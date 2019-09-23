Pluralsight: Know These Issues Before You Invest

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) is another SaaS company with "sales execution issues" or so management says. Pluralsight stock was trading at ~ $35 back in April but now trades much lower at about $18. The Q2 2019 earnings call resulted in the stock getting slammed. Investors were not happy to say the least.

This stock is substantially undervalued in my opinion, but the stock chart shows potential resistance at ~ $19 just above where it is trading now. While it is quite possible for the stock to breach the resistance level, this is not a stock that I can give a bullish rating.

There are two major warning signs: (1) the CRO has resigned; and (2) the company has switched auditors without a good explanation for doing so. In addition, Pluralsight has an extremely high level of cash burn that won't be resolved in the near future. I am also concerned about how the product is being sold. As new features are added, the product price is increased. This is totally against the "way of the SaaS" which is to add apps and cross-sell.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 84 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Pluralsight is significantly below the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Pluralsight is substantially undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other properties such as growth versus profitability and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

A New View of Growth and Profitability

Ever since I started writing about SaaS stocks, I have used the Rule of 40% as my primary metric which requires revenue growth plus profit margin to add up to 40%. But some readers have complained that the 40% criterion has no rationale. I believe that this is a fair comment, although my understanding is that many VCs use this metric when evaluating potential investments.

Therefore, I have decided to replace the Rule of 40% with a new scatterplot, similar to the stock valuation scatter plot but instead using "Forward Earnings/Forward Sales" instead of "EV/Forward Sales" for the vertical axis.

Forward Earnings is the analysts' mean estimate for next year's non-GAAP earnings. From a charting perspective, the use of analysts' estimates gives a clearer view than actual earnings because recent M&A and accounting changes aren't clouding the figures. I don't have to evaluate each company manually because these issues don't muddy the waters.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

I have drawn a best-fit line through the data, and you can see there is a linear relationship between growth and profitability for the universe of SaaS stocks. Ideally, the line would slope downwards at 45 degrees and intercept at (40,0) and (0,40), in a fashion as the Rule of 40% might. But that isn't the case.

The trend line does have a downward slope and the zero-intercepts are at 20 and 30. But I can work with this. The forward earnings and forward sales growth are derived from company guidance which is generally very conservative. Thus, growth plus earnings add up to less than 40% along the trend line. And company management, in general, tends to be biased more towards growth than profitability resulting in a trend line that doesn't slope downward at 45 degrees.

As can be seen from the above plot, Pluralsight is situated well below the trend line, meaning that it is below the growth-profitability profile for the typical SaaS company.

I have done some quantitative work based on the position of stocks relative to the growth-profit trend line. This strategy was tested over a 5-year period on my SaaS stock universe with a 13-week rebalance frequency. Each result was placed into one of five buckets and the profit (or loss) annualized.

The stocks sitting highest (above the trendline) are put in the top bucket. The stocks sitting lowest (below the trend line) are allocated to the bottom bucket and so forth. The 13-week forward performance for each bucket is evaluated, annualized, and averaged. The results are shown below.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

As you can see, stocks in the highest bucket tend to achieve the highest annualized return, while stocks in the lowest bucket tend to achieve the lowest annualized return. Please keep in mind that this test was limited in scope to the last five years and to SaaS stocks only. The growth-profit concept does not apply to stocks outside of SaaS-land, and the further back the test goes, the less meaningful the results are due to look-ahead bias. This is why I restricted the test to 5 years.

From this quantitative test, I conclude that the position of Pluralsight on the scatter plot is not particularly good from a fundamental perspective. Now, I am going to highlight why this is bad news.

The Bad News Bear

I see at least three things wrong with Pluralsight. The first is the high level of cash burn. Second is the organizational change and assumption that it will have only minor effects. The third, at least for me, is that there appears to be an inherent problem with how the product is sold.

Cash Burn

Pluralsight is suffering from a high level of cash burn. This can be seen by looking at the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The SG&A expense is 126% of the total revenues. This means that Pluralsight is spending 26% more on SG&A than its revenue intake.

Let's us keep in mind that the high cash burn is occurring in parallel with "sales execution issues". Pluralsight has identified a problem with ramping up and training sales staff. Company management is still hiring more salespeople this year and also searching for a new CRO.

Organizational Change

Management is planning on bringing in a new CRO, presumably one with a lot of experience in scaling to $1 billion in annual revenue. Management stated in the Q2 2019 earnings call that the new CRO will not need to make any major changes.

In all likelihood, the new CRO will turn the sales organization upside down, bring in his own people, and we will see compensation rise beyond what it is now. We will probably be looking at an acceleration of cash burn from the already high levels.

Product Issue

I mentioned that I believe that there is an issue with how the product is being sold. It doesn't appear that the company is providing enterprises with optional applications for cross-selling purposes.

(Source: Pluralsight)

SaaS companies typically grow revenues by cross-selling applications to existing customers. But Pluralsight appears to be adding functionality and raising the price of the existing product as described in the Q2 2019 earnings call:

… when you rolled into mid-2018 with all the capabilities we added there with Role IQ, interactive courses, projects and other capabilities in the platform in addition to incremental world class content, we felt like there was another incremental amount of value that we provided that could help us raise prices again. And allow us to show even more value to our customers. So we did that at the beginning of '19. And I think what will happen here as we roll into Pluralsight LIVE here in a few weeks, we'll have a lot of really incredible things to talk about. The integrated product offering with GitPrime is going to be fantastic. And we're thinking through whether that merits an increase or not.

If I am interpreting this correctly, every time new functionality is added, the price is raised. The new functionality may be something that not every company wants and, in all likelihood, explains the drop in gross retention rate down to the mid-80% range. A customer retention rate below 90% is a problem in my opinion.

I expect that when the new (competent) CRO arrives he or she will want to restructure the product and create a suite of applications. By doing so, the sales machine can get their foot in the door at a lower price point and then start cross-selling to generate more revenue.

The problem is that restructuring the product and pricing will be a painful exercise at this point in time.

Summary

Pluralsight stock has taken a 50% haircut recently due to what company management calls sales execution issues. I believe that there might be more to it than simply not hiring enough salespeople in time to cover the rapid growth. The fact is that SG&A expenses are already extremely high.

I do believe that replacing the CRO is the right way to go, but this is going to be very painful for the company and shareholders. In all likelihood, the CRO will want to put his or her own footprint on the sales structure and will likely involve bringing in additional people at high levels.

I also believe there might need to be a product restructuring into apps that can be cross-sold. From what I can tell, this is not being done now, however, I could be wrong. Product restructuring and new pricing could be a difficult thing to do.

The stock price appears to be severely undervalued but growth-profitability isn't up to the level of the average SaaS stock, and I don't see this improving in the near future. Therefore, I am giving Pluralsight a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.