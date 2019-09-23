Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - September 22, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) returned to the largest movers this week. The stock was the best performer and finished up 1.26% at $5.63 against an $8.00 offer price from Illumina (ILMN). There was no new deal news announced during the week although forecasts are being made about the company's earnings, which are scheduled to be announced at the start of November. Last week saw the release by the CMA of a third party submission regarding the takeover by Illuminia (ILMN). In that submission by a confidential source we noted,

"...takes issue with Illumina and PacBio mischaracterisation of the market in their response to the CMA’s reference decision."

The market however appears to have shrugged off this third party analysis and any negative bearing it may have on the CMA's decision. We maintain our long position and await further clarification. However, we are vigilantly monitoring this position and will be ready to exit immediately if necessary.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics followed last weeks strong rebound with some profit taking this week. Despite there being no deal news, the stock slipped 2.30% to $102.36. This is against an offer price of $114.50 from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Last week we reported on comments made by Roche CEO Severin Schwan who stated,

"Ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) scrutiny of Roche's $4.3 billion takeover of Spark Therapeutics came as a surprise...It is now expected (to close) by year's end ... We thought we should close this relatively quickly without a more-detailed review. That was not in line with our expectations."

It appears this may have caused some profit taking, as the decline in the stock is not commensurate with the broader market movement for the week. However, we maintain our position and expect to do so for some time.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) continued its rollercoaster ride this week. The stock finished down $0.71 or 2.04% at $34.07. This leaves a spread of $5.93 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. It was a volatile week for RRGB. On Monday, the stock topped out at $35.88, whist hitting a low of over $2 less by the end of the week. The question now becomes what are the real motives of Vintage Capital. Are they trying to flush out another bidder? In addition, would that already have happened following the Board's refusal to engage with Vintage? Alternatively, are Vintage really committed to making this deal happen? We view RRGB as a great candidate for our active arbitrage strategy but would like to see more action from Vintage first. We maintain our position and await further news.

Merger Arbitrage & Market Data

The broader market struggled to maintain its upward trajectory this week as the attacks on the Saudi oil refinery send the price of crude sky rocketing. Naturally, airline stock were amongst the worst hit. However, the Fed decision to cut interest rates calmed the markets as investors cheered the idea of a continuation of economic expansion supported by Fed actions. Optimism for a trade deal with China also strengthened as Chinese clearance was granted for the II-VI (IIVI) takeover by Finisar (FNSR). The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 0.97% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) also had a rather uneventful week. By Friday, the MNA ETF was down 0.03%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 15 advances and 5 declines this week with 1 non-mover. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com rose 0.01% and the standard deviation of returns was 0.82%. This is significantly less than the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages and is the lowest figure for some time. The neutral performance of the portfolio was attributed to the large number gains being offset by declines in RRGB & ONCE.

The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 6.14%. The T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. The portfolio (available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) has begun to become less reliant on spreads connected to the U.S. China trade negotiations as conditions improve. The average return remains relatively high however. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest at more than 42%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

This week was a conflicting week for cash merger arbitrage spreads. On the one hand, spreads had broadly narrowed and three past & current constituents of the T20 index closed. Traders were able to bank some profits and take some money off the table. On the other hand, the larger declines in ONCE & RRGB was sufficient to offset the gains made. In addition, there were no significant deals announced that made our list to replace to closed deals.

We have been discussing this lack of new blood for some time. Now that existing deals are beginning to close, the problem is becoming more acute. Traders are finding fewer opportunities for profitable merger arbitrage. Should this situation continue we strongly caution investors not to rush in to a position they are uncomfortable with simply to allocate capital. Positions such as BITA and RRGB may look like they are offering attractive returns. However, they are hostile deals. The additional risks associated with these deals, such as refusal by the target board of directors to engage, or a drawn out proxy contest may not be suitable for some portfolios.

In addition to this, interest rates continue to move downward and it appears the Fed is happy to continue this action to support economic expansion. MergerArbitrageLimited is in the process of releasing a series of articles on interest rates and how they affect the pricing of merger arbitrage. We will also be explaining how they affect the merger process in the wider M&A environment. For the time being, as rates decline, spreads will narrow. We remind investors to bear this in mind should the Fed embark upon an alternative course of action.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACB, ONCE, RRGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.