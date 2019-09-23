There's Still Time To Sell Noodles

Image source

Ever since Noodles & Company (NDLS) came public several years ago, I’ve been bearish. The stock has nearly always traded, to my eye, for absurd valuations. Coupled with the fact that the company produced also-ran performances at best when it came to comparable sales and profits, the valuation was always a primary concern. Shares trade at just $6 at this point, so there’s been significant damage, and the company’s performance has unequivocally been better in recent quarters. However, I think Noodles has yet to figure out how to grow earnings despite this better performance, so the stock is still a sell.

Stronger metrics aren’t translating to earnings growth

It is no secret that Noodles has had some challenges in recent years. The menu became stale and traffic dropped substantially after the company went public, and the share price cratered to the low-single digits. However, in the past several quarters, Noodles has affected a turnaround that has been quite impressive.

Noodles understood it had too many stores, many of which were underperforming. The company ceased the blind opening of new stores at any cost and closed underperforming units, which was a wholesale change in strategy. This was a necessary step to be taken given that comparable sales declines and outright revenue declines had become the norm.

Apart from that, Noodles has innovated significantly with its menu in recent years. The staples of ho-hum pasta and macaroni dishes have stepped aside for exciting and popular creations like Zoodles, the company’s take on zucchini noodles, cauliflower-based pasta dishes, gluten free options, whole wheat options, and others. In short, Noodles revamped its menu because it was needed, and it has been the single biggest driver of improved performance in the past couple of years. Zoodles in particular have been tremendously successful, and Noodles continues to build upon that strength with its menu innovation. I have to give the company an enormous amount of credit for what it has done with its offerings, and results speak for themselves.

Speaking of results, the first half of 2019 has seen total revenue up fractionally, but comparable sales are up 3.8% system-wide, including a 3.9% increase for company-owned stores. Noodles continues to own the vast majority of its stores, bucking the recent trend in restaurants to franchise most or all stores to take advantage of the capex-light model. In fact, Noodles has been a net acquirer of franchise stores recently, not a net seller to franchisees.

As mentioned, I’m still bearish on Noodles despite all of the positive things I just mentioned. The reason? Noodles has as yet been unable to translate its positive performance in comparable sales into any sort of meaningful earnings growth.

Comparable sales have risen very nicely for several quarters in a row, including last year. The problem is that it isn’t producing earnings on any sort of noteworthy scale. So far this year, Noodles has produced a loss per share of three cents. To be fair, that is up from a loss of 23 cents in the first half of last year, but Noodles is hardly lighting the world on fire with its profitability. Operating income was essentially nothing in the first half of this year, compared to a loss of $6.8 million in the first half of last year. There are some non-operating charges that impact net earnings, but any way you slice it, Noodles’ profitability continues to be poor at best.

Unit-level margins have improved year-over-year, adding 80bps to 15%. The problem is that 15% unit margin is weak by restaurant standards; the better companies produce 20% or so in unit margins, and Noodles is nowhere close to that. In addition, a big push from Noodles has been to increase off-premise sales via delivery options. It is working, but it is also expensive. The company continues to spend heavily on third-party delivery fees to support its off-premise effort.

What’s disheartening about all of this is that the mid single-digit growth in comparable sales should be producing stronger margin and profitability gains, but it isn’t. Noodles found a huge success with its Zoodles platform, but even that hasn’t been enough to swing the company to meaningful profits. Expecting that there is another improvement on the scale of Zoodles that will bring Noodles’ earnings firmly back into positive territory doesn’t sound like a reasonable expectation.

The company has also slashed its G&A costs recently in a bid to save money and thereby cut its way to profitability. G&A costs were 9.9% of revenue in the first half of this year, down sharply from 12.6% in the year-ago comparable period. That’s great, but even that enormous cut to G&A costs hasn’t been enough to produce earnings, which it should have been.

In other words, at a time when the company is seeing tremendous success with comparable sales, margin growth, and much lower support costs, you’d expect earnings to accrue. The problem is that this simply hasn’t been the case, so it begs the question of whether or not it ever could be the case. With this perfect storm of tailwinds failing to produce more than weak levels of earnings, I don’t think there’s any scenario where Noodles can grow into its current valuation.

The outlook remains weak despite operational improvements

Noodles sees adjusted EPS of $0.08 to $0.16 this year on comparable sales of +3% to +5%, and improved unit-level margins of 15.5% to 16.5%. Those numbers are solid with the exception of basically no earnings yet again.

Because Noodles doesn’t have much in the way of earnings, I think of it in terms of what the valuation is pricing in for the future, rather than today’s value. In that vein, if we think of restaurant stocks generally trading in the 13 to 18 times earnings range, today’s share price of $5.92 implies future earnings of between $0.33 and $0.45. Noodles expects to hit ~$0.12 this year, and analysts are at $0.24 for next year. I think that 2020 number is ambitious given the concerns I’ve raised here, but even so, if we assume it will then be at least 2021 or 2022 just to get to the low end of the future earnings range I mentioned, the stock is already being priced like its turnaround has progressed much more than it actually has.

Because of this, I think Noodles is still too expensive, and should be sold. The company’s turnaround is working, but only if you ignore weak earnings. It is possible the company finds some panacea that cures its profitability woes, but I don’t see one, and thus, the stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.