Bad News For Corning Is Worse News For Applied Materials

Applied Materials is being impacted by near- and long-term headwinds from G10.5 plant builds and equipment installs.

Corning pre-announced that its display segment will be impacted by lower than expected utilization levels.

Corning (GLW) dropped 6% on Sept. 17, 2019 following cuts in full-year guidance for its optical communications and display technologies units in a pre-earnings call slated for Oct. 22, 2019. While the brunt of the poor guidance was addressing the optical communications segment, GLW reported that several panel manufacturing customers have reduced utilization below anticipated levels in the current quarter. In its press release, the company reported:

“For the full year, the company now expects display glass volume to be up slightly and to outperform the overall glass market, driven by the company’s ramp-up of its Gen 10.5 manufacturing capacity.”

This article takes a deep dive into the display business and what the implications are for GLW in the near term and long term. It also focuses on the impact of GLW’s claim on “reduced utilization rates” on Applied Materials (AMAT), which is the largest equipment company selling into the display market.

Corning’s Display Business

I described in detail Corning’s display business in an April 25, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Corning: Displays Helped By Tailwinds In 2019."

I refer readers to that article for an in-depth analysis, and I summarize my bullet points here:

Most smartphone suppliers are incorporating glass on the backside of the devices, doubling the amount of glass for each unit.

Foldable represents another tailwind for Corning since each larger display requires twice the amount of glass with a production yield half that of a smaller display.

Corning continues to benefit from the move by Chinese display companies to 10.5G plants for large size TVs (above 65 inches).

So what happened between April 25 when I wrote this article highlighting Corning’s tailwinds and Sept. 17, 2019, when Corning pre-announced alluding to headwinds?

Double Sided Glass Smartphones

For the first bullet, smartphone suppliers are indeed incorporating glass on front and back of the unit, so it remains a tailwind. Here's a sampling of 2019 models:

The Xiaomi Mi 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Honor View 20

The Huawei P20 Pro

The Nokia 8 Sirocco

The OnePlus 6

The Moto X4

Foldable Phones

For the second bullet, back in April when I wrote the article, there was a great deal of enthusiasm about the introduction of Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) Fold and a bevy of other smartphones that would follow (actually the Royale FlexPai was the first to be introduced in 2018.). Samsung introduced it at Unpacked in February. Preorders in April sold out on the first day. Almost immediately, reports surfaced of screen breakages, flickering and, bulging. Samsung initially kept delaying introduction, finally announcing it would be available in September.

Samsung’s delay served as a warning to other suppliers. Huawei’s X Mate foldable, for example, originally scheduled for September introduction, was pushed back to October. So far, Motorola is will have the next foldable out of the gate. The rest of the pack have not announced an introduction date at this time. Bottom line, foldable growth has stalled since the enthusiastic revelry early in 2019, but it remains a tailwind in Q42019 and in 2020.

10.5G Motherglass

The third bullet has become a real headwind for Corning – too much output coming from China’s BOE plant, and to a smaller extent ChinaStar’s 10.5G plant so far.

Chart 1 shows the output of BOC for between April 2018 and July 2019, according to our report entitled “OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions and Market Analysis.” Back in April 2019 when I wrote the SA article, BOE’s output of panels for 65-inch TVs representing QoQ growth was interrupted, tied partially to the China trade issue. In June, however, output increased to 580,000 panels.

Chart 1

I pick the 65-inch panel size because it's the sweet spot for 10.5G motherglass, which is the focus of Corning’s pre-announcement. From a technology standpoint, eight 65-inch panels can be cut from a 10.5G motherglass, vs. only three panels from an 8G plant and two panels from a 6G plant.

Chart 2 shows the YoY growth in July 2019 for all companies making 65-inch panels. Note that only BOE and ChinaStar have 10.5-inch plants, but 65-inch panels can be made on 8.5/8.6G motherglass. Just fewer panels per motherglass can be cut.

Chart 2

Chart 2 also illustrates the impact of Korean panel makers Samsung and LG Display scaling back shipments in July compared to the previous year. However, their output was still appreciable, so that year-to-date in 2019, BOE held a 28.9% share, slightly above Samsung’s 28.5% share and LG Display’s 18.7% share.

Chart 3 shows that the output of panels from BOE gave the company a 28.9% share of the 65-inch market between January 2019 to July 2019. Samsung, which makes 65-inch panels from its 8.5/8.6G motherglass, held a 28.5% share. Thus, not only is BOE’s 10.5G output creating a potential oversupply of 65-inch panels, the other 70% of panels cut from 8.5/8.6G motherglass are adding to the problem that Corning noted in its pre-announcement.

Chart 3

Table 1 shows the Q2 2019 YoY change in TV panels by size. 65-inch panels grew 54.3% compared to overall growth of 2.6%. 50-inch panels from 8.5/8.6G motherglass grew 50.1%. But 8.5/8.6G plant construction is essentially halted, so the problem lies with 10.5G motherglass - there are six G10.5 plants and four G8.6 plants that started or are expected to start mass producing panels in 2018-2020.

Table 2 shows price changes for panels between May 2018 and August 2019. The 54.3% growth 65-inch panels has contributed to a drop in panel prices of 30%. This has presented a quandary for display companies scheduled to build 10.5G plants. The rapid growth in panels from BOE and the expected growth from ChinaStar, which has only recently started 10.5G production, is creating an oversupply in panels that's accelerating price drops. It's the anticipation of slower or delayed output that's affecting Corning.

Applied Materials’ Display Business

At its Aug. 15, 2019 earnings call, AMAT CEO Dickerson gave guidance on the earnings call that:

“We see 2020 for Applied being higher than 2019. We also expect TV investment to be roughly flat next year, many of these are Gen 10.5, there are long lead times, and so we have pretty good visibility into that part of the market. And we do expect mobile OLED to increase as a percentage of the overall market next year. So we do see the overall display business being up next year.”

This is important, because by echoing Corning's outlook in the display segment, AMAT also is impacted by G10.5 issues.

G10.5 is the only area where AMAT has an edge, because it's the only company that makes deposition equipment large enough to fit a G10.5 glass panel in its vacuum chamber to deposit LTPS (low-temperature polysilicon) backplanes. In G6 panels, used primarily for mobile displays such as smartphones, the company’s LTPS technology has been largely supplanted by Korea’s AP Systems that uses laser anneal to recrystallize amorphous silicon, which is deposited more cheaply by competitors. AMAT’s PECVD encapsulation method for flexible OLEDs for smartphones has largely been supplanted by ALD deposition technology by competitors.

So the comment by Dickerson is telling. G10.5 investment, expected to be flat, is a serious headwind for the company.

In my August 19, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Applied Materials: It Was Worse Than It Appears,” I noted that AMAT used new accounting rules to take $135 million from Q3 FY2018, thereby inflating revenue growth for Q3 FY2019 (the company did the same thing in its semiconductor segment, taking $170 million from its Q3 FY2018 revenues).

By changing its accounting rules, AMAT lowered its Q3 FY2018 revenues and possibly pulled in these revenues to Q3 2019 (I could find nothing in its 10-Q where it put that money). Chart 4 graphically shows the revenue change in Q3 FY2018 (ending July 2018) as a result of changes in revenues because of the new accounting practices.

Chart 4

Without the $135 million in revenue pull-in I added (as with semiconductors), AMAT would have recorded a QoQ drop of -38.5%. This would show that, unlike Japanese display companies, AMAT’s display segment has still not recovered.

Investor Takeaway

Corning has three arrows in its display glass quiver: Double sided glass on smartphones, foldable smartphones, and 10.5G motherglass. The first two still have significant growth potential, with only 10.5G as a near-term headwind.

Applied Materials also has three arrows in its display equipment quiver: LTPS backside deposition, PECVD flexible OLED encapsulation, and 10.5G backside deposition. The first two are long-term headwinds, as the company’s technology has largely been replaced by technologically-advanced products. 10.5G is a near- to long-term headwind until supply-demand dynamics for 65-inch and above TV panels gets moderated. Until then, delays in plant builds and equipment installs will seriously dent AMAT's display revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.