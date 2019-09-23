Nike: Avoiding The Agony Of Defeat

In light of that, here I show two ways cautious bulls can stay long through this week's earnings release while strictly limiting their risk.

Seeking Alpha contributors are split in their assessment of Nike, with the stock getting an average contributor rating of neutral.

Nike-sponsored tennis champion Rafael Nadal celebrates his 2019 U.S. Open victory (photo via Nike's Twitter account).

Sentiment Split Ahead Of Earnings

Sentiment about Nike (NKE) among Seeking Alpha contributors is split ahead of the athletic apparel company's scheduled earnings release this week. The stock gets a neutral rating overall from contributors.

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha.

That split is exemplified by the two most recent contributor articles on Nike as of this writing. D.M. Martins Research, operator of the Storm Resistant Growth service in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, is bullish on Nike, calling it a buy ahead of earnings. In contrast, Cory Cramer, operator of the Cyclical Investor's Club Marketplace service offers a bearish take on Nike.

Cory Cramer takes a long term, full-cycle view of Nike. Here I am going to do the opposite and focus on a short-term dilemma for risk-averse Nike longs. Let's say you are long the stock, and are bullish on it, but don't want to risk a large decline in the event of a major earnings disappointment this week. Below are a couple of ways you can stay long through the earnings release while strictly limiting your downside risk.

Short-Term Downside Protection For Nike

If you are looking to minimize your hedging cost as a percentage of position value on an annualized basis, you would aim for options expiring further out than this week, but if you are looking to minimize your dollar cost while protecting your position through this week's earnings release, options expiring at the end of the week are the ones to use. Both hedges below are designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 10% in Nike this week. In both cases, I have circled the dollar cost.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive put options as of Friday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of NKE against a greater-than-10% drop by the end of this week.

Screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

The cost here was $220, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some point between the bid and ask prices).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to limit your possible upside to 7% over the same time frame, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to give you the same protection against a >10% drop as the previous hedge.

Screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Here, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $100 when opening this hedge on Friday, assuming you had placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads (buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid).

Wrapping Up: Neutral On Nike Now

For readers wondering why I've given Nike a neutral rating here, this is why. Although it passes both of my site's two preliminary screens and my site estimates a positive return for it over the next several months, my site estimates it will do slightly worse than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over that time frame.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

Because of that, I've given Nike a neutral rating here.

Transparent And Accountable

To be transparent and accountable, I post the performance of everything I present in my Marketplace service six months later. The most recent cohort with a published performance update was mixed: the top ten names (unhedged) did well, as you can see in the image below, but only two of the hedged portfolios outperformed their expected returns. You can see the full performance here: Bulletproof Investing Performance Update - Week 94.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.