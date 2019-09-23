Wayfair: Underappreciated Powerhouse

U.S. EBITDA hit breakeven in Wayfair's most recent quarter, though international profitability is still behind.

Wayfair is still on the cusp of capturing a >$150 billion online furniture opportunity. It will hit profitability at a later stage in its lifecycle.

Wayfair is trading at lows not seen since January, and is technically in a correction with shares down 30% from YTD highs.

After hitting fresh all-time highs earlier in February this year, investors' enthusiasm on Wayfair (W) has cooled off sharply. Shares of the premier online furniture seller have dropped to new lows not seen since January, driven both by a soft guidance outlook for Q3 (though we've seen no slowing in growth in Wayfair's actual results) as well as a $750 million convertible debt offering that further highlights Wayfair's negative free cash flow and persistent inability to generate a profit, despite being a massive company.

In my view, each of these twin drags on Wayfair's stock has a counterpoint:

though Wayfair guidance for third-quarter direct retail revenue is $2.22-$2.27 billion, versus Wall Street's expectations on $2.29 billion, we've seen Wayfair consistently outperform its own estimates, and we haven't seen any slowdown in growth in the company's current results. On profitability: Yes, it's true that most companies that have achieved Wayfair's scale would have already notched breakeven profits. Wayfair, however, is still growing at a >40% y/y clip and capturing massive operating and logistics efficiencies along the way. U.S. profitability has turned the corner, but the fast-growing international arm of Wayfair is still losing money. Wayfair has chosen to invest in growth, and investors should be more patient.

Wayfair is a compelling buy in the $120s, and the recent dip is a great chance for investors to review the bullish thesis on this stock.

Fantastic growth and a wide-open TAM

Forget Wayfair's softer Q3 guidance for a minute - what have we seen in Wayfair's actual results?

Figure 1. Wayfair Q2 revenue Source: Wayfair 2Q19 earnings release

As seen in the chart above, Wayfair's second-quarter revenues grew 42% y/y to $2.34 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $2.26 billion (+37% y/y) by a wide five-point margin. This represents decent acceleration from the 39% y/y and 40% y/y growth rate that Wayfair saw in Q1 and Q4, respectively. With the company on an accelerating growth curve, why should we believe that Q3 will be weaker?

Though a much smaller portion of its business (and the main drag on Wayfair's profitability), international represents a significant opportunity for Wayfair. Currently, the company only operates in a few key overseas markets (Canada, UK, and Germany), but it's continuing to build out its logistics networks overseas and grow its brand recognition.

Globally, Wayfair's market opportunity is much larger than its current revenue scale. But in the U.S. alone, Wayfair estimates its long-term 2028 TAM to be just shy of $150 billion. As seen in the chart below, Wayfair believes that the market for online furniture will grow at a rapid 15% CAGR through 2023, far faster than the 3.7% CAGR for the overall home goods category:

Figure 2. Wayfair market assessment Source: Wayfair 2Q19 earnings deck

In fact, we see that the online category is actually gaining share versus offline over the next ten years. As more and more millennials become homebuyers and drive the bulk of the furniture-buying market, the old-school methods of walking into a furniture store to decorate your home will be replaced by e-commerce outlets like Wayfair.

AI and product visualization using phone apps is making customers more and more comfortable with buying furniture online, sight unseen. As awareness of these features proliferates, we'll see more and more buying shift away from big-box retailers and into Wayfair. It's worth noting as well that Wayfair offers merchandise at virtually every price point, and its furniture deals are often better than more shoddily-made goods at Swedish giant IKEA.

As of Wayfair's most recent quarter, Wayfair notched 17.6 million total customers (+39% y/y), and has been on a consistently upward trajectory:

Figure 3. Wayfair customer growth Source: Wayfair 2Q19 earnings deck

It's worth noting as well that the average Wayfair customer has placed 1.86 orders over the trailing twelve months, indicating that the majority of Wayfair's buyers aren't just one-timers - on average, they come back to the site for a second purchase or more.

U.S. profitability hits a key turning point

One of investors' biggest gripes with Wayfair is that the company isn't turning a profit - a common complaint heard across many high-growth technology companies. In Wayfair's case, the company is dealing with a low-margin furniture segment with high logistics and transportation costs, so investors are worried that the company may never be able to achieve its long-term target of 8-10% adjusted EBITDA margins (versus -3.0% in its most recent quarter).

It would be false to say, however, that Wayfair isn't making any progress on the profitability front. Take a look at the chart below:

Figure 4. Wayfair margin trends

U.S. profitability hit breakeven in Q2, a 170bps sequential improvement over Q1. Part of the reason that Wayfair's margins have been low (both in the U.S. and worldwide) has been its heavy investments into logistics capacity, rolling out programs such as CastleGate. Though these initiatives are costly upfront, Wayfair will recognize the benefits over time - and at a greater scale.

The company is currently growing headcount in order to support logistics and operations as it grows at a >40% y/y clip, but management does intend to cut selling, technology, and operations costs to 5-7% of revenues (versus 12.5% today) in the long run. Here's some commentary on Wayfair's hiring plans from CFO Michael Fleishman's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

As a reminder, Q3 2019 will show a pick up to this pace of hiring. As we welcome the tremendous new talent we attracted through our on campus recruiting efforts. Our employer brand is very strong on campus and we were able to fill positions in almost every part of our business with recruits from the top universities and graduate schools. In Q4, we plan to step down again closer to the hiring levels we saw in Q2."

Hiring (as well as advertising) have been significantly lifted overseas, where Wayfair is still a scrappy startup trying to build a national brand. As Wayfair's international markets mature, however, we'd expect costs to come down, and for Wayfair's -20% EBITDA margins overseas to collapse closer to breakeven.

Key takeaways

With shares more than 20% down from year-to-date highs, Wayfair's stock is in a technical correction phase - despite the fact that there are no glaring red flags in the company's fundamentals.

This is a company at a >$10 billion annual revenue run rate that is still growing at >40% y/y. Investors should continue to focus on Wayfair's growth and give it breathing room on the profitability side - U.S. profitability is already hovering close to breakeven, while it's Wayfair's international efforts that are bringing down total profitability. Over the long run, however, as more and more customers shift toward an e-commerce model for buying furniture, Wayfair will be able to capture more operating leverage as the undisputed leader in online furniture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long W. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.