the multiple positive associated with the proposed acquisition I mentioned in the preceding sections of this article, the market seems to have a lukewarm reaction to the deal. China Mengniu's share price declined slightly by approximately from HK$30.85 as of September 13, 2019, prior to the acquisition announcement to HK$29.95 as of September 20, 2019. In my opinion, the key issue is the high price that China Mengniu is paying to acquire Bellamy's Australia.

China Mengniu is currently trading at 27.3 times consensus forward P/E (at a premium to its historical five-year forward P/E of approximately 24 times), but the company's proposed acquisition price of AUD12.65 per share for Bellamy's Australia represents a consensus forward P/E of 45.2 times.

China Mengniu's proposed acquisition of Bellamy's Australia is a move in the right direction. This will enhance China Mengniu's product mix, strengthen the company's brand portfolio, improve overall profitability and expand its geographical footprint. But at the same time, many things could go wrong as well. Bellamy's Australia might fail to resolve product registration issues in China even with China Mengniu's assistance, since it is impossible to predict the outcome of regulatory matters. Also, although China Mengniu has stated that Bellamy's Australia will be run independently from Yashili and China Mengniu on an operational level, integration in other areas such as supply chain and sharing of manufacturing facilities might not necessarily work out perfectly as planned.

More importantly, while China Mengniu will expand its presence in the super-premium segment of the Chinese infant milk formula market, there is no guarantee that it will find success. Other super-premium foreign infant formula brands which have successfully registered their brands with the State Administration for Market Regulation could have grabbed significant market share from the Bellamy's Organic brand during the past 18 months where the brand could not be sold in offline stores in China. Slowing child births in China due to the gender imbalance (more males than females) and the rising cost of raising children exacerbate the already intense competition in the Chinese infant formula market. I also wrote about the intense competition that family nutrition and wellness provider Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited (OTC:BTSDF) [1112:HK] faces in the Chinese infant formula market in an article published on August 28, 2019.

Taking all of the above uncertainties into consideration, China Mengniu seemed to have overpaid for future upside associated with Bellamy's Australia.

Variant View

The key risk factors for China Mengniu Dairy are the proposed acquisition of Bellamy's Australia falling short of expectations (e.g. Bellamy's Australia fails to get product registration issue resolved, synergies with Yashili are poorer than expected, etc.), more intense price competition, higher-than-expected raw milk prices and food safety incidents impacting consumer confidence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.